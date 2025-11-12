iimcat.ac.in 2025: Official Website to Download CAT 2025 Admit Card Using User ID and Password, Direct Link Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. This is a mandatory document for candidates appearing for the exam, which is scheduled for November 30, 2025. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials (user ID and password). The download link will remain active until the exam date. Candidates are advised to make sure they download their CAT 2025 hall ticket before the exam date in order to avoid any last minute confusions.

