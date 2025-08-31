Telangana School Holiday List in September 2025

Telangana School Holiday List 2025 - September, the year's ninth month, is a dynamic period characterized by diverse traditions, community celebrations, and seasonal transitions. It's an especially busy time for students, with many schools scheduling mid-term exams, projects, and cultural events. Amidst this busy period, there are also holidays and breaks that coincide with significant festivals and local events related to weather. Check the article below for complete list of holidays in Telangana.

Telangana School Closed For Nine Days

According to the holiday calendar issued by state education departments, most schools will have a minimum of nine days off, with some regions experiencing even longer breaks. Therefore, Telangana schools and institutions will be closed for a 13-day period, from September 21 to October 3, making their festival break more extensive. Additionally, the Telangana government has declared a holiday on September 5th to commemorate Urs-un-Nabi, the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth.