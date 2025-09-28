School Holiday on 29th September 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Festivals

As of September 28, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for heavy rainfall across the Mumbai metropolitan region, encompassing Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Additionally, significant rainfall has led to flooding and waterlogging in the Marathwada region and other areas of Maharashtra. In response to these conditions, the Maharashtra state government has instructed all district administrations to maintain a high level of alert until September 30, 2025.
IMD reports indicate that Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, and Pune regions are under an "orange alert," with heavy rainfall anticipated on September 29, 2025. Consequently, schools and Anganwadis in these orange alert regions are highly likely to remain closed on this date. The State Emergency Operations Centre has urged citizens to stay indoors and refrain from non-essential travel. Students and parents are advised to check for live updates regarding school holidays in Maharashtra for September 29, 2025, due to rain.
Maharashtra School Holiday Due to Rain 29 September 2025: Key Highlights
Here are the key highlights regarding the Maharashtra school holiday and weather situation for September 29, 2025:
Maharashtra Rain Holiday & Safety Directives
-
Official School Closures: Schools in Latur and Nanded districts will officially remain closed on Monday, September 29, 2025. The District Collector confirmed this holiday.
-
Wider Closures Expected: Most schools and colleges in other high-alert regions that were closed today (September 28) are expected to remain closed tomorrow (September 29).
-
IMD Yellow Alert: Approximately 70% of Maharashtra state is under a yellow alert for September 29, indicating heavy rainfall is likely.
-
Affected Districts: Major districts under the yellow alert include Nandurbar, Dhule, Aurangabad, and Ahemadnagar.
-
CM's Directives for Flood Relief:
-
CM Devendra Fadnavis instructed district officials to personally monitor the flood situation.
-
Officials must ensure proper arrangements for food, water, and healthcare in relief camps.
-
Immediate provision of cattle fodder in shortage districts was ordered.
-
Citizens must be timely relocated to safer areas due to rising dam outflows.
-
People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and seek help from local shelter centers.
IMD Weather Alerts for Maharashtra
Here is the list of districts in Maharashtra categorized by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) according to their alert zones.
|
Alert Zone
|
Districts
|
Red Zone
|
Nashik, Raighad, Palghar, Pune, Mumbai
|
Orange Zone
|
Nandurbar, Dhule, Satara
Government Instructions Regarding Holidays and Relief Measures
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all district officials to personally monitor the flood situation and ensure necessary relief measures are in place. Relief camps are mandated to provide essential resources like food, water, health facilities, and cattle fodder. Officials have also been instructed to evacuate residents to safe areas and declare public holidays in affected regions if the flood threat escalates due to rising dam outflows.
It's important to note that while these dates are generally official, local school administrations may make their own adjustments. Parents and students are advised to confirm the exact holiday schedule with their respective schools.
