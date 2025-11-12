Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released Under Gradute Final Answer Key at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/; Direct link here

Nov 12, 2025, 17:11 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the Final Answer Key 2025 today, November 12, 2025, for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM exams held on October 18, 2025. Candidates can check the answers at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. The provisional key was released on November 6, 2025.

Key Points

  • The answer key is for the JENPAS - UG, JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM and GNM exams.
  • Candidates can check the answers at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB Final Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB UG 2025 Final Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. The provisional answer key was released on November 6, 2025. The exams were held on October 18, 2025. 

DIRECT LINK - WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Login

WBJEEB UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
Exam name  WBJEEB JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM
Board name  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
Programmes  Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS - UG)Joint Entrance for MSc Nursing (JEMScN)Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN)Joint Entrance for Computer Application (JECA)Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry to B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. (JELET)Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery and General Nursing & Midwifery  (ANM & GNM)
Final Answer key release date  November 12, 2025 

How to check the JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the rank card online:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
  2. Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Rank Card for JENPAS(UG) 2025’
  3. Enter your credentials and log in 
  4. Check your details and download your rank card
Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

