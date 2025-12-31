TNPSC Response Sheet 2025 OUT For Various Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - Check Official Notice and Link Here

TNPSC Response Sheet 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the CBT response sheets for various posts on its official website. Candidates can download the CBT response sheets for various posts including District Child Protection Officer, Accounts Officer,Vocational Counsellor, Sub-Inspector of Fisheries and others. Candidates who have appeared in the above exams can download the response sheets from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Response Sheet 2025 Link
The TNPSC has uploaded the CBT response sheets (answer papers) for various recruitment drives on the Commission’s website. Candidates can download the same directly through the link given below-
TNPSC Response Sheet 2025
TNPSC Answer Key 2025 PDF
Candidates can check and download the TNPSC Response Sheet 2025 for various posts including District Child Protection Officer, Accounts Officer,Vocational Counsellor, Sub-Inspector of Fisheries and others. Below are the details of the posts name and answer key update for your help-
|Name of the Recruitment / Notification No.
|Date of Examination
|District Child Protection Officer Examination in Social Defence Department Notification No.08/2022, dated 01.04.2022
|19.06.2022 FN & AN
|Accounts Officer, Class-III in the Tamil Nadu State Treasuries and Accounts Service Notification No.14/2022, dated 15.07.2022
|08.10.2022 FN & AN
|Vocational Counsellor in Medical Education Department and Community Officer in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Notification No.17/2022, dated 28.07.2022
|12.11.2022 FN & AN and 13.11.2022 AN
|Sub-Inspector of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service Notification No.29/2022, dated 13.10.2022
|07.02.2023 FN & AN
|Assistant Professor of Psychology-cum- Clinical Psychologist in Tamil Nadu Medical Service Notification No.33/2022, dated 15.11.2022
|14.03.2023 FN & AN
|Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group-IA Services (Preliminary) Notification No.36/2022, dated 13.12.2022
|03.05.2023 FN
|Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service Notification No.10/2023, dated 27.04.2023
|23.07.2023 FN & AN
|Mass Interviewer in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department & Social Case Work Expert in Prisons & Correctional Department Notification No.18/2023, dated 22.09.2023
|09.12.2023 FN & AN and 10.12.2023 FN
|Combined Accounts Services Examination Notification No.25/2023, dated 09.11.2023
|05.02.2024 FN & AN and 06.02.2024 FN
Steps to Download TNPSC Answer Key 2025?
You can download the detailed PDF of the answer key for the posts including Combined Accounts Services,Mass Interviewer, Vocational Counsellor,Assistant Professor and others after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link THE CBT RESPONSE SHEETS (ANSWER PAPERS) PERTAINING TO THE VARIOUS RECRUITMENTS CONDUCTED BY THE COMMISSION HAVE BEEN HOSTED ON THE COMMISSION’S WEBSITE ON 30.12.2025 FOR DOWNLOADING BY THE CANDIDATES on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
