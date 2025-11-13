Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Perseverance

By Sneha Singh
Nov 13, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is perseverance. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of perseverance here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Perseverance
Perseverance

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Resilience

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Perseverance

The word of the day is Perseverance. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Perseverances

Meaning of Perseverance

Perseverance means the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failures, or opposition. It reflects determination, persistence, and a never-give-up attitude even when faced with challenges.

Perseverance- Origin

The word Perseverance comes from the Latin word “perseverantia”, derived from perseverare, meaning “to persist” or “to continue steadfastly.” It entered the English language in the Middle Ages and has since symbolized endurance, patience, and consistent effort.

Perseverance- Usage

His success is a result of hard work, discipline, and perseverance.

Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles in life.

Perseverance- Synonyms

Persistence, determination, dedication, endurance, tenacity

Perseverance- Antonyms

Laziness, idleness, weakness, hesitation, indecision

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Perseverance. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and strengthen your expression in English.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Serendipity

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News