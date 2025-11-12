UP Board Exam 2026: Class 10th and 12th Hindi Papers Shifts Changed, Class 12th Sanskrit Timings Revised; Check Revised Timetable

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has revised the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2025. The first date of the exam was scheduled on February 18, 2026 for Hindi. Since the language exam attracts a large number of students, the board has decided to separate both papers of both the classes to ease centre management. Along with the hindi paper, the Sanskrit exam has also been revised. The updates time table has been shared by the board on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2026 will start on February 18 and end on March 12, 2026. The notice mentions that no other subject has been changed and the other subjects will follow the previous schedule.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 Revised Schedule Official Notice