Even 99% see only the Turtle, but can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion!

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon in which our perception of an image differs from objective reality. This image is seen as an optical illusion illustration cleverly designed to combine multiple hidden faces within a natural scene. These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations.

Source: Pinterest So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? This optical illusion image is a cleverly designed illustration that combines multiple hidden faces within a natural scene. At the centre, there is a tortoise walking on sandy or rocky ground.

The tortoise’s shell contains hidden human faces, formed by the curves and plates of the shell.

The surrounding leaves and plants also shape human faces. Some leaves look like profiles of people, while others subtly form full faces when viewed as a whole.

On the left and right borders, decorative leaves frame the central artwork in a symmetrical style. This optical illusion uses pareidolia, a visual trick where familiar shapes (like faces) are subtly blended into natural elements. When you first look, you notice the tortoise—but with closer examination, you start spotting the many hidden faces integrated into leaves, shadows, and shell patterns.

The challenge is to find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion.

Solution: Where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion? So, are you excited to know where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Still not able to find all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion. See the image given below. So, now you all know where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.