REET Previous Year Question Paper, Download Solved Previous Year Paper PDFs

REET Previous Year Question Papers: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced 7759 vacancies for Primary/ Secondary Teachers Level-I (Class 1-V) and Level-II (Class VI-VIII) posts in Rajasthan government schools. Those who are preparing for this exam should first check the entire syllabus and analyse the Rajasthan REET previous year papers. It provides a clear picture of the key topics and weightage over the years. Get all the REET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with solutions here. This will help you understand the real test conditions, strengthen your fundamentals and overall difficulty level. REET Previous Year Question Papers REET Previous Year Question Papers are one of the crucial study resources to prepare well for the exam. It allows you to revisit all the important topics mentioned in REET syllabus thoroughly. It also reveals all the areas from which many questions are asked every year. This helps you set realistic targets in your preparation.

Also, Read: REET Exam Date and Shift Timings REET Question Paper 2025 The REET question paper covers sections, namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Science, Environmental Studies and Social Science. After gaining conceptual clarity, you should practice questions from the REET question papers to identify the high-priority areas. It will improve your problem-solving skills and boost your confidence. REET Level 1 Question Paper 2025 PDF (27 Feb 2025) Download here REET Level 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF (27 Feb 2025) Download here REET Level 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF (28 Feb 2025) Download here REET Previous Year Papers PDF Practising the previous year REET question papers can simplify your preparation. It helps you understand the key topics, difficulty level and distribution of marks over the years. It will allow you to focus only on the relevant areas. Find the direct links to download REET previous year question paper PDFs in the table below.

How to Solve REET Question Paper PDFs Candidates should make the most of the REET previous year papers. It will help you understand the paper structure and build a confident mindset. Here are the easy methods to practice the old question papers: Use a stopwatch to mirror actual exam conditions.

Find a quiet space free from distractions before starting.

Read through the whole paper and tackle the questions you know best first.

Assess your results afterwards to spot weaknesses and build on your strengths. Benefits of REET Previous Year Question Papers Practising with REET previous year question papers can improve your exam readiness. It makes you well-versed with real exam pressure and enhances your accuracy within time limits. The key advantages of solving past papers include: Solving previous year papers helps you understand paper structure, marking scheme, distribution of marks, and other parameters.

It equips you with the ability to stay calm under exam pressure. This approach allows you to solve maximum questions with accuracy.

Practising old papers consistently helps avoid silly mistakes and boosts confidence.

Solving previous year REET question papers helps you discover strong and weak areas.

Past papers strengthen your exam mindset and sharpen your strategy.

What is REET Question Paper Pattern Candidates should review the REET Syllabus and exam pattern to learn about the section-wise weighatge, paper pattern, marking system, and other parameters. It is important to note that exam pattern differs for REET Level 1 and Level 2 exams. Check the REET exam pattern for both levels in the table below. REET Paper-I (for Classes I to II) Primary Stage The exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. Every question carries a weightage for 1 mark. The exam duration is 150 minutes. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time Duration Child Development and Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया) 30 30 150 Minutes Language I (compulsory) (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती) 30 30 Mathematics (गणित) 30 30 Environmental Studies (पर्यावरण अध्ययन) 30 30 Total 150 150