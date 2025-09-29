Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 Out, Download WB Police SI/LSI Admit Card PDF at wbpolice.gov.in - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 29, 2025, 12:11 IST

 WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the admit card for recruitment to the post of SubInspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check all details about WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 here
Check all details about WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 here

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials from the official website of WBPRB.i.e. -wb-police.gov.in.

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. You are required to bring a proper and original proof of identity with the Admit Card. Check the direct link to download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025  Download Link

 

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 Overview

The written exam for the post of SubInspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police is scheduled on October 12, 2205.. Check the table below for UTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights 

Category

Details

Exam Name

Sub Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police

Conducting Body

 West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Exam Dates

October 12, 2025 (Sunday) 

Admit card status 

Out

Credentials required 

Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth

Official Website

https://wbpolice.gov.in/

How to Download WB Police SI Admit Card 2025?

You can download the written exam hall ticket after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website of WBPRB- wbpolice.gov.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'Download e-Admit Card for Download e-Admit Card.on home page.
  • Then, it will redirect you to the notice.
  • Then, click on the download link.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News