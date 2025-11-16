India is home to many rivers. These water bodies are vital for life. The country has several major river basins. These basins drain large areas of land. India's longest river is the Ganga (2,525 km). The largest river in terms of water volume is the Brahmaputra. It is also one of the widest rivers in India. Many Indian rivers have special names. For example, the Ganga is called "Mother Ganga" or Ganga Ma. Another river is known as the 'Lifeline' of a central state. Do you know which river is known as the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh? It is the fifth-longest river in India. It also flows in a unique direction: from east to west. In this article, we'll take a look at the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and its significance.

The Narmada River is rightly called the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. It is the largest river flowing entirely within the state. The Narmada begins its long journey at the Amarkantak Plateau in the Maikala range, located in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is unique because it flows westward, moving through a rift valley between the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges.

The river flows for about 1,312 km, primarily through Madhya Pradesh (for the longest stretch), then along the border of Maharashtra and Gujarat. It finally empties into the Arabian Sea through the Gulf of Khambhat near the city of Bharuch in Gujarat. It provides essential water for drinking, irrigation, and power generation to millions of people.

