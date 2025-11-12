NBEMS Released FMGE December 2025 Notification at natboard.edu.in; Application Begins from Nov 14th

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 Exam date today, November 12, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the official notification or find it attached below. The application forms for NBEMS FMGE December 2025 exams will begin on November 14, 2025 at 3 PM on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Students who have earned an MBBS degree from a foreign university, including Indian students, must pass this exam to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

