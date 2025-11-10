SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in, Choose Your Preferred Exam City, Date and Shift - Link Here

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the slot selection facility for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Exam today, November 10. Candidates who have successfully registered must choose their preferred exam date, shift, and exam city by logging in to the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences is November 13, until 11 PM. Candidates who fail to select their SSC JE slot preference within the given time frame will have a slot automatically assigned by the system based on availability in the cities chosen during the application process.
SSC has activated the SSC JE Slot Booking Link for the SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 1731 vacancies. Candidates must log in to their accounts on the official website to select their preferred exam city, date, and shift/slot.
Events
Details
Organisation
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Exam Name
SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2025
Vacancies
1731
Portal Activation
10th November 2025
Last Date for Slot Selection
13th November 2025 (11 pm)
Exam Date
December 2025
Facility
Choose city, date, and exam shift
Official Website
ssc.gov.in
SSC JE Exam Slot Selection 2025 Link
The link to select SSC JE Slot is released on SSC’s website. Candidates can either visit SSC website or click on the direct link provided below.
SSC JE Slot Selection 2025 Link
Steps for SSC JE Slot Booking 2025
Follow the step-by-step guide below to complete your SSC JE 2025 Slot Booking smoothly and accurately:
-
Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in
-
Log in to your account using your registered credentials
-
Go to the “My Application” section.
-
Click on Select City, Exam Date & Shift.
-
Read the instructions carefully before proceeding.
-
Choose your preferred exam date and click “Get Slot Details.”
-
Check available slots for the three selected cities.
-
Once selected, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number or email ID.
-
Enter the OTP to confirm and validate your slot booking.
-
After successful submission, download and save the confirmation for future reference.
