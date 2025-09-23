Apple State of India: India is famous for its wide variety of fruits, and apples hold a special place in the fruit market. When people search “Which state is called the Apple State of India?”, the answer is Himachal Pradesh. The state is known for its beautiful apple orchards, high-quality fruit, and contribution to the Indian economy. Apples from Himachal are exported across India and even to international markets, making them a symbol of quality. Which State is Known as the Apple State of India? Himachal Pradesh is known as the Apple State of India because apple cultivation covers more than 80% of the fruit-growing area. The climate, altitude, and fertile soil of Himachal are perfect for apple farming. The districts of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, and Chamba produce the majority of Himachal apples that reach Indian markets. This apple cultivation provides employment to thousands of farmers every year.

Apple Bowl of India The apple revolution in Himachal Pradesh started in the early 20th century when Samuel Evans Stokes introduced the Red Delicious variety in Kotgarh, Shimla. This move completely transformed the economy of the state. Himachal apples, especially the Red and Royal Delicious, soon gained popularity across India. Today, apple farming is the backbone of agriculture in Himachal Pradesh, often called the Apple Bowl of India. Other Apple Producing States in India Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir is the largest producer of apples in India, contributing more than 70% of total production. It is famous for varieties like Ambri, Red Delicious, and Golden Delicious. Apple farming is the main livelihood in Kashmir Valley, and Kashmiri apples are exported globally for their taste and quality.

Uttarakhand Uttarakhand produces apples in Nainital, Almora, and Chamoli, where the climate supports sweet and crisp varieties. The state is now shifting towards organic apple farming, which is in high demand in urban markets. Uttarakhand apples are gaining popularity because of their freshness and pesticide-free quality. Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh has become a rising hub for apple production in Northeast India. Its cold climate and hilly areas provide favorable conditions for apple orchards. Farmers are adopting modern farming methods, making Arunachal apples more competitive in the national market. Nagaland & Sikkim Nagaland and Sikkim are small but growing apple-producing states. Though production is lower than Himachal or Kashmir, the states are focusing on organic and natural farming methods. Over the years, their apple orchards have gained recognition for quality produce.

Interesting Facts About Apple 1. Jammu & Kashmir is the Largest Producer Jammu & Kashmir contributes the highest share of apples in India, making it the apple leader of the country. Kashmiri apples are loved for their unique flavor, and they dominate both domestic and export markets. 2. Himachal Pradesh is the Apple State of India Himachal Pradesh is not the largest producer, but it is called the Apple State of India because of its rich apple culture. Himachal apples are known for their long shelf life and high demand across India. 3. Apple Varieties in India India grows many famous varieties like Red Delicious, Royal Delicious, Golden Delicious, and Ambri. These varieties have different flavors and textures, making Indian apples popular worldwide. 4. Apple Farming Supports the Economy Apple farming provides employment and income to thousands of farmers in hilly states. The apple industry boosts local economies and contributes to India’s fruit exports.