India is home to many rivers. These water bodies are vital for life. The country has several major river basins. These basins drain large areas of land. India's longest river is the Ganga (2,525 km). The largest river in terms of water volume is the Brahmaputra. It is also one of the widest rivers in India. Many Indian rivers have special names. For example, the Ganga is called "Mother Ganga" or Ganga Ma. Another river is known as the 'Lifeline' of a central state. Do you know which river is known as the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh? It is the fifth-longest river in India. It also flows in a unique direction: from east to west. In this article, we'll take a look at the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and its significance.
Which River Is Called The Lifeline Of Madhya Pradesh?
The Narmada River is rightly called the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. It is the largest river flowing entirely within the state. The Narmada begins its long journey at the Amarkantak Plateau in the Maikala range, located in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is unique because it flows westward, moving through a rift valley between the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges.
The river flows for about 1,312 km, primarily through Madhya Pradesh (for the longest stretch), then along the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It finally empties into the Arabian Sea through the Gulf of Khambhat near the city of Bharuch in Gujarat. It provides essential water for drinking, irrigation, and power generation to millions of people.
10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Narmada River
- Geologically, the Narmada River is considered older than the mighty Ganga.
- It is one of the only two major Indian peninsular rivers (the other being the Tapi) that flows through a rift valley from east to west.
- According to legend, the river was born from Lord Shiva's sweat and is considered his daughter, which explains its high sacred status.
- The Narmada is often seen as the traditional dividing line between North India and South India.
- Another ancient name for the Narmada is Reva, which means 'leaping one', due to its swift, rocky course in its upper reaches.
- Unique, oval-shaped stones called Banalingas are found in its riverbed, which are worshipped as symbols of Lord Shiva.
- Near Jabalpur, the river plunges over a cliff, creating the famous Dhuandhar Falls, meaning "smoke cascade" due to the mist.
- At Bhedaghat (Jabalpur), the Narmada cuts a gorge through stunning, tall cliffs of magnesium limestone, famously known as the Marble Rocks.
- In 1982, an ancient skull fragment (Homo erectus) was discovered in the Narmada Valley, which is the oldest hominin fossil found in Southeast Asia.
- The Narmada flows through a graben (rift valley), a sunken block of Earth's crust defined by two parallel fault lines.
- Unlike most major east-flowing Indian rivers, the Narmada doesn't form a vast delta. It forms an estuary at its mouth.
- The river carries a relatively low sediment load compared to Himalayan rivers due to its hard rock bed and short, fast course.
- Tides from the Arabian Sea affect the water level and flow up to 35 kilometres inland from its mouth.
- The river's westward flow is evidence of its location in a rift valley, as it follows the slope created by geological faulting, rather than the general slope of the Indian Peninsula.
- Much of the upper river basin is covered by Deccan Traps, volcanic rocks that contribute to the region's rich black soil.
- The river supports the massive Sardar Sarovar Dam, which is one of the world's largest concrete gravity dams.
- The Narmada has 41 main tributaries, with the Tawa River being its largest and most important one.
- The steep gradient in its upper and middle reaches provides significant potential for hydroelectric power generation.
- The river valley is a crucial palaeontological site, yielding some of the earliest known dinosaur fossils in India.
