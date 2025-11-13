Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Resilience
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Perseverance
The word of the day is Perseverance. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Perseverances
Meaning of Perseverance
Perseverance means the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failures, or opposition. It reflects determination, persistence, and a never-give-up attitude even when faced with challenges.
Perseverance- Origin
The word Perseverance comes from the Latin word “perseverantia”, derived from perseverare, meaning “to persist” or “to continue steadfastly.” It entered the English language in the Middle Ages and has since symbolized endurance, patience, and consistent effort.
Perseverance- Usage
His success is a result of hard work, discipline, and perseverance.
Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles in life.
Perseverance- Synonyms
Persistence, determination, dedication, endurance, tenacity
Perseverance- Antonyms
Laziness, idleness, weakness, hesitation, indecision
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Perseverance. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and strengthen your expression in English.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation