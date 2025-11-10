SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in, Choose Your Preferred Exam City, Date and Shift - Link Here

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the slot selection facility for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Exam today, November 10. Candidates who have successfully registered must choose their preferred exam date, shift, and exam city by logging in to the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences is November 13, until 11 PM. Candidates who fail to select their SSC JE slot preference within the given time frame will have a slot automatically assigned by the system based on availability in the cities chosen during the application process.

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 Starts

SSC has activated the SSC JE Slot Booking Link for the SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 1731 vacancies. Candidates must log in to their accounts on the official website to select their preferred exam city, date, and shift/slot.