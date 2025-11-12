Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10th and 12th Hindi Papers Shifts Changed, Class 12th Sanskrit Timings Revised; Check Revised Timetable

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 20:17 IST

UPMSP has revised the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2026. The initial Hindi exam, previously scheduled for February 18, 2026, has been revised, along with the Sanskrit exam. The updated timetable is available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Key Points

  • UPMSP has revised the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2026.
  • The initial Hindi exam timings and the Sanskrit exam have been revised.
  • The board split the Hindi papers for both classes to simplify centre management.

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2025. The first date of the exam was scheduled on February 18, 2026 for Hindi. Since the language exam attracts a large number of students, the board has decided to separate both papers of both the classes to ease centre management. Along with the hindi paper, the Sanskrit exam has also been revised. The updates time table has been shared by the board on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. 

UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2026 will start on February 18 and end on March 12, 2026. The notice mentions that no other subject has been changed and the other subjects will follow the previous schedule.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Revised Schedule Official Notice

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Revised Schedule 

As per revised UP Board 10th, 12th date sheet, the following changes have been made. Check the following table carrying the revised schedule for class 10th, 12th hindi and sanskrit exams 

Class Subject Date Shift Time
10 Hindi and Primary Hindi February 18, 2026 Morning 8:30 am to 11:45 am
12 Hindi and General Hindi February 18, 2026 Afternoon 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
12 Sanskrit  March 12, 2026 Afternoon 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

