Picture puzzles offer an enjoyable and relaxing activity for all age groups, including the kids and older adults. These are super fun to solve and super beneficial for your brain. These can found in various forms, including online, apps, and printable worksheets. Solving these visual riddles requires sharp observation skills to spot objects cleverly camouflaged within the scene. You are needed to carefully scan the picture and apply critical thinking and creativity to solve it. Engaging with puzzles has various benefits. Studies found that people who solved at least one puzzle daily experienced enhanced working memory, reduced stress levels, and sharper problem-solving skills. Solving puzzles can also boost your mental speed. Picture puzzles to find hidden objects present you with a complex image that has items concealed within the complex visual pattern. The challenge is to find the hidden object in the given time limit. Like this picture puzzle to spot three hidden hearts, which will challenge your observation skills. Can you find them all in 25 seconds?

How Sharp Is Your Observation Power? Spot Three Hearts Hidden Among Butterflies In 25 Seconds! Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle will offer a real time test of your visual powers and attention to detail. Do you think you have it in you to find three hidden hearts faster than the average crowd? Start by scanning the image systematically. Take a moment to get a sense of the picture. Examine the image from top to bottom and side to side. Then start for hunting for anomalies. Work your way around the image. Observe all the butterflies. The red hearts are hiding among them. The hearts would have a more rounded top and pointed end unlike the butterflies. Do you see anything out of place? Pay attention to the negative spaces. The hearts might be camouflaged there. Look for subtle variations in shapes.