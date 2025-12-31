RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and More

SSC GD Apply Online 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 31, 2025, 11:12 IST

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 offers excellent pay, job security, and government benefits. The initial salary ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹47,600 based on post and level under the 7th Pay Commission. This article covers salary structure, allowances, job roles, and promotion opportunities.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the updated salary structure for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories in its latest notification. Applicants who get selected for these posts will receive full salary benefits after completing their probation period. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories salary is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission. This also includes allowances as per the pay matrix.

The salary package varies depending on the job role a candidate is appointed to under this category. Every post receives pay according to the 7th CPC rules.

Candidates can check the details on RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories salary, allowances, and job profile in this article.

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 is one of the biggest attractions for aspirants. This offers both job security and excellent career growth in government service. The initial basic pay for these roles generally ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹47,600. This depends on the post and level as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Candidates who are selected for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories receive a good pay scale and enjoy several perks and allowances offered by the Indian Railways. Below is an overview of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 along with key recruitment details.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories

Posts Offered

Junior Hindi Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (School), Librarian, Teaching Staff & more

Total Vacancies

311

Initial Basic Salary

₹19,900 – ₹47,600 (as per 7th Pay Commission)

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Selection Stages

CBT 

Skill Test (SST/TT/PT/TST as applicable) 

Document Verification 

Medical Examination

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Structure 2026

The salary for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is prepared as per the 7th Pay Commission, which includes the pay matrix, pay level, and additional allowances applicable to central government employees. Below is the detailed post-wise salary structure based on the previous recruitment cycle for your reference:

Posts

Pay Level (7th CPC)

Initial Salary (Approx.)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – Various Subjects

Level 8

₹47,600

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics & Training)

Level 7

₹44,900

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – Various Subjects

Level 7

₹44,900

Chief Law Assistant

Level 7

₹44,900

Public Prosecutor

Level 7

₹44,900

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)

Level 7

₹44,900

Scientific Assistant / Training

Level 6

₹35,400

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Level 6

₹35,400

Senior Publicity Inspector

Level 6

₹35,400

Staff & Welfare Inspector

Level 6

₹35,400

Librarian

Level 6

₹35,400

Music Teacher (Female)

Level 6

₹35,400

Primary Railway Teacher – Various Subjects

Level 6

₹35,400

Assistant Teacher (Female) – Junior School

Level 6

₹35,400

Laboratory Assistant (School)

Level 4

₹25,500

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Level 2

₹19,900

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Slip

Every employee recruited under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories receives a monthly salary slip issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. This document includes important details such as the basic salary, allowances, deductions (PF, taxes, insurance), and net payable amount for that month.

The salary slip helps employees keep track of their earnings. It can also be used as an official document for loan applications, income proof, and other financial or personal requirements.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Allowances & Benefits

A major reason why aspirants prefer government jobs like the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is the job security, stable income, and multiple financial and social benefits offered by Indian Railways. Once candidates successfully complete their probation period, they become eligible for a wide range of perks and allowances along with their monthly salary.

The following are the key allowances and benefits provided to employees under this category:

  • Pension under the National Pension System (NPS)

  • Paid holidays and casual leave

  • Government accommodation or HRA (as applicable)

  • Transportation facility or travel allowance

  • Annual increments & performance incentives

  • Work-from-home option (available for certain posts)

  • Maternity and paternity leave benefits

  • Training & skill development programs

  • Medical facilities for employees and dependents

  • Fixed personal pay (if applicable)

  • Professional growth and promotions

  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

  • Health insurance coverage

  • Child education and safety benefits

  • Festival or productivity bonus

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Fuel expenses reimbursement

  • Conveyance allowance

  • Medical allowance

  • Provident Fund (PF) contributions

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Job Profile

The Railway Recruitment Board assigns different roles under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories based on the nature of the post. Each role comes with specific duties and responsibilities that support administrative, educational, legal, and technical operations in Indian Railways. Below is the post-wise RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories job profile for better understanding:

Post Name

Job Profile

Roles & Responsibilities

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)

Senior-level teaching role

Teaches senior secondary classes, prepares lesson plans, conducts exams, and mentors students in academic activities.

Scientific Supervisor

Scientific oversight and management

Supervises research activities, ensures safety protocols, and provides technical guidance to lab teams.

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher)

Middle-level teaching role

Teaches classes 6–10, prepares assignments, evaluates student progress, and promotes skill development.

Chief Law Assistant

Legal compliance and advisory support

Assists in drafting documents, handles legal compliance, and reviews official agreements.

Public Prosecutor

Legal representation for the organization

Represents railway cases in court, prepares legal documentation, and ensures lawful procedures.

Physical Training Instructor

Physical fitness and sports training

Conducts physical training sessions, organizes sports activities, and promotes fitness among learners.

Scientific Assistant / Training

Support in scientific research

Assists in experiments, maintains lab records, prepares equipment, and helps in training programs.

Junior Translator (Hindi)

Linguistic and translation support

Translates official documents into Hindi and assists in effective Hindi communication across departments.

Senior Publicity Inspector

Public relations and promotional support

Manages publicity campaigns, drafts press releases, and coordinates media communication.

Staff & Welfare Inspector

Employee welfare management

Resolves staff issues, implements welfare policies, and monitors workplace well-being.

Librarian

Library administration and resource management

Manages book cataloging and circulation, supports research needs, and maintains library discipline.

Music Teacher

Music and performing arts education

Teaches music theory and practice, organizes performances, and encourages creative development.

Primary Railway Teacher

Basic education support for primary students

Teaches foundational subjects, uses interactive learning methods, and tracks student development.

Assistant Teacher (Female) – Junior School

Early-childhood education

Guides young students, maintains a safe learning environment, and supports holistic development.

Laboratory Assistant / School

Laboratory support for educational institutions

Maintains lab equipment, assists during practicals, and ensures safety compliance.

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist)

Technical laboratory support

Handles chemical experiments, prepares lab setups, and records outcomes of technical processes.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Career Growth & Promotion

Employees appointed under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories enjoy excellent career growth opportunities in the Indian Railways. They become eligible for promotions to higher pay levels and more responsible roles. This growth directly leads to an increase in in-hand salary, allowances, and prestige within the department.

Railway employees also receive annual increments, bonuses, and financial upgrades based on the 7th Pay Commission. In addition, regular training programs and skill development workshops are conducted to help them enhance their knowledge and stay updated with departmental needs.

This continuous career progression ensures a stable and rewarding professional journey. This maintains both economic security and long-term job satisfaction for the employees.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

