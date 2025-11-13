Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Perseverance

The word of the day is Perseverance. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Perseverances

Meaning of Perseverance

Perseverance means the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failures, or opposition. It reflects determination, persistence, and a never-give-up attitude even when faced with challenges.