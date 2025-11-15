TNTET Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key PDF Direct Link

TNTET Answer Key 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has successfully conducted the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam for TNTET is to be held on November 15, 2025 whereas Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam held on November 15 are eagerly waiting for the release of TNTET Answer Key 2025. As per the earlier practices, candidates will get released the TN TET Answer Key on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TNTET Answer Key 2025 also released the Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

The TNTET exam 2025 will be held for two papers. Paper 1 for Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary classes (6 to 8). Paper I conducted for the Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics; Environmental Studies whereas Paper II is for Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics & Science or Social Science subjects.

The TN TET Answer Key 2025 will be released on the official website soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.

Steps to Download the TNTET Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download TNTET response sheets for the ease of candidates.