Uttarakhand School Holiday in September 2025 - Check Rain-Related School Closure Details Here

Uttarkhand School Closed Due to Rain - As the monsoon season continues to unleash its fury, the state of Uttarakhand is grappling with the severe consequences of relentless heavy downpours, widespread landslides, and imminent flood alerts. In light of these challenging and often dangerous weather conditions, educational institutions across various districts in Uttarakhand are expected to experience frequent school closures throughout September.
This comprehensive guide aims to provide parents, students, and educators with essential information and advisories to ensure safety and preparedness during this period of inclement weather.
Uttarakhand School Closed Due to Rain Today
As per the latest order by the State government, Uttarakhand schools will be closed from Classes 1 to 12, including Anganwadi centers, in Almora district will remain closed on September 1 due to IMD forecast of very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region.
Due to safety concerns for students and staff, all educational institutions in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri, and Almora districts will be closed. District administrations have announced a holiday in these areas.
Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025
As of now, September 5, 2025 is a school holiday for students on the occasion of Eid al-Milad. However, additional holidays can be expected due to bad weather conditons in the region
Date
Event
September 1
Rain related School closed
September 5
Eid al Milad
What Should be the Role of Schools and Educators
- Timely Communication: Ensure prompt and clear communication with parents regarding school closures, re-opening dates, and any changes to the academic schedule.
- Online Learning (if feasible): Some schools may opt for online learning or provide study materials and assignments remotely to minimize disruption to education during closures. Parents should check with their respective schools for such arrangements.
- Student Support: Be prepared to offer support and guidance to students who may be experiencing distress or anxiety due to the adverse weather conditions.
Key Advisories for Parents and Students:
- Parents and students are strongly advised to regularly check official announcements from their respective district administrations, the state education department, and local school authorities.
- These announcements are typically made through official websites, local news channels, and school communication platforms (e.g., SMS, school apps, WhatsApp groups).
- During periods of heavy rain and flood alerts, it is paramount to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to hilly or low-lying areas prone to landslides and flooding.
- Unless absolutely necessary, stay indoors during heavy rainfall. If venturing out, be extremely cautious and aware of your surrounding
- If you reside in or near landslide-prone areas, If you reside in or near landslide-prone areas, it is crucial to be proactive in understanding the risks and taking preventative measures.
- In flood-prone areas, be prepared to move to higher ground if water levels rise. Do not attempt to walk or drive through flooded areas, as currents can be strong and hidden dangers may exist.
- Be wary of exposed electrical wires and downed power lines. Report such incidents to the electricity department immediately and maintain a safe distance.
- Prepare an emergency kit that includes essential items such as non-perishable food, drinking water, a first-aid kit, flashlight, batteries, important documents, and any necessary medications.
