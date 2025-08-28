School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

September 2025 brings a series of school holidays across India, offering students and educators a welcome break. This comprehensive article outlines the key dates for both national and regional observances, as officially released by state governments. It's important to note that while these dates are generally consistent, variations may occur depending on individual state directives and local customs. Parents and students are strongly advised to consult their respective school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and up-to-date holiday information. This will help confirm any specific local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes that may arise. The September schedule includes a mix of single-day observances and opportunities for longer weekends, perfect for rest, family time, or educational pursuits.

School Holidays in September 2025 Check out the below holiday list for the month of September. These listed holidays can vary from state to state. Date Day Holiday September 5 Friday Milad-Un-Nabi September 21 Sunday Bathukamma Starting Day September 22 Monday Durga Puja September 29 Monday Durga Puja Saptami September 30 Tuesday Durga Puja Mahashtami Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.