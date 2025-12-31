RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, and More

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the updated salary structure for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories in its latest notification. Applicants who get selected for these posts will receive full salary benefits after completing their probation period. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories salary is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission. This also includes allowances as per the pay matrix. The salary package varies depending on the job role a candidate is appointed to under this category. Every post receives pay according to the 7th CPC rules. Candidates can check the details on RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories salary, allowances, and job profile in this article. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 is one of the biggest attractions for aspirants. This offers both job security and excellent career growth in government service. The initial basic pay for these roles generally ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹47,600. This depends on the post and level as per the 7th Pay Commission. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 Overview Candidates who are selected for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories receive a good pay scale and enjoy several perks and allowances offered by the Indian Railways. Below is an overview of the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary 2026 along with key recruitment details. Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Posts Offered Junior Hindi Translator, Staff & Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant, Laboratory Assistant (School), Librarian, Teaching Staff & more Total Vacancies 311 Initial Basic Salary ₹19,900 – ₹47,600 (as per 7th Pay Commission) Application Mode Online Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Selection Stages CBT Skill Test (SST/TT/PT/TST as applicable) Document Verification Medical Examination Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Structure 2026 The salary for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is prepared as per the 7th Pay Commission, which includes the pay matrix, pay level, and additional allowances applicable to central government employees. Below is the detailed post-wise salary structure based on the previous recruitment cycle for your reference: Posts Pay Level (7th CPC) Initial Salary (Approx.) Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – Various Subjects Level 8 ₹47,600 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics & Training) Level 7 ₹44,900 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – Various Subjects Level 7 ₹44,900 Chief Law Assistant Level 7 ₹44,900 Public Prosecutor Level 7 ₹44,900 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) Level 7 ₹44,900 Scientific Assistant / Training Level 6 ₹35,400 Junior Translator (Hindi) Level 6 ₹35,400 Senior Publicity Inspector Level 6 ₹35,400 Staff & Welfare Inspector Level 6 ₹35,400 Librarian Level 6 ₹35,400 Music Teacher (Female) Level 6 ₹35,400 Primary Railway Teacher – Various Subjects Level 6 ₹35,400 Assistant Teacher (Female) – Junior School Level 6 ₹35,400 Laboratory Assistant (School) Level 4 ₹25,500 Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist) Level 2 ₹19,900

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary Slip Every employee recruited under the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories receives a monthly salary slip issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. This document includes important details such as the basic salary, allowances, deductions (PF, taxes, insurance), and net payable amount for that month. The salary slip helps employees keep track of their earnings. It can also be used as an official document for loan applications, income proof, and other financial or personal requirements. Also Check: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Syllabus 2026 RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Allowances & Benefits A major reason why aspirants prefer government jobs like the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts is the job security, stable income, and multiple financial and social benefits offered by Indian Railways. Once candidates successfully complete their probation period, they become eligible for a wide range of perks and allowances along with their monthly salary.

The following are the key allowances and benefits provided to employees under this category: Pension under the National Pension System (NPS)

Paid holidays and casual leave

Government accommodation or HRA (as applicable)

Transportation facility or travel allowance

Annual increments & performance incentives

Work-from-home option (available for certain posts)

Maternity and paternity leave benefits

Training & skill development programs

Medical facilities for employees and dependents

Fixed personal pay (if applicable)

Professional growth and promotions

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Health insurance coverage

Child education and safety benefits

Festival or productivity bonus

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Fuel expenses reimbursement

Conveyance allowance

Medical allowance

Provident Fund (PF) contributions

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Job Profile The Railway Recruitment Board assigns different roles under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories based on the nature of the post. Each role comes with specific duties and responsibilities that support administrative, educational, legal, and technical operations in Indian Railways. Below is the post-wise RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories job profile for better understanding: Post Name Job Profile Roles & Responsibilities PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) Senior-level teaching role Teaches senior secondary classes, prepares lesson plans, conducts exams, and mentors students in academic activities. Scientific Supervisor Scientific oversight and management Supervises research activities, ensures safety protocols, and provides technical guidance to lab teams. TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) Middle-level teaching role Teaches classes 6–10, prepares assignments, evaluates student progress, and promotes skill development. Chief Law Assistant Legal compliance and advisory support Assists in drafting documents, handles legal compliance, and reviews official agreements. Public Prosecutor Legal representation for the organization Represents railway cases in court, prepares legal documentation, and ensures lawful procedures. Physical Training Instructor Physical fitness and sports training Conducts physical training sessions, organizes sports activities, and promotes fitness among learners. Scientific Assistant / Training Support in scientific research Assists in experiments, maintains lab records, prepares equipment, and helps in training programs. Junior Translator (Hindi) Linguistic and translation support Translates official documents into Hindi and assists in effective Hindi communication across departments. Senior Publicity Inspector Public relations and promotional support Manages publicity campaigns, drafts press releases, and coordinates media communication. Staff & Welfare Inspector Employee welfare management Resolves staff issues, implements welfare policies, and monitors workplace well-being. Librarian Library administration and resource management Manages book cataloging and circulation, supports research needs, and maintains library discipline. Music Teacher Music and performing arts education Teaches music theory and practice, organizes performances, and encourages creative development. Primary Railway Teacher Basic education support for primary students Teaches foundational subjects, uses interactive learning methods, and tracks student development. Assistant Teacher (Female) – Junior School Early-childhood education Guides young students, maintains a safe learning environment, and supports holistic development. Laboratory Assistant / School Laboratory support for educational institutions Maintains lab equipment, assists during practicals, and ensures safety compliance. Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist & Metallurgist) Technical laboratory support Handles chemical experiments, prepares lab setups, and records outcomes of technical processes.