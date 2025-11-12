10 Common Birds In America: Check Here!

Common Birds in America: Birds are a beautiful and essential part of nature. They add colour, sound, and movement to our surroundings, making every landscape more lively and vibrant. The United States is home to a diverse array of bird species, ranging from common backyard visitors to rare migratory travelers. Some birds are found across the entire country, while others are native only to specific regions, such as Alaska, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each bird has its own unique characteristics, such as size, colour, habitat, and feeding habits, that make it special. Knowing about these birds not only helps in appreciating nature but also in understanding how diverse and rich American wildlife truly is. Common Birds in America Here is the list of 10 common birds found in different parts of America:

Bird Name (Scientific Name) Primary Location(s) White-faced Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna viduata) U.S. Virgin Islands, Tropical regions Black-bellied Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna autumnalis) Southern United States (Texas, Florida, Louisiana) West Indian Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna arborea) Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands Fulvous Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna bicolor) Southern United States (rice fields and marshes) Emperor Goose (Anser canagica) Alaska, Bering Sea coast Snow Goose (Anser caerulescens) North America (Arctic to southern U.S. in winter) Ross's Goose (Anser rossii) Arctic Canada (breeding) to the southern United States (winter) Graylag Goose (Anser anser) Rare visitor (A) to the United States (Native to Europe and Asia) Greater White-fronted Goose (Anser albifrons) North America (central and western regions) Lesser White-fronted Goose (Anser erythropus) Rare visitor to North America (mainly native to Europe and Asia, occasionally Alaska)

1. White-faced Whistling Duck (Dendrocygna viduata) The white-faced whistling duck is mostly found in tropical regions but occasionally spotted in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s named for its distinct white face, which contrasts beautifully with its dark brown body. This bird produces a high-pitched whistling sound, giving it its name. It prefers freshwater wetlands, lakes, and marshy areas. The species is listed as Least Concern (LC) by the IUCN, meaning it’s not currently at risk. 2. Black-bellied Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna autumnalis) The black-bellied whistling duck is a striking bird found mainly in the southern United States, especially in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana. It has a chestnut-coloured body, black belly, and bright pink bill. This duck species is social, often seen in groups resting on trees or feeding in rice fields and ponds. They are non-migratory in many regions and are classified as Least Concern (LC) due to their stable population.

3. West Indian Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna arborea) Found mainly in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, this duck species is among the rarest in the Americas. It has a long neck, brown plumage, and a distinct whistling call. Unlike other ducks, it’s nocturnal and usually feeds at night on seeds, aquatic plants, and insects. Unfortunately, the West Indian whistling duck is classified as Near Threatened (NT) due to habitat destruction and hunting. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect its wetland habitats. 4. Fulvous Whistling-duck (Dendrocygna bicolor) This species is widely distributed and found in the southern United States, especially around rice fields and marshes. The fulvous whistling duck has a cinnamon-brown body, long legs, and a grey bill. It’s known for forming large flocks during migration. They feed mainly on grains and seeds and are often seen near agricultural areas. Their population is healthy, and they are listed as Least Concern (LC).