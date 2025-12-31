India is truly a land of rivers. The country is home to hundreds of waterways that flow through many states, forming over 20 major river basins. Rivers are essential for life, culture, and farming here. When we talk about rivers, we often ask about their size. Is it the longest river in India? Is it the widest river in India? Or is it the river that carries the most water? Many rivers have different local names, too. For instance, the Ganga is known as the Padma in Bangladesh. The river we are focusing on is often called the Son of Brahma. Do you know which river is the one that forms the world's largest riverine island, Majuli? It is also known as the Tsangpo in Tibet. In this article, we'll take a look at the answer to the big question: which is the largest river in India by volume of water?

When we talk about the "largest" river in India, we usually mean the one that carries the most water. That title goes to the mighty Brahmaputra. While the Ganga is the longest river flowing through India, the Brahmaputra is the largest by volume. Where it Starts and Ends: The Brahmaputra begins its journey high up in the Himalayas. Its source is the Chemayungdung Glacier near Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. At its start, it is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo.

After travelling a long way, it finally empties into the Bay of Bengal. Before reaching the sea, it joins the Ganga (known as the Padma in Bangladesh) to form the world's largest delta, the Sundarbans.

The Path It Takes : The river follows a very long and exciting path through three different countries:

Tibet (China): It flows east for about 1,700 km as a high-altitude river.



India: It makes a sharp U-turn and enters India through a deep gorge.



Bangladesh: It flows south and is known here as the Jamuna before meeting the sea.

States it Flows Through: In India, the Brahmaputra is the lifeline of the Northeast. It flows through two primary states:

Arunachal Pradesh: It enters here first and is called the Siang or Dihang.



Assam: Here, it widens and is officially called the Brahmaputra. It flows through the entire length of the Assam Valley. 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Brahmaputra Most Indian rivers have female names, but the Brahmaputra means "Son of Brahma", making it one of the rare "male" rivers.

Because it flows at an average elevation of 4,000 metres in Tibet, it is often called the world's highest major river.

During the monsoon, the river turns reddish because it carries high amounts of iron-rich soil from the mountains.

It is a "braided" river, meaning it constantly shifts its channels and creates new sandbars every year.

The river is home to Majuli, which is recognised as the world's largest inhabited river island.

It carries more sediment (mud and sand) than almost any other river on Earth except the Yellow River in China.

Before entering India, it flows through the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, which is deeper and longer than the Grand Canyon in the USA.

The river is a primary habitat for the endangered Ganges River Dolphin, a mammal that is practically blind and uses sonar to swim.

It has the highest hydroelectric power potential of any river basin in India due to its steep drop from the mountains.

It has the highest hydroelectric power potential of any river basin in India due to its steep drop from the mountains.

The river performs a massive "hairpin turn" around the Namcha Barwa peak as it enters India, creating one of the world's most dramatic geographical features. What Is The Largest River In India By Volume Of Water? The Brahmaputra is the largest river in India by volume. While the Ganga is longer within Indian territory, the Brahmaputra carries much more water, especially during the monsoon season. Its massive discharge is due to heavy rainfall in the Northeast and the melting of Himalayan glaciers, making it the most powerful river in the country.