Which River is Known as the Lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir?

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is a land blessed by nature, featuring an extensive network of rivers and streams. The region is home to several major river basins, making its geography unique. Did you know India is home to mighty rivers like the largest river in India by volume (the Brahmaputra), the longest river in India (the Ganga), and the widest river in India (also the Brahmaputra)? These large waterways sustain millions. The rivers of J&K are equally vital.

Different rivers in the region are often known by various local names or historical names. These names reflect their immense cultural and economic importance. For instance, do you know which river is nicknamed the 'Vitasta' in ancient texts? This particular river is a crucial source of irrigation and supports the famous floating markets of the region. In this article, we’ll take a look at the most significant river that serves as the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir, exploring its journey, impact, and historical significance.