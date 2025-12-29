Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is all set to release tomorrow i.e. on December 30, 2025 the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025. The written exam for the Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar is scheduled to be held on January 18 to 21, 2026. Hall ticket, which is a crucial document to enter in the exam hall, can be downloaded through the link, once it is activated by the concerned authority at - https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to carry the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 with one valid photo identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or Passport at the exam venue.

You will get the direct link to download the hall ticket in this story.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Link