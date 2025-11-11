Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Half Yearly Exam Date Sheet 2025 Revised for Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th; Download Time Table Here

Key Points
- Rajasthan Board released revised Half Yearly Datesheet today, November 11, 2025.
- The exams have been postponed to December 2, 2025 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in..
- It avoids clash with Rajasthan Staff Association Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Examination.
Rajasthan Board Exam 2026 date sheet: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the RBSE Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Half Yearly Date sheet today, November 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to RBSE Class 9, 10, 11, 12 half yearly exams 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Revised datesheet
|
Exam name
|
RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Classes
|
9
20
11
12
|
Mode
|
Half yearly
|
Scale
|
State-wide
|
Mode
|
Offline, pen-and-paper format
|
Exam Mode
|
State-level uniform examination
|
Shift timings
|
First Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
Second Shift: 1:15 PM to 4:30 PM
|
Exam timings
|
Class 9, 10: 1st shift
Class 11, 12: Both shifts
RBSE Half Yearly Exam 2025 Revised Timetable
Candidates can read the revised time table for RBSE Class 9, 10, 11,12 half yearly exams here:
RBSE Class 9th and 10th Half-Yearly Time Table
|
Date
|
Day
|
Class 9th, 10th Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
Thursday
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
Friday
|
Science
|
November 23, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Holiday
|
November 24, 2025
|
Monday
|
Social Science
|
November 25, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Third Language
|
November 26, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Rajasthan Independence Movement
|
November 27, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics
|
November 28, 2025
|
Friday
|
Health & Physical Education
|
November 29, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Information Technology
|
December 2, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Hindi (Rescheduled)
RBSE Class 11th and 12th Half-Yearly Time Table
|
Date
|
Day
|
Class 11th, 12th Subject
|
November 20, 2025
|
Thursday
|
English
|
November 21, 2025
|
Friday
|
Science / Hindi
|
November 24, 2025
|
Monday
|
History, Chemistry, Vocational
|
November 27, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Agriculture, Biology, Political Science
|
December 2, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Hindi Lit., Urdu Lit., Physics, Accounting, etc. (Rescheduled)
Why was the RBSE Date Sheet revised?
The revision was done to avoid clash with the Rajasthan Staff Association's Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Examination, scheduled for November 22, 2025. To avoid the conflict, the board has rescheduled the half yearly papers from that date to December 2, 2025. The following papers have been revised:
- Class 9, 10: Hindi Language
- Class 11, 12: Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Punjabi Literature, Sindhi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Physics, and Accounting
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation