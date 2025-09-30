GATE Biotechnology Syllabus 2026, Check GATE BT Important Topics, Download PDF

GATE Biotechnology Syllabus 2026: Aspiring participants of the GATE 2026 Biotechnology (BT) exam must go through the GATE Biotechnology Syllabus. The detailed syllabus for GATE 2026 Biotechnology has been made available by IIT Guwahati alongside the official notification. THE GATE BT syllabus PDF outlines all the important topics that can be covered in the upcoming GATE Biotechnology Paper. GATE Biotechnology exam aspirants can check the detailed GATE BT syllabus with weightage here. We have also attached the GATE BT syllabus PDF in this article.

GATE Biotechnology Syllabus 2026

The GATE syllabus for Biotechnology (BT) 2026 consists of seven sections - Engineering Mathematics, General Biology, Genetics, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Fundamentals of Biological Engineering, Bioprocess Engineering and Process Biotechnology, Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology, Recombinant DNA technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology. Candidates are recommended to understand the entire GATE Biotechnology syllabus 2026 before kicking off their preparation. In this article, check the important topics and subject-wise weightage for the GATE Biotechnology syllabus.