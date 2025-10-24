Eggs are one of nature’s most fascinating creations. They come in many sizes, shapes, and colours. There are a variety of eggs ranging from the tiny specks to the giant, hard-shelled eggs. An egg is much more than just a shell with a developing baby inside as it is a complete life-support system. Every egg is designed in such a way that it carries everything that is required for the young one to grow and survive till it comes out. Across the animal kingdom, egg size varies greatly. In general, larger animals tend to lay larger eggs, but there are some surprising exceptions. The size of an egg is not only related to its weight or length. It also reflects how much protection and nourishment the parent gives to the developing baby. Here are seven animals that lay the largest eggs in the world.

List of Animals that Lay the Largest Eggs 1. Ostrich The ostrich lays the largest egg of any living bird. According to the Science Photo Library, on average, an ostrich egg weighs about 1.5 kilograms and has a diameter of 12 to 15 centimetres and a length between 15 and 18 centimetres. Despite the huge size of the egg, it is small relative to the large body of the adult bird. Ostrich eggs have very thick shells and can survive considerable pressure. 2. Emu The emu is one of Australia's large, flightless birds that comes after the ostrich. It produces an egg that is one of the largest among the living birds. The size of a single egg is 12.7 to 15 cm long, according to Science Direct. Moreover, the egg weighs around 680 grams. The shell colour tends to be dark green or green-blue, making the egg visually striking.

3. Cassowary Cassowaries are large, forest-dwelling birds that are found in New Guinea and northern Australia. According to San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Library, their eggs measure around 135 x 95 mm (5.3 x 3.7 in). Further, the egg can easily weigh up to 580 grams. The eggs are often bright green or pale green-blue in colour. The male cassowary takes on the incubating duties. 4. Kiwi Kiwis are comparatively very small in size. However, the eggs laid by the bird are huge in proportion to its body. According to Audubon, on average, a kiwi’s egg is about a quarter of the mother’s body weight. According to Animal Club, an average kiwi egg weighs about 371 grams and they are about 4-6 inches long and 3 inches wide. 5. Greater Rhea Native to South America, the greater rhea is another large flightless bird that lays big eggs. The size of an egg of the Greater Rhea is around 5.1 inches by 3.5 inches, according to Earth Life. Further, the egg weighs around 600 grams on average. While these eggs are smaller than ostrich eggs, they are still far larger than typical bird eggs.