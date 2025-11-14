FMGE December 2025 Registration Begin Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

FMGE December 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the Foreign MEdical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 registration today, November 14, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exam can visit the official website to register.

To register for the NBEMS December 2025 exam, candidates can visit the official website and register through the new registration link. After completing the FMGE December 2025 registration candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee,

According to the dates announced, FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. To register for FMGE December 2025 candidates can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.