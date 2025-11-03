This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 3 November

Every day has a history, but what happened on November 3? On this date across the centuries, many pivotal moments unfolded: from the First Opium War in 1839, the founding of The Times of India in 1838, to the birth of the motorcar era with the Chevrolet company in 1911, and the dramatic launch of Sputnik II carrying Laika in 1957. From colonial revolts to scientific breakthroughs, from independence movements to cultural milestones, November 3 is packed with stories that shaped our world. In this article, we'll travel through time, highlighting what happened on November 3, why those events matter, and how they resonate today.
What Happened On This Day – November 3?
Here's what happened in history on November 3:
1534 – Henry VIII Becomes Supreme Head of the Church of England
- On November 3, 1534, the English Parliament passed the Act of Supremacy, declaring King Henry VIII as the Supreme Head of the Church of England.
- This act marked England's formal break from the Roman Catholic Church and the authority of the Pope.
- It began the English Reformation, forever changing the country's religious and political history.
1838 – The Times of India was Founded
- On November 3, 1838, The Times of India was founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.
- It would grow to become India's oldest English-language newspaper and one of the most influential papers in Asia.
- Its creation marked an essential step in India's modern media history.
1839 – The First Opium War Begins
- On November 3, 1839, the First Opium War began between China and Great Britain.
- The conflict started after Chinese authorities tried to stop Britain's illegal opium trade.
- The war ended with the Treaty of Nanking in 1842, forcing China to open ports and cede Hong Kong to Britain.
1844 – William Makepeace Thackeray Finishes "Barry Lyndon"
- On November 3, 1844, author William Makepeace Thackeray completed his novel The Luck of Barry Lyndon.
- It was published in Fraser's Magazine and later became one of his most famous works.
- The story inspired Stanley Kubrick's 1975 film Barry Lyndon.
1883 – Black Bart Makes His Last Stagecoach Robbery
- On November 3, 1883, the notorious outlaw Black Bart robbed a Wells Fargo stagecoach in California.
- He left behind a handkerchief with a laundry mark, which led to his arrest and imprisonment.
- It was his last robbery, ending the career of one of the Old West's most famous bandits.
1900 – First U.S. Auto Show Opens
- On November 3, 1900, the first-ever U.S. Auto Show opened at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
- Around 160 vehicles were displayed — including steam, electric, and gasoline-powered cars.
- It marked the beginning of America's automotive era.
1903 – Panama Declares Independence from Colombia
- On November 3, 1903, Panama declared independence from Colombia, with U.S. backing.
- The revolution enabled the construction of the Panama Canal, linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
- It transformed global trade and cemented U.S. influence in Latin America.
1911 – Chevrolet Motor Company Founded
- On November 3, 1911, Chevrolet Motor Company was founded by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant.
- The brand became a key part of General Motors, producing some of America's most iconic cars.
- It helped shape the modern automobile industry.
1918 – Central Powers Face Rebellion
- On November 3, 1918, near the end of World War I, rebellions broke out across Germany and Austria-Hungary.
- Workers and soldiers raised red socialist flags, demanding an end to monarchy and war.
- These revolts helped speed up the collapse of the Central Powers.
1948 – "Dewey Defeats Truman" Newspaper Error
- On November 3, 1948, the Chicago Tribune mistakenly printed the headline "Dewey Defeats Truman".
- In reality, Harry S. Truman won the presidential election, stunning the nation.
- The photo of a smiling Truman holding the paper became an iconic image in U.S. history.
1957 – Soviet Union Launches Sputnik 2 with Dog Laika
- On November 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, carrying a dog named Laika.
- Laika became the first living creature to orbit Earth, marking a significant step in the Space Race.
- Although she did not survive, her mission paved the way for human spaceflight.
1962 – "He's a Rebel" Hits #1
- On November 3, 1962, the song "He's a Rebel" by The Crystals reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Interestingly, The Crystals did not actually sing the song — The Blossoms recorded it.
- The hit became a classic of early 1960s pop music.
1964 – Lyndon B. Johnson Wins U.S. Presidency
- On November 3, 1964, Lyndon B. Johnson won one of the most decisive victories in U.S. history.
- He defeated Barry Goldwater with over 60% of the popular vote.
- It marked the start of major civil rights and social reforms.
1964 – D.C. Residents Vote for President
- On the same day, residents of Washington, D.C., cast their first presidential votes since 1800.
- The right came after the passage of the 23rd Amendment in 1961.
- It gave the capital's citizens a long-overdue voice in national elections.
1969 – Nixon Appeals to the "Silent Majority"
- On November 3, 1969, President Richard Nixon addressed the nation on TV, asking the "silent majority" to support his Vietnam War policies.
- The speech strengthened his political base but also deepened divisions over the war.
1979 – Greensboro Massacre
- On November 3, 1979, in Greensboro, North Carolina, members of the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis attacked a Communist Workers' Party rally.
- Five people were killed, and several were wounded.
- The tragedy became known as the Greensboro Massacre.
1982 – Salang Tunnel Explosion in Afghanistan
- On November 3, 1982, a truck exploded in Afghanistan's Salang Tunnel, killing hundreds of people.
- The victims included Soviet soldiers and Afghan civilians.
- The exact number of casualties was never confirmed due to limited information.
1992 – Dianne Feinstein Elected to U.S. Senate
- On November 3, 1992, Dianne Feinstein was elected to the U.S. Senate from California.
- She became the first woman to represent the state in the Senate.
- That year was called the "Year of the Woman" due to the record number of women elected to Congress.
1998 – Jesse "The Body" Ventura Becomes Governor
- On November 3, 1998, former wrestler Jesse Ventura won the Minnesota governorship with 37% of the vote.
- His victory shocked the political world, as he defeated two established politicians.
It showed how outsider candidates could connect with voters.
2014 – One World Trade Centre Opens
- On November 3, 2014, the One World Trade Centre—also known as the Freedom Tower—officially opened in New York City.
- Built on the site of the destroyed Twin Towers, it became a symbol of resilience after the 9/11 attacks.
2016 – Chicago Cubs End 108-Year Drought
- In the early hours of November 3, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, beating the Cleveland Indians 8–7 in Game 7.
- It was their first championship since 1908, ending the famous "Billy Goat Curse".
- The victory was celebrated as one of the greatest moments in sports history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 3?
November 3 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 3
- Anna Wintour (1949) – Vogue editor who transformed global fashion. Known for her signature bob and sunglasses.
- Dolph Lundgren (1957) – Swedish actor and martial artist, famous for Rocky IV and The Punisher.
- Colin Kaepernick (1987) – NFL quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
Notable Deaths on November 3
- 1926 – Annie Oakley (born 1860): Famous U.S. sharpshooter and star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. Died of pernicious anaemia.
- 1949 – Solomon R. Guggenheim (born 1861): U.S. art collector and philanthropist who founded the Guggenheim Museum.
- 1954 – Henri Matisse (born 1869): Renowned French painter and sculptor associated with Fauvism, celebrated for his bold use of colour.
- 1990 – Mary Martin (born 1913): U.S. Broadway actress and singer, known for roles in Peter Pan and South Pacific. Died of cancer at age 76.
- 1998 – Bob Kane (born 1915): American comic-book artist and co-creator of Batman, a major figure in popular culture.
- 2002 – Jonathan Harris (born 1914): American character actor best known for his role as Dr. Zachary Smith in Lost in Space. Died of a heart clot.
- 2018 – Sondra Locke (born 1944): American actress and director known for films such as The Rose and Firefox.
