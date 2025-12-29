Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 29, 2025, 11:38 IST

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Download link will be activated tomorrow i.e. on December 30, 2025 by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). The exam for the 1799 Police Sub-Inspector posts will be held on January 18 to 21, 2026. Check all details here.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is all set to release tomorrow i.e. on December 30, 2025 the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025. The written exam for the Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar is scheduled to be held on January 18 to 21, 2026. Hall ticket, which is a crucial document to enter in the exam hall, can be downloaded through the link, once it is activated by the concerned authority at - https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to carry the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 with one valid photo identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or Passport at the exam venue.

You will get the direct link to download the hall ticket in this story.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Link

The download link for the preliminary written examination for the post of "Police Sub Inspector"  against Advertisement No. 05/2025 will be activated on December 30, 2025 at the official website. You will have to use your login credentials to download the hall ticket for the exam scheduled on January 18 to 21, 2026.The admit card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025

Direct Link(Active Soon)

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: Highlights

 A total of 1799 Police Sub-Inspector posts are to be filled in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advertisement No. 05/2025.  Check the table below for Bihar Police SI 2025  exam date and admit card Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (SI)

Total Vacancies

1799

Application Mode

Online

Exam Schedule on 

January 18 to 21, 2026 

Admit Card Release Date 

December 30, 2025 

Advt No. 

05/2025

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam

Official Website

bpssc.bihar.gov.in

 

How to Download Bihar Police SI Hall Ticket 2025?

The Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 download link can be tracked on the home page of the official website. Alternatively you can download the same after following the steps given below-

1. Go to the official website: bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, look for a link like “Bihar Police Admit Card for SI Posts” (or similar).
3. Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page on the home page.
4. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth etc.
5. After submission, your Admit Card will appear on the screen.
6. Download or print the Admit Card— keep a copy safe, since you may need it for further recruitment processes.

