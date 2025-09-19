Top 10 Wheat Producing Countries in the World (2025)

Largest Producer of Wheat: Wheat is one of the most important staple crops in the world and is grown across many countries. In 2025, China, India, and Russia continue to dominate wheat production, followed by the United States, France, and Canada. Here is the updated list of the top 10 wheat producing countries in 2025.
Top 10 Wheat-Producing Countries in the World
1. China
China is the largest wheat producer in the world. In 2025, it produces around 140.1 million tonnes of wheat, with Henan and Shandong provinces leading cultivation.
2. India
India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world. The country produces about 110 to 117.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2025, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
3. Russia
Russia ranks third in global wheat production. It produces nearly 81.5 to 85 million tonnes of wheat, making it a leading exporter to Asia, Africa, and Europe.
4. United States
The United States is a major wheat-producing country. In 2025, it grows about 44.9 to 53.7 million tonnes of wheat, with Kansas and North Dakota known as America’s wheat belts.
5. France
France is the largest producer of wheat in Europe. It produces nearly 30 to 34 million tonnes of wheat, much of which is exported across Europe and Africa.
6. Canada
Canada is among the top wheat-producing countries in the world. Its production in 2025 is about 33 to 35 million tonnes, mostly grown in the Prairie provinces.
7. Australia
Australia is one of the leading exporters of wheat. The country produces around 25.5 to 32 million tonnes in 2025, with its dry climate supporting high-quality wheat farming.
8. Pakistan
Pakistan produces a large share of wheat every year. In 2025, it grows nearly 26 to 31.6 million tonnes, with Punjab province contributing the maximum output.
9. Ukraine
Ukraine continues to be a top wheat producer in 2025. Despite challenges, it produces about 20.7 to 26.8 million tonnes, remaining a key global supplier.
10. Germany
Germany is one of the largest wheat producers in Europe. In 2025, it produces nearly 22 to 23 million tonnes of wheat, with fertile northern and eastern regions leading cultivation.
