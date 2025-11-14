Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
FMGE December 2025 Registration Begin Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 14, 2025, 09:04 IST

FMGE December 2025 registration begin today. Eligible candidates can apply for the January 2026 exam through the official website natboard.edu.in. 

Key Points

  • Last date to aplly for FMGE December 2025 session is 4th December 2025
  • FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled for January 17, 2026
  • FMGE December 2025 result will be announced on February 17, 2025

FMGE December 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will begin the Foreign MEdical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 registration today, November 14, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exam can visit the official website to register.

To register for the NBEMS December 2025 exam, candidates can visit the official website and register through the new registration link. After completing the FMGE December 2025 registration candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee,

According to the dates announced, FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. To register for FMGE December 2025 candidates can visit the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

FMGE December 2025 Registration - Click Here

FMGE December 2025 Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for the December 2025 session exam can check the complete schedule here. 

Availability of the Information Bulletin

November 14, 2025 (3:00PM Onwards

Online Submission of the Application Form

Novmber 17, 2025 (3:00PM Onwards) to December 4, 2025 (Till 11:55 PM)

Date of Examination

January 17, 2026

Declaration of Result

February 17, 2026

Steps to Register for FMGE December 2025

To register for the FMGE December 2025 exam candidates can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the FMGE Examination link

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 6: Fill out the FMGE December 2025 application form

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents

Step 8: Submit the application fee

Step 9: Save and click on submit

