This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 November

Every day carries a story. Every date holds events that shaped our world. So what happened on November 13? On this day, humanity saw moments of triumph and tragedy, from bold explorations to devastating disasters. On November 13, 2015, the world recoiled as a set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris killed around 130 people, marking one of France's deadliest days. But that is far from the whole picture. Years earlier, on this same date, the devastating lahar from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano buried the town of Armero, Colombia, in 1985. And in 1994, Sweden voted to join the European Union via referendum, signalling a shift in Europe's map. In this article, we'll walk through the significant events of November 13 across history.
What Happened On This Day – November 13?
Here's what happened in history on November 13:
1775 – Patriots Take Montreal
- On November 13, 1775, Brigadier General Richard Montgomery led the Continental Army to capture Montreal, Canada, without facing opposition.
- The victory was helped by Ethan Allen's earlier failed attack, which weakened British defences.
- This marked a key early success for American forces during the Revolutionary War.
1861 – General McClellan Snubs President Lincoln
- On this day in 1861, President Abraham Lincoln paid a late-night visit to General George B. McClellan, his newly appointed general-in-chief.
- McClellan refused to meet him and went to bed instead, showing open disrespect for the President's authority.
- The incident deepened tensions between Lincoln and McClellan during the Civil War.
1909 – Ballinger-Pinchot Scandal Erupts
- On November 13, 1909, Collier's magazine accused U.S. Secretary of the Interior Richard Ballinger of corruption involving Alaskan coal lands.
- The scandal revealed deep divisions in government over conservation versus commercial development.
- It hurt President William Taft's image and strengthened the Progressive reform movement.
1927 – Holland Tunnel Opens
- At midnight on November 13, 1927, the Holland Tunnel between Manhattan and Jersey City opened to vehicles.
- Earlier that day, 20,000 pedestrians walked its 9,250 feet before it officially opened.
- It was the world's longest underwater vehicular tunnel and the first to use mechanical ventilation.
1953 – "Robin Hood" Called Communist
- On this day, Indiana Textbook Commission member Mrs Thomas J. White claimed that Robin Hood promoted communist ideas.
- She demanded that references to the book be removed from school textbooks.
- The event showed how far Cold War paranoia reached during America's "Red Scare".
1974 – The Amityville Murders
- On November 13, 1974, Ronald DeFeo Jr murdered his parents and four siblings in Amityville, New York.
- The shocking crime inspired decades of horror stories, books, and films.
- It became one of America's most infamous true-crime cases.
1974 – Karen Silkwood Dies in Mysterious Crash
- That same day, 28-year-old nuclear worker Karen Silkwood died in a car accident near Crescent, Oklahoma.
- She was on her way to meet a New York Times reporter with evidence about unsafe practices at the Kerr-McGee plutonium plant.
- Her death sparked investigations and inspired the 1983 film Silkwood.
1979 – Darryl Dawkins Shatters His First Backboard
- On November 13, 1979, NBA player Darryl Dawkins dunked so hard that he broke the glass backboard during a Philadelphia 76ers game in Kansas City.
- The crowd was stunned — the sound was like an explosion.
- The NBA later reinforced backboards to prevent repeat incidents.
1982 – Vietnam Veterans Memorial Dedicated
- Ceremonies were held in Washington, D.C., to dedicate the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on November 13, 1982.
- The sleek black granite wall honours over 58,000 Americans who died in the Vietnam War.
- It has since become one of the most visited and emotional monuments in the U.S.
1985 – Nevado del Ruiz Volcano Erupts in Colombia
- On the evening of November 13, 1985, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted.
- A deadly lahar—a flow of mud, ice, and rocks—buried the town of Armero.
- More than 23,000 people were killed, making it one of the worst volcanic disasters in modern history.
2015 – Paris Terror Attacks
- On November 13, 2015, ISIS terrorists launched a coordinated series of attacks across Paris.
- Explosions and shootings struck several locations, including the Bataclan Theatre.
- One hundred thirty people were killed and over 400 were injured—France's deadliest day since World War II.
- The tragedy reshaped French security policy and shocked the world.
2020 – Kim Ng Becomes First Female MLB General Manager
- On November 13, 2020, Kim Ng was named General Manager of the Miami Marlins.
- She became the first woman and first person of East Asian descent to lead a Major League Baseball front office.
- Her appointment broke long-standing gender barriers in professional sports.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 13?
November 13 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 13
1850 – Robert Louis Stevenson
- Born in Edinburgh, Scotland.
- Famous author of Treasure Island and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
- His works remain classics of adventure and Gothic fiction.
1955 – Whoopi Goldberg
- American actress, comedian, and talk-show host.
- One of the few entertainers to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).
- Known for Ghost and Sister Act.
1967 – Jimmy Kimmel
- U.S. television host and comedian.
- Known for his long-running late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Famous for his humour, interviews, and hosting the Oscars.
Notable Deaths on November 13
- 1868 – Gioachino Rossini (born 1792) — Italian composer known for operas like The Barber of Seville.
- 1903 – Camille Pissarro (born 1830) — Danish-French Impressionist painter.
- 1974 – Karen Silkwood (born 1946) — American technician and nuclear-plant safety activist, died in a controversial car crash.
- 2005 – Eddie Guerrero (born 1967) — Mexican-American professional wrestler and entertainer.
- 2024 – Daim Zainuddin (born 1938) — Malaysian politician and former finance minister.
