School Holiday on 29th September 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Festivals

As of September 28, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for heavy rainfall across the Mumbai metropolitan region, encompassing Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Additionally, significant rainfall has led to flooding and waterlogging in the Marathwada region and other areas of Maharashtra. In response to these conditions, the Maharashtra state government has instructed all district administrations to maintain a high level of alert until September 30, 2025.

IMD reports indicate that Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, and Pune regions are under an "orange alert," with heavy rainfall anticipated on September 29, 2025. Consequently, schools and Anganwadis in these orange alert regions are highly likely to remain closed on this date. The State Emergency Operations Centre has urged citizens to stay indoors and refrain from non-essential travel. Students and parents are advised to check for live updates regarding school holidays in Maharashtra for September 29, 2025, due to rain.