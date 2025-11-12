CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
iimcat.ac.in 2025: Official Website to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card Using User ID and Password, Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 12, 2025, 12:50 IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. This is a mandatory document for candidates appearing for the exam, which is scheduled for November 30, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. This is a mandatory document for candidates appearing for the exam, which is scheduled for November 30, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials (user ID and password). The download link will remain active until the exam date. Candidates are advised to make sure they download their CAT 2025 hall ticket before the exam date in order to avoid any last minute confusions.

IIM CAT 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

Official Website to Download CAT Admit Card 2025

The CAT 2025 admit card are available for download now. When downloading the admit card PDF candidates must login using their user id and password. Candidates can download their CAT 2025 admit card through the link on the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Steps to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card

CAT 2025 admit card are available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket.

  1. Visit the official IIM CAT 2025 website.
  2. Click on the designated CAT 2025 admit card link.
  3. Log in using your user ID and password.
  4. The CAT 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and save the admit card for future use.
