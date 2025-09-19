Top 10 Wheat Producing Countries in the World (2025)

Largest Producer of Wheat: Wheat is one of the most important staple crops in the world and is grown across many countries. In 2025, China, India, and Russia continue to dominate wheat production, followed by the United States, France, and Canada. Here is the updated list of the top 10 wheat producing countries in 2025.

Top 10 Wheat-Producing Countries in the World

1. China

China is the largest wheat producer in the world. In 2025, it produces around 140.1 million tonnes of wheat, with Henan and Shandong provinces leading cultivation.

2. India

India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world. The country produces about 110 to 117.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2025, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

3. Russia

Russia ranks third in global wheat production. It produces nearly 81.5 to 85 million tonnes of wheat, making it a leading exporter to Asia, Africa, and Europe.