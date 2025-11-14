FMGE December 2025 Registration Begin Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Key Points
- Last date to aplly for FMGE December 2025 session is 4th December 2025
- FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled for January 17, 2026
- FMGE December 2025 result will be announced on February 17, 2025
FMGE December 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the Foreign MEdical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 registration today, November 14, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exam can visit the official website to register.
To register for the NBEMS December 2025 exam, candidates can visit the official website and register through the new registration link. After completing the FMGE December 2025 registration candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee,
According to the dates announced, FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. To register for FMGE December 2025 candidates can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.
FMGE December 2025 Registration - Click Here
FMGE December 2025 Exam Schedule
Candidates appearing for the December 2025 session exam can check the complete schedule here.
|
Availability of the Information Bulletin
|
November 14, 2025 (3:00PM Onwards
|
Online Submission of the Application Form
|
Novmber 17, 2025 (3:00PM Onwards) to December 4, 2025 (Till 11:55 PM)
|
Date of Examination
|
January 17, 2026
|
Declaration of Result
|
February 17, 2026
Steps to Register for FMGE December 2025
To register for the FMGE December 2025 exam candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on the FMGE Examination link
Step 3: Click on the application link
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the FMGE December 2025 application form
Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents
Step 8: Submit the application fee
Step 9: Save and click on submit
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation