REET Syllabus 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET 2026 exam date on its official website. The exam will be held from 17 to 21 January 2026 at various designated exam centres across the state. The detailed REET syllabus for Level 1 and Level 2 has already been released along with the official notification. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), a state-level test aimed at selecting qualified candidates for Primary (Level 1) and Upper Primary (Level 2) teaching roles.
Candidates preparing for the exam are advised to thoroughly review the syllabus to understand the topics covered, marking scheme, and other essential details. In this article, we will provide a detailed overview of the REET Syllabus 2026 for Level 1 and Level 2 to help candidates outperform in the exam.
REET Syllabus 2026
RSSB set the REET Exam Date from 17 to 21 January 2026. REET exam consists of two levels: Level 1 and Level 2. Level 1 is designed for candidates aspiring to become primary school teachers for Classes 1 to 5, while Level 2 is meant for those aiming to teach upper primary students from Classes 6 to 8. Each level has its own specific syllabus. For Level 1, the syllabus covers subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. On the other hand, the Level 2 syllabus includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and subject-specific content in either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies.
Understanding the REET Syllabus is the first and foremost thing candidates must know before beginning their preparation.
REET Syllabus 2026 Overview
REET exam is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Grade III Teacher post. Take a look at the overview of REET Syllabus for Level 1 and Level 2 below:
|REET Exam Syllabus 2026 Highlights
|
Name of the Board
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|Post Name
|
Grade III Teacher
|Examination Name
|
Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET 2026)
|Number of Levels
|
Level 1 and Level 2
|Mode of exam
|
Offline on OMR Sheet
|Number of sections
|
Level 1: Five
Level 2: Four
|Exam subjects
|
Level 1: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies
|Nature of questions
|Objective-type
|Duration of test
|
Two hours thirty minutes
|Language of question Level
|
Bilingual- English and Hindi
REET Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
RSSB has provided the latest REET Syllabus PDF for Level 1 and Level 2 on its official website. As per the updated syllabus, candidates will now have five answer options instead of four. Additionally, negative marking has been introduced, making a thorough understanding of the REET syllabus essential. To help you with your preparation, we have included a direct link below to download the REET Syllabus 2026 PDF for Level 1 and Level 2.
|Level 1
|Download REET Level 1 Syllabus PDF
|Level 2
|Download REET Level 2 Syllabus PDF
REET Exam Pattern 2026
According to the REET Exam Pattern, Level 1 consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 150 marks. The detailed subject-wise syllabus for REET Level 1 Syllabus is outlined below, dividing the exam into four sections, each containing 30 questions.
|
REET Level 1 Exam Pattern (Class 1 to 5)
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)
|
30
|
30
|
150 Minutes
|
Language I (compulsory) (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (compulsory) (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics (गणित)
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies (पर्यावरण अध्ययन)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
REET Level 2 Exam Pattern
REET Level 2 exam is held for Elementary Stage. It consists of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks. Check out the REET Exam Pattern for Level 2 in the table below.
|
REET Level-2 Exam Pattern (Class 6 to 8)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (बाल विकास एवं शिक्षण विधिया)
|
30
|
30
|
150 minutes
|
Language 1 (भाषा-1 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Language 2 (भाषा-2 हिन्दी/अंग्रेजी/संस्कृत/उर्दू/सिंधी/पंजाबी/गुजराती)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science (For Maths & Science Teacher) Social Science for Social Science Teachers
गणित एवं विज्ञानं के शिक्षक हेतु – गणित एवं विज्ञानं विषय
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150 Questions
|
150 Marks
REET Syllabus for Level 1 & Level 2
The REET syllabus covers a range of topics designed to test the knowledge and teaching aptitude of aspirants. Understanding the detailed syllabus is crucial for effective preparation.
REET Syllabus Hindi
अपठित गद्यांश से व्याकरण संबंधी प्रश्न निम्नलिखित प्रकार के हो सकते हैं:
- शब्द ज्ञान - तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज, विदेशी शब्दों की पहचान; पर्यायवाची, विलोम और एकार्थी शब्दों की जानकारी।
- गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न - रेखांकित शब्दों के अर्थ की व्याख्या, वचन, काल और लिंग की पहचान और उनका सही उपयोग।
- शब्दों में बदलाव - दिए गए शब्दों के वचन, काल, और लिंग बदलने के प्रश्न।
- वाक्य संरचना - वाक्य रचना, इसके विभिन्न प्रकार, वाक्य के अंग, पदबंध, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ और विराम चिन्हों का उपयोग।
- भाषा शिक्षण की विधियाँ - भाषा शिक्षण की विधियाँ, शिक्षण के उपागम और भाषा दक्षता का विकास।
- भाषायी कौशलों का विकास - सुनने, बोलने, पढ़ने और लिखने के कौशलों का विस्तार; हिंदी भाषा शिक्षण की चुनौतियाँ और पाठ्य सामग्री जैसे पाठ्यपुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं अन्य संसाधनों का उपयोग।
- मूल्यांकन और परीक्षण - भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, उपलब्धि परीक्षण की संरचना, समग्र और सतत मूल्यांकन; साथ ही उपचारात्मक शिक्षण के सिद्धांत।
REET Syllabus 2026 Child Development & Psychology
- Child Development: Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development. Factors affecting development (especially in the context of family and school) and its relationship with learning
- Role of Heredity and Environment
- Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes. Factors Affecting learning
- Theories of learning and its implications
- How children learn, Learning process, Reflection, Imagination, and Argument
- Motivation and Implications for Learning
- Individual Differences:- Meaning, Types, and Factors Affecting Individual Differences Understanding individual differences
- Personality:- Concept and types of personality, Factors responsible for shaping it, and Its measurement
- Intelligence:- Concept, Theories, and its measurement. Multidimensional Intelligence and Its Implication
- Understanding diverse learners:- Backward, Mentally retarded, gifted, creative, disadvantaged and deprived, specially-abled, CWSN, children with learning disabilities
- Learning Difficulties
- Adjustment:- Concept and ways of adjustment. Role of teacher in the adjustment.
- Teaching-learning process, Teaching learning strategies and methods in the context of National Curriculum Framework 2005.
- Meaning and purposes of Assessment, Measurement, and Evaluation. Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation. Construction of Achievement Test, Learning outcomes
- Action Research
- Right to Education Act 2009 (Role and Responsibilities of Teachers)
REET Pre Syllabus for Mathematics
Tabulated below are the topics included in REET Maths Syllabus.
|
Topics
|
Details
|
Whole Numbers
|
Whole numbers up to one crore, place value, comparison; fundamental mathematical operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division; Indian currency.
|
Fractions
|
Concept of fractions, proper fractions, comparison of proper fractions with the same and unequal denominators, mixed fractions, and addition and subtraction of fractions.
|
Prime Numbers
|
Prime and composite numbers, prime factors, Lowest Common Multiple (LCM), and Highest Common Factor (HCF).
|
Unitary Law
|
Unitary method, average, profit and loss, simple interest.
|
Geometry
|
Plane and curved surfaces, properties of plane and solid geometrical figures, points, lines, rays, line segments; angles and their types.
|
Measurement
|
Length, weight, capacity, time; measurement of area, standard units, and their relations; area and perimeter of squares and rectangles.
|
Nature of Mathematics
|
Understanding the logical nature of mathematics, its role in the curriculum, and the language of mathematics.
|
Community Mathematics
|
Integration of mathematics with community and real-life situations.
|
Data Management
|
Basics of data management, including collection, representation, and interpretation.
|
Evaluation
|
Methods of evaluation, including formal and informal assessments.
|
Teaching Challenges
|
Problems of teaching mathematics, error analysis, diagnostic and remedial teaching strategies.
REET Syllabus for English
- Synonyms Antonyms, and Word Formation - Understanding similar and opposite words, spelling variations, idioms and phrases with meanings and the process of forming new words.
- Unseen Prose Passage - Comprehension of passages through reading and analysis.
- Parts of Speech and Tenses - Basics of grammar, including nouns, verbs, adjectives, and different tenses.
- Degrees of Comparison and Determiners - Usage of comparative forms and articles, quantifiers, etc.
- Framing Questions and Narration - Formulating questions (including Wh-questions) and mastering direct and indirect speech.
- Active and Passive Voice - Understanding the conversion between active and passive sentence structures.
- English Sounds and Phonetic Symbols - Knowledge of phonetics, pronunciation, and sound symbols.
- Principles of Teaching English - Core principles guiding effective English language instruction.
- Methods and Approaches to English Language Teaching - Different techniques and methodologies used in teaching English.
- Development of Language Skills - Enhancing listening, speaking, reading, and writing abilities.
- Teaching Learning Materials - Utilization of textbooks, multimedia resources, and other teaching aids.
- Evaluation in English Language - Techniques for assessing language skills, including comprehensive and continuous evaluation methods.
REET Syllabus 2026 General Science
General Science syllabus includes topics such as Living being, Human body, animal reproduction, micro-organisms and more. Check out the detailed syllabus in the table below.
|
Topics
|
Details
|
Living & Non Living
|
Introduction, Differences
|
Micro-organisms
|
Bacteria, Viruses, Fungi
|
Living Being
|
Plant & Animal Cells
|
Human Body & Health
|
Diseases, Systems, Nutrition
|
Animal Reproduction
|
Sexual & Asexual Methods
|
Mechanics
|
Forces, Motion, Energy
|
Heat & Temperature
|
Heat Transmission, Thermometers
|
Light & Sound
|
Reflection, Refraction, Sound
|
Electricity & Magnetism
|
Electric Current, Circuits
|
Science & Technology
|
Applications, Plastics, Telecommunication
|
Solar System
|
Sun, Planets, Stars
|
Structure of Matter
|
Atom, Molecule, Mixture
|
Chemical Substances
|
Oxides, Acids, Gases
|
Nature & Structure of Sciences
|
Objectives, Resources
|
Agriculture Management
|
Crops, Practices in Rajasthan
|
Organic Evolution
|
Evolution Concepts
|
Understanding the Science
|
Principles, Teaching Methods
|
Methods of Science Teaching
|
Innovation, Evaluation
|
Problems
|
Issues, Remedial Teaching
REET Syllabus for Environmental Studies
- Living Beings- Levels of organization of plants and animals, diversity of living organisms, state flower, state tree, state bird, state animal
- Knowledge of reserve forest and wildlife (national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserve, world heritage), conservation of species of plants and animals, agriculture species.
- Water – Basic knowledge of water, forests, wetlands, and deserts, different kinds of pollution and pollution control, and Water Properties. Sources, Management.
- Mountaineering – Equipment, Problem, Main women mountaineer of India
- The Earth and Space – Our Solar Systems, Indian Astronauts
- Concept and Scope of Environment Studies
- Significance of Environment Studies, Integrated Environment Studies
- Environmental Studies & Environmental Education Learning Principles
- Scope & relation to Science & Social Science
- Approaches of presenting concepts
- Activities
- Experimentation/Practical Work
- Discussion
- Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation
- Teaching material/Aids
- Problems of Teaching
Preparation Tips for REET Syllabus 2026
By focusing on these preparation strategies, candidates can enhance their chances of success in the REET 2026 exam. Understanding the syllabus comprehensively and practising rigorously will be key to clearing the exam with a high score.
- Understand the Exam Structure: Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and marking scheme to optimize your study plan.
- Build a Study Schedule: Allocate time to each section based on your strengths and weaknesses. Regular practice and revision are crucial.
- Focus on Core Subjects: Prioritize core topics such as child development, mathematics, and language proficiency. Make sure to cover all essential concepts.
- Use Reliable Study Material: Refer to recommended books and previous years' question papers to get a clearer understanding of the question types.
- Practice Regularly: Solve mock tests and sample papers to assess your preparation level and manage your time effectively during the exam.
Best Books for REET Syllabus
REET is a highly competitive exams. So, in order to cover its syllabus, candidates must reach out to some of the best books available in the market. Tabulated below are the subject-wise books for REET Syllabus.
|Book Title
|Publisher
|REET Hindi Language Level-I, Level-II, and Level-III
|Ray Publication
|REET Bal Vikas Evam Shiksha Shastra Level-I (Class 1 to 5)
|Ray Publication
|REET Environment Level-I
|
Sunita Publications
|REET Environment Studies, Math Level-I with solved papers, practice question sets
|Ray Publication
|Lakshya REET Bhasa Hindi, Sanskrit & English
|
Manu Prakashan
|Lakshya REET Prayavaran Adhyan Ganit & Balvikas (Combo) Level-I Paperback
|
Manu Prakashan
|15 Practice Sets REET Class I-V Paper
|
Arihant Publication
|REET Level-I
|
Sunita Publications
|Lakshya REET Bhasa Hindi, Sanskrit & English Level-I
|
Manu Prakashan
