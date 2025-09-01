Uttarakhand School Holiday in September 2025 - Check Rain-Related School Closure Details Here

Uttarkhand School Closed Due to Rain - As the monsoon season continues to unleash its fury, the state of Uttarakhand is grappling with the severe consequences of relentless heavy downpours, widespread landslides, and imminent flood alerts. In light of these challenging and often dangerous weather conditions, educational institutions across various districts in Uttarakhand are expected to experience frequent school closures throughout September.

This comprehensive guide aims to provide parents, students, and educators with essential information and advisories to ensure safety and preparedness during this period of inclement weather.

Uttarakhand School Closed Due to Rain Today

As per the latest order by the State government, Uttarakhand schools will be closed from Classes 1 to 12, including Anganwadi centers, in Almora district will remain closed on September 1 due to IMD forecast of very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region.