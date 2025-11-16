AIBE Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Even 99% see only the Turtle, but can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion!

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 16, 2025, 00:39 IST

Discover the ultimate Pareidolia Visual Optical Illusion that fools 99% of viewers! Most people see only a turtle at first glance, but hidden faces are cleverly blended into the leaves, shell, and surroundings. Test your sharp eyesight, boost your brainpower, and challenge yourself to spot every concealed face in seconds.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion?
Can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion?

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon in which our perception of an image differs from objective reality. This image is seen as an optical illusion illustration cleverly designed to combine multiple hidden faces within a natural scene.

These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. 

Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations. 

Are you ready for this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion test? Then, can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion—within just 13 seconds!

Must Try: How many dogs can you count in this optical illusion illustration set in a peaceful park?

Can you find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion?

find hidden face in turtle-que

Source: Pinterest

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion?

This optical illusion image is a cleverly designed illustration that combines multiple hidden faces within a natural scene.

  • At the centre, there is a tortoise walking on sandy or rocky ground.

  • The tortoise’s shell contains hidden human faces, formed by the curves and plates of the shell.

  • The surrounding leaves and plants also shape human faces. Some leaves look like profiles of people, while others subtly form full faces when viewed as a whole.

  • On the left and right borders, decorative leaves frame the central artwork in a symmetrical style.

This optical illusion uses pareidolia, a visual trick where familiar shapes (like faces) are subtly blended into natural elements. 

When you first look, you notice the tortoise—but with closer examination, you start spotting the many hidden faces integrated into leaves, shadows, and shell patterns.

The challenge is to find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion. 

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion in 13 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion in 13 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden face in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion in 13 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ, thinking, and problem-solving skills will improve.

Try This: Using your Stereo Vision, can you find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Multi-Coloured Visual Optical Illusion?

Solution: Where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion?

So, are you excited to know where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion? 

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Still not able to find all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion.

See the image given below.

find hidden face in turtle-ans

So, now you all know where are all the faces hidden in this Pareidolia Visual Optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: If You Possess HD Eye Vision, then Find The Inverted “75” Numbers Among the Inverted “73” Sequence Series


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News