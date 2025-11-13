This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 13 November

Every day carries a story. Every date holds events that shaped our world. So what happened on November 13? On this day, humanity saw moments of triumph and tragedy, from bold explorations to devastating disasters. On November 13, 2015, the world recoiled as a set of coordinated terror attacks in Paris killed around 130 people, marking one of France's deadliest days. But that is far from the whole picture. Years earlier, on this same date, the devastating lahar from the Nevado del Ruiz volcano buried the town of Armero, Colombia, in 1985. And in 1994, Sweden voted to join the European Union via referendum, signalling a shift in Europe's map. In this article, we'll walk through the significant events of November 13 across history.

What Happened On This Day – November 13?

Here's what happened in history on November 13: