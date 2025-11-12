JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released Under Gradute Final Answer Key at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/; Direct link here

WBJEEB Final Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB UG 2025 Final Answer Key 2025 for JENPAS (UG), JEMScN, JEPBN, JECA, JELET, ANM & GNM today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the answers online at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. The provisional answer key was released on November 6, 2025. The exams were held on October 18, 2025.

DIRECT LINK - WBJEE JENPAS UG 2025 Login

WBJEEB UG Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to learn about the key details of WBJEEB exam 2025: