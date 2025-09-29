WBP SI Admit Card 2025 Out, Download WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card PDF at wbpolice.gov.in - Link Here

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. -wb-police.gov.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. You are required to bring a proper and original proof of identity with the Admit Card. Check the direct link to download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025