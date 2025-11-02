Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

Only 1% out of 100 can find the hidden odd Penguin in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 2, 2025, 23:28 IST

Only 1% of people can find the hidden odd Penguin in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test! Test your observation, focus, and visual perception skills in this tricky challenge. Spot the odd Penguin within seconds and prove you have 140+ IQ and sharp HD-eye vision in this viral puzzle.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Only 1% out of 100 can find the hidden odd Penguin in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test
Only 1% out of 100 can find the hidden odd Penguin in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our eyes perceive something differently from reality, tricking the brain into misinterpreting what it sees. These illusions occur because the brain tries to make sense of patterns, colours, light, and perspective, often filling in gaps or adjusting based on past experiences. 

Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal illusions (images that appear different from what they represent), physiological illusions (caused by overstimulation of the eyes and brain), and cognitive illusions (arising from unconscious inferences and assumptions). 

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring multiple Penguins

But in this beautiful artwork, an odd Penguin is hidden within the optical illusion.

The challenge is to find the odd Penguin in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, find the odd Penguin in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test—within just 11 seconds!

Try This: If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find The Letter “O” Among the “Q” Sequence Series

Only 1% out of 100 can find the hidden odd Penguin in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test

penguin-1

Source: brightside

This is an optical illusion artwork that features multiple Penguins. But among these Penguins, there is one odd Penguin, which is not similar, and that Penguin is odd and different from the other Penguin.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden odd Penguin without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the hidden odd Penguin in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the hidden odd Penguin in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden odd Penguin in this optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test in 11 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: Using your Binocular Vision and Depth Perception, can you find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion?

Solution for this beautiful Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the odd Penguin hidden?

So, are you excited to know where the odd Penguin is hidden in this beautiful optical illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image, and now look at the 3rd row from the bottom and move to the 2nd number from the right side. That Penguin is odd, as you all can see its leg.

And if still not found, the odd Penguin, look down in the image, it is highlighted.

penguin-sol

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the odd Penguin is hidden in this beautiful optical illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Try This: Is it a forest with the natural camouflage of many animals, or is there a hidden face? Only Sharp Eyes Find the Hidden Lady Face in this Moonlit Night Optical Illusion Scene


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News