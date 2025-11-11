Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025 Revised for Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th; Download Time Table Here

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Nov 11, 2025, 12:40 IST

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Half Yearly Date sheet today, November 11, 2025, on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams have been postponed to December 2, 2025 to avoid clashing with the Rajasthan Staff Association's Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Examination across the state.

Rajasthan Board released revised Half Yearly Datesheet today, November 11, 2025.
Key Points

  • Rajasthan Board released revised Half Yearly Datesheet today, November 11, 2025.
  • The exams have been postponed to December 2, 2025 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in..
  • It avoids clash with Rajasthan Staff Association Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Examination.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2026 date sheet: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Half Yearly Date sheet today, November 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to RBSE Class 9, 10, 11, 12 half yearly exams 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Revised datesheet

Exam name 

RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

State 

Rajasthan 

Classes 

9

20

11

12

Mode 

Half yearly 

Scale 

State-wide 

Mode 

Offline, pen-and-paper format 

Exam Mode

State-level uniform examination

Shift timings 

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

Second Shift: 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM

Exam timings 

Class 9, 10: 1st shift

Class 11, 12: Both shifts

RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Revised Timetable 

Candidates can read the revised time table for RBSE Class 9, 10, 11,12 half yearly exams here: 

RBSE Class 9th and 10th Half-Yearly Time Table

Date

Day

Class 9th, 10th Subject

November 20, 2025

Thursday

English

November 21, 2025

Friday

Science

November 23, 2025

Sunday

Holiday

November 24, 2025

Monday

Social Science

November 25, 2025

Tuesday

Third Language

November 26, 2025

Wednesday

Rajasthan Independence Movement

November 27, 2025

Thursday

Mathematics

November 28, 2025

Friday

Health & Physical Education

November 29, 2025

Saturday

Information Technology

December 2, 2025

Tuesday

Hindi (Rescheduled)

RBSE Class 11th and 12th Half-Yearly Time Table

Date

Day

Class 11th, 12th Subject

November 20, 2025

Thursday

English

November 21, 2025

Friday

Science / Hindi

November 24, 2025

Monday

History, Chemistry, Vocational

November 27, 2025

Thursday

Agriculture, Biology, Political Science

December 2, 2025

Tuesday

Hindi Lit., Urdu Lit., Physics, Accounting, etc. (Rescheduled)

Why was the RBSE Date Sheet revised?

The revision was done to avoid clash with the Rajasthan Staff Association's Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Examination, scheduled for November 22, 2025. To avoid the conflict, the board has rescheduled the half yearly papers from that date to December 2, 2025. The following papers have been revised:

  • Class 9, 10: Hindi Language 
  • Class 11, 12: Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Punjabi Literature, Sindhi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Physics, and Accounting
The change is consistent across all districts for exams conducted under the State Level Uniform Examination System.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

