JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released Under Gradute Final Answer Key at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/; Direct link here

- WBJEE Board has released the Final Answer Key 2025 today, November 12, 2025.
- The answer key is for the JENPAS - UG, JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM and GNM exams.
- Candidates can check the answers at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEEB Final Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB UG 2025 Final Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. The provisional answer key was released on November 6, 2025. The exams were held on October 18, 2025.
WBJEEB UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|WBJEEB UG Final Answer Key 2025
|Exam name
|WBJEEB JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM
|Board name
|West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
|Programmes
|Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate (JENPAS - UG)Joint Entrance for MSc Nursing (JEMScN)Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing (JEPBN)Joint Entrance for Computer Application (JECA)Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry to B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. (JELET)Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM & GNM)
|Final Answer key release date
|November 12, 2025
How to check the JENPAS UG 2025 Final Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the rank card online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/
- Under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘Rank Card for JENPAS(UG) 2025’
- Enter your credentials and log in
- Check your details and download your rank card
