From creating study plans to academic support, students can use ChatGPT to understand complex topics and seek ideas for creative projects. As a student, you use AI prompts for concept explanation, study tools, summarisation, drafting and writing, problem-solving, storytelling, brainstorming, creating visual aids, interactive learning, error spotting, role-playing, and a lot more. With AI, you can learn anything 10 times faster. AI prompts can act as your personalised 24/7 tutor that can offer you tailored explanations, self-paced learning, and help with identifying knowledge gaps. With tailored AI prompts, students can ask AI to teach them a topic using the Socratic method, which includes open-ended questions for a deeper understanding of a topic. Students can also use AI prompts to generate quizzes, practice questions, and digital flashcards.

If you have long articles or lecture notes, you can use AI to condense the material into concise summaries and key bullet points. AI can also help with brainstorming, outlining, and refining drafts. If you are studying science, law, or business, then you can use AI to simulate real-world problems or case studies. By leveraging AI and tailored prompts, you can move beyond passive learning and significantly accelerate your learning process. In this article, we have shared 20 ChatGPT prompts for students to learn anything 10x faster. How to use AI to learn anything faster? 1. Explain like I am 5 Scaffolding is an educational approach that breaks down complex ideas to make learning manageable. It is proven to improve comprehension and retention. Ask AI to break down tough ideas so even a kid could understand. Perfect for understanding the topic in layman's language.

2. Examples, Analogies, and Mental Association Ask the AI to give you real-world examples that make abstract ideas click. Give a prompt that asks the AI chatbot to explain a topic using different real-world examples or analogies that would be easy for a beginner to understand. AI can also help you with clever memory tricks to help what you learn stick in your brain. This is useful for remembering lists, facts, or tricky concepts. 3. Role Play and Expert Discussion Simulation Situational learning theory shows that applying knowledge in realistic contexts enhances retention and skills acquisition. Ask AI to act out scenarios to practice what you have learned. We have provided AI prompts below. Ask AI to simulate a discussion between people who really are experts in their fields. This helps to see different views on a topic.

4. Mind Map Sketch out your thoughts to see how everything connects. It really helps when you are trying to wrap your head around a big topic. Ask AI to create a detailed mind map for the topic you are studying that includes key concepts or ideas for each. 5. Find the gaps and Quiz The Feynman technique, which involves explaining what you have learned in simple terms, reinforces knowledge and reveals gaps in understanding. You may use AI to generate practice questions that will help you determine if you have truly mastered the topic. ChatGPT Prompts to Learn Anything 10x Faster Prompt #1: “Explain <topic or concept> in the simplest way possible, like you are explaining it to a 5-year-old. Use simple language and everyday examples.” Prompt #2: “Explain <concept or topic> in simple, easy-to-understand terms as if I am completely new to it. Break it down into its foundational elements and build upon them from here.

Prompt #3: “Create a step-by-step diagram or visual map of the <concept or topic>.” Prompt #4: “Make a mind map of <topic> with main branches and subtopics to help me understand the big picture and details at a glance. Prompt #5: “Divide <topic> into 3 to 5 main parts and explain each part briefly.” Prompt #6: “Create flashcards, memory aids, or mnemonics for <topic> to help me learn the key points more easily.” Prompt #7: “What patterns, formulas, or rules can I extract from <topic> to remember it better?” Prompt #8: “What are the 2 to 3 most important concepts in this <topic> that I should focus on first?” Prompt #9: “What are the common mistakes people make while learning this <topic>, and how do I avoid them?” Prompt #10: “Describe <topic> using familiar real-life analogies to help make it relatable and easier to understand.”

Prompt #11: “Compare <topic> to something familiar or unrelated to make it easier to understand.” Prompt #12: “Explain how <topic> connects to daily life or a practical situation I might encounter.” Prompt #13: “Let’s simulate a scenario where I am <insert role> and you are <insert another role>. Guide me through a realistic exercise in <insert skills or scenario> so I can learn through practice.” Prompt #14: “How would I teach <topic> to someone who knows nothing about it?” Prompt #15: “Give me a simple example, scenario, or exercise to apply <topic> right now.” Prompt #16: “Write a short story or scenario where <topic> is applied in a relatable context.” Prompt #17: “Generate a 20-question quiz on <topic>, including a mix of multiple-choice, true/false, and short-answer questions. Provide answers and brief explanations for each question.”