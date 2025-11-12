Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
NBEMS Released FMGE December 2025 Notification at natboard.edu.in; Application Begins from Nov 14th

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 19:48 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the FMGE December 2025 exam date today, November 12, 2025. The official notification is available on the website. NBEMS FMGE December 2025 application forms will start on November 14, 2025, at 3 PM on natboard.edu.in.

Key Points

  • The official notification is available on the website at natboard.edu.in.
  • NBEMS FMGE December 2025 application forms will start on November 14, 2025, at 3 PM.

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 Exam date today, November 12, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the official notification or find it attached below. The application forms for NBEMS FMGE December 2025 exams will begin on November 14, 2025 at 3 PM on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Students who have earned an MBBS degree from a foreign university, including Indian students, must pass this exam to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

DIRECT LINK - NBEMS FMGE December 2025 Official Notice

NBEMS FMGE December 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to NBEMS FMGE December 2025: 

Event Date Time/Deadline
Information Bulletin release November 14, 2025 03:00PM Onwards
Application Form Submission November 14 - December 4, 2025 03:00PM Onwards to Till 11:55 PM
Date of Examination January 17, 2026 N/A
Declaration of Result Till February 17, 2026 N/A

DIRECT LINK - NBEMS FMGE December 2025 Result

