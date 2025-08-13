Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
List of Hardest Town Names to Pronounce in Each U.S. State

Many U.S. town names are challenging to pronounce due to Indigenous languages, foreign influences, or unusual spellings. Preply compiled a list of the hardest names in each state, highlighting America's diverse place-naming history. These names, often seemingly simple or incredibly complex, reveal cultural roots and local accents that confound even seasoned travelers, underscoring the rich, sometimes confusing, linguistic tapestry of American communities.

Ayukta Zisha
Aug 13, 2025
Have you ever paused before saying the name of a town in the U.S. because you weren't sure how to pronounce it? You're not alone! Many people have a town in their area with a name that is surprisingly difficult to pronounce. This is often due to an Indigenous language, language or culture influence from a foreign country, or an impossible spelling that doesn't seem to correspond with how a word sounds. 

To help with this conundrum, the language learning platform Preply produced a list of the hardest to pronounce town names in every state in the U.S. Their findings provide an eye-opening perspective on just how incredibly diverse and confusing at times American place names can be. 

Names that seem deceptively easy to say, and some with so many syllables you've never seen strung together, which provide social commentary on the rich cultural history of naming places where people live.

State

Town Name

How to Pronounce It

Alabama

Loachapoka

LOW-cha-POH-kah

Alaska

Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes

Unknown. Phonetic approximation: Noo-nath-loo-ga-ga-mee-oot-bin-go-ee

Arizona

Sonoita

suh-NOY-tuh

Arkansas

Ouachita

WASH-ee-tah

California

Zzyzx

ZY-ziks

Colorado

Crested Butte

Crested BEWT

Connecticut

Berlin

BURR-lin

Delaware

Newark

New-ARK

Florida

Ocoee

oh-KOH-ee

Georgia

Buena Vista

BEW-na VISS-tuh

Hawaii

Kaumalapau

kah-OO-mah-LAH-pah-OO

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene

KORE-duh-LANE

Illinois

Benld

Ben-ELD

Indiana

Loogootee

Luh-GO-tee

Iowa

Ocheyedan

oh-CHEE-den

Kansas

Osawatomie

oh-so-WAH-tah-mee

Kentucky

Tyewhoppety

tih-WAH-pih-tee

Louisiana

Natchitoches

NAH-code-ish

Maine

Seboeis

Seh-BOW-iss

Maryland

Glenelg

GLEN-el

Massachussetts

Worcester

WOO-ster

Michigan

Sault Ste. Marie

SOO Saint ma-REE

Minnesota

Wayzata

WHY-ZET-uh

Mississippi

Louisville

LOO-iss-vill

Missouri

Qulin

Q-lin

Montana

Ekalaka

EE-ka-LAH-kah

Nebraska

Cairo

CAY-row

Nevada

Winnemucca

WIN-eh-MUCK-uh

New Hampshire

Milan

MY-linn

New Jersey

Greenwich Township

GREEN-which

New Mexico

Abiquiú

AB-ick-you

New York

Schenectady

skin-ECK-tah-dee

North Carolina

Schley

SLY

North Dakota

Palermo

PAL-er-mo

Ohio

Gnadenhutten

ji-NAY-dun-huh-tehn

Oklahoma

Pawhuska

paw-HUS-kuh

Oregon

Yachats

YA-hahts

Pennsylvania

Shickshinny

shick-SHIN-ee

Rhode Island

Quonochontaug

KWAHN-ah-kahn-tawg

South Carolina

Chechessee River

chu-CHES-see

South Dakota

Pukwana

PUCK-wah-nah

Tennessee

Ooltewah

OO-da-wah

Texas

Nacogdoches

NAH-coh-DOE-chess

Utah

Duchesne

doo-SHAYN

Vermont

Montpelier

mont-PEEL-yər

Virginia

McGaheysville

muh-GAK-eez

Washington

Puyallup

PYOO-uhl-up

West Virginia

Iaeger

YAY-gər

Wisconsin

Oconomowoc

oh-KON-oh-moh-wok

Wyoming

Kemmerer

KEM-er-er

Top 10 U.S. Towns That Trip Up Tongues

Here are the top 10 U.S. Towns that trip up tongues and are difficult to pronounce: 

  1. Nunathloogagamiutbingoi Dunes, Alaska - While frequently referred to as "unpronounceable," even authoritative information like Donald Orth's Dictionary of Alaska Place Names provides little help.

  2. Loachapoka, Alabama - The name of a small town that many people can not pronounce correctly. The locals say it like "LOW-cha-POH-kah."

  3. Tyewhoppety, Kentucky - Reader's Digest claims it is the hardest place name to pronounce in Kentucky. The name may be derived from a slang phrased on a Shawnee term meaning "place of no return."

  4. Ocheyedan, Iowa - Reader's Digest reported it is the hardest to pronounce in Iowa, and usually pronounced like "oh-CHEED-en."

  5. Loogootee, Indiana - According to Reader's Digest, presents the hardest name for pronunciation in Indiana.

  6. Aquebogue, New York - A hamlet on Long Island, frequently confounding to pronounce (A-kwuh-baag) in less-than-conventional ways.

  7. Wayzata, Minnesota - Stemming from a Dakota term where people often mispronounce its pronunciation ("wai-ZEH-tuh").

  8. Duchesne, Utah - An often-read or sometimes mispronounced name. The locals pronounce it "doo-SHANE."

  9. Schenectady, New York - Literally, "thing that is in the way," which people in Schenectady rightfully brag about their place-name history is likely to be pronounced incorrectly. The local pronunciation is "skuh-NEHK-tuh-dee."

  10. Keosauqua, Iowa - A name of Native American origin. It can be said with a pronounced beat in the sound of "KEE-o-SAW-kwa," everyone loves the sound of it but many times it confounds people.

Why Are These Names Challenging?

What makes these town names so hard to pronounce is often a combination of cultural, linguistic, and historical context. Many are from Indigenous languages that may be foreign to English speakers, perhaps making the sounds or structures hard to interpret. Some are borrowed from other languages, especially French or German, which can sometimes create a ready-made pronunciation even if we don't have the correct spelling in English.

 In some cases, the spelling has changed over time, but the pronunciation remains, making the pronunciation completely disconnected from the spelling of the name. Additionally, local accents and colloquial usages add to the difficulty in pronouncing names correctly. Towns are a repository of diverging roots of American communities, but these place names can stop even the most seasoned traveler in their tracks to consider their branded pronunciation.


