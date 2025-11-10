MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in, Choose Your Preferred Exam City, Date and Shift - Link Here

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 10, 2025, 14:51 IST

SSC JE 2025 Slot Booking: SSC has activated the SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 link on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Registered candidates can now choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Exam 2025. Check SSC JE Slot Booking Last Date, Link, Steps and more here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC JE Slot Booking
SSC JE Slot Booking

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the slot selection facility for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Exam today, November 10. Candidates who have successfully registered must choose their preferred exam date, shift, and exam city by logging in to the official website — ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit preferences is November 13, until 11 PM. Candidates who fail to select their SSC JE slot preference within the given time frame will have a slot automatically assigned by the system based on availability in the cities chosen during the application process.

SSC JE Slot Booking 2025 Starts

SSC has activated the SSC JE Slot Booking Link for the SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 1731 vacancies. Candidates must log in to their accounts on the official website to select their preferred exam city, date, and shift/slot.

Events

Details

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2025

Vacancies

1731

Portal Activation

10th November 2025

Last Date for Slot Selection

13th November 2025 (11 pm)

Exam Date

December 2025

Facility

Choose city, date, and exam shift

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Exam Slot Selection 2025 Link

The link to select SSC JE Slot is released on SSC’s website. Candidates can either visit SSC website or click on the direct link provided below.

SSC JE Slot Selection 2025 Link

Steps for SSC JE Slot Booking 2025

Follow the step-by-step guide below to complete your SSC JE 2025 Slot Booking smoothly and accurately:

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in

  • Log in to your account using your registered credentials

  • Go to the “My Application” section.

  • Click on Select City, Exam Date & Shift.

  • Read the instructions carefully before proceeding.

  • Choose your preferred exam date and click “Get Slot Details.”

  • Check available slots for the three selected cities.

  • Once selected, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number or email ID.

  • Enter the OTP to confirm and validate your slot booking.

  • After successful submission, download and save the confirmation for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News