UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025-26: Download Sample Paper PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 29, 2025, 11:42 IST

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26 helps students prepare effectively for the board exam by understanding the latest exam pattern, practising important questions, improving writing skills, and managing time better. Regular practice with model papers boosts confidence and helps students score higher marks.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26
RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26 is an important study resource for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 Hindi examination. These model papers are prepared according to the latest RBSE syllabus and exam pattern to help students understand the type of questions asked in the board exam. 

By practising the RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26, students can improve their reading, writing, grammar, and answer-writing skills in a simple and effective way. Model papers also help students revise important chapters, manage exam time properly, and reduce exam fear. Regular practice builds confidence and supports better performance in the final board examination.

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check the key highlights and important details of the RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025–26 in the table given below to understand the exam structure and preparation essentials easily.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE / BSER)

Exam Name

RBSE Class 10 Board Examination

Subject

Hindi

Model Paper Session

2025–26

Exam Level

Secondary (Class 10)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025-26