Telangana School Holiday List in September 2025

Telangana School Holiday List 2025 - September, the year's ninth month, is a dynamic period characterized by diverse traditions, community celebrations, and seasonal transitions. It's an especially busy time for students, with many schools scheduling mid-term exams, projects, and cultural events. Amidst this busy period, there are also holidays and breaks that coincide with significant festivals and local events related to weather. Check the article below for complete list of holidays in Telangana.
Telangana School Closed For Nine Days
According to the holiday calendar issued by state education departments, most schools will have a minimum of nine days off, with some regions experiencing even longer breaks. Therefore, Telangana schools and institutions will be closed for a 13-day period, from September 21 to October 3, making their festival break more extensive. Additionally, the Telangana government has declared a holiday on September 5th to commemorate Urs-un-Nabi, the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth.
Telangana School Holiday in September 2025
School holidays in India vary by region, influenced by local culture, customs, education boards, and individual school policies. The Telangana government has declared a holiday on September 5th to commemorate Urs-un-Nabi, the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth. Additionally, from September 24 to October 2, 2025, schools and colleges in both states will have holidays, according to the calendar. However, from September 27 to October 2, Christian minority institutions will take a shorter six-day holiday. The following key dates may affect school schedules this month:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Eid al Milad
|
September 5, 2025
|
Dassara
|
September 24 to October 2, 2025
We aim to keep students, parents, and educators in Telangana fully informed about all school holidays, both scheduled and unscheduled, to facilitate effective planning and communication. Please revisit this article for the most recent updates on school holidays in Telangana.
Also Check - Five letter Words that Start with C
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation