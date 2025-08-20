List of Top 10 U.S. States with Most Indian Population

The Indian-American population has been growing rapidly over the past several decades and is now one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the United States. Indians are known for their contributions in various fields, including technology, medicine, business, and education, and have created colorful and vibrant communities in various regions across the country. Although Indian immigrants and their descendants live in all 50 states, particular areas have developed as important centers for the Indian diaspora due to new economic opportunities, cultural infrastructure, and community networks. Examples of significant Indian population centers in the U.S. include the tech-driven culture of California, as well as the Indian enclaves of New Jersey. These states afford not just professional opportunities, but also cultural sameness that many Indian families are accustomed to.

This article highlights the top five states in the U.S. with the highest Indian populations and why each state has become a preferred space for Indian-Americans to live, work, and help build robust and vibrant communities. Top 10 U.S. States with the Most Indian Population Here is the list of the top 10 U.S. States with the most Indian population, along with the number of residents: Rank State Indian Population 1 California 800,000 2 Texas 500,000 3 New Jersey 450,000 4 New York 400,000 5 Illinois 300,000 6 Georgia 250,000 7 Florida 220,000 8 Virginia 200,000 9 Pennsylvania 180,000 10 Washington 150,000 1. California California, home to approximately 800,000 persons of Indian descent, has the greatest Indian population of any state in the U.S. Several cities in California, such as San Jose, Fremont, and Los Angeles, have large populations of Indian-Americans, including temples, festivals, and large percentages of the Indian-American population and culture.

California has an abundant tech and professional career opportunities, especially for engineers and people with science academic backgrounds. As a result, California has proven to be a key state for Indian, IT, and other professionals seeking employment in the U.S. The demand for professionals in Silicon Valley has contributed to California attracting the largest immigrant population of Indian immigrants to the U.S. In addition to family and cultural considerations, the variety of employment opportunities in California makes it easier for Indian families to retain elements of their ethnic identity and culture. 2. Texas With nearly half a million Indian-Americans, Texas ranked second-highest of all the states for the number of Indians. The cities of Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Irving have, in particular, gone through significant growth in their Indian populations.

With its low cost of living, booming job market, and business-friendly ecosystem, Texas is bringing a talented professional workforce and entrepreneurs to its Indian communities. Texas has Indian families employed in sectors including healthcare, information technology, and energy. It shouldn't be too hard for newly settled Indian families to find a cultural organization, temple, or Indian grocery store to build community with and connect their children with the interests of their parents. Irving is also a hotbed of Indian festivals and food spots. Moreover, Texas has a number of prominent Diwali celebrations and various Indian cultural events annually. 3. New Jersey With a population of Indians accruing almost 450,000, New Jersey is the U.S. state with the most Indian-Americans per capita. Places like Edison, Iselin, and Jersey City are well-known towns with Indian culture and are often referenced as "Little India."

Many Indians who come to New Jersey are professionals in pharmaceuticals, information technology, finance, and small business. Being in close proximity to New York City has advantages, and personally, can access urban job markets while being a suburbanite and living in lower-cost suburban towns. There are many Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras, and Indian community centers, with no shortage of Indian restaurants. New Jersey possesses the most Indian culture in this country, and it is a hub for Indian immigrants, both economically and culturally. 4. New York New York has an estimated 400,000 Indian residents and is one of the largest migration destinations for immigrants, including immigrants from India. The Indian population is concentrated in areas of Queens (particularly in Jackson Heights), Long Island, and parts of Brooklyn.

Many Indians in New York work in finance, healthcare, education, and hospitality. Unique to most metropolitan American cities, New York has created a very cosmopolitan atmosphere that allows Indian- Americans to openly live their traditions through celebrations of Diwali, Holi, and other festivals that draw large crowds. Indian restaurants, clothing shops, and places of worship are easily accessible. New York has a lengthy history of immigration and multiculturalism. 5. Illinois Illinois boasts a sizable population of about 300,000 Indian-Americans and serves as a prominent epicenter for Indian professionals, especially in and around the metropolitan Chicago area. The suburbs of Schaumburg, Naperville, and Skokie have large groups of Indian residents and also have a variety of Indian businesses, cultural organizations, and temples. It is no surprise that many Indian-American professionals in Illinois are employed in technical or professional fields, such as IT, healthcare, engineering, and academia.