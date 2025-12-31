GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Previous Year Paper with Answer, Download DA Question Paper PDF

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence previous year question papers. Solving GATE DA previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence last year's question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence previous year question paper of 2025 and 2024.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE DA 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE DA 2026 question paper. GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper 2026 Pattern The GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper includes various question types such as Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Numerical Answer Type questions covering General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence topics. The paper consists of 65 questions carrying 100 marks. The duration of the computer-based test is 3 hours. The table below summarises the key details of the GATE exam pattern for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Question Paper 2025 GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE DA 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Question Paper with Solution PDF The GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper was first introduced in 2024. Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE DA Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF GATE Question Paper Download Year Question Paper PDF Link Answer Key Link GATE DA 2024 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE DA Syllabus All the prospective candidates of GATE 2024 are advised to go through the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus. The GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence exam consists of three sections, i.e. General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics & Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence topics for your reference. Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Probability and Statistics

Linear Algebra

Calculus and Optimisation

Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms

Database Management and Warehousing

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence