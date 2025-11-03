This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 3 November

Every day has a history, but what happened on November 3? On this date across the centuries, many pivotal moments unfolded: from the First Opium War in 1839, the founding of The Times of India in 1838, to the birth of the motorcar era with the Chevrolet company in 1911, and the dramatic launch of Sputnik II carrying Laika in 1957. From colonial revolts to scientific breakthroughs, from independence movements to cultural milestones, November 3 is packed with stories that shaped our world. In this article, we'll travel through time, highlighting what happened on November 3, why those events matter, and how they resonate today.

What Happened On This Day – November 3?

Here's what happened in history on November 3:

1534 – Henry VIII Becomes Supreme Head of the Church of England