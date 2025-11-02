Kevin Durant Biography: The 15-time All-Star not only chalked up another stellar season with a 26.6-point average, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, but he also became the highest-earning player in NBA history thanks to his landmark contract extension.
Kevin Durant continues to dominate both the court and the headlines as he embarks on a new chapter with the Houston Rockets following his blockbuster mid-2025 trade from the Phoenix Suns. Amid whispers of Olympic ambitions and strategic business moves off the court, Durant remains one of the most compelling figures in basketball today. In this article, learn more about his life, basketball career and his biography.
Early Life & Education
Kevin Durant was born on September 29, 1988, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in nearby Suitland, Maryland. He went to National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy and Montrose Christian School before committing to the University of Texas at Austin. According to the NBA, in Texas, he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his lone season (2006-07).
College & NBA Draft
Durant’s breakout college season earned him National Player of the Year honours. Moreover, he declared for the 2007 NBA Draft, where he was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (who became the Oklahoma City Thunder).
Basketball Career
Durant’s NBA career spans multiple franchises and major milestones. At 6 ft 11 (2.11 m) and 240 lb, he plays the power forward and small forward positions.
Key career moves and achievements:
-
With the Oklahoma City Thunder, he emerged as a top scorer, eventually winning the MVP award in 2013-14.
-
He joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and secured two NBA championships (2017 & 2018) and two Finals MVP awards.
-
After spells at the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in a historic seven-team deal in 2025, targeting a 20-season career.
Achievements & NBA Stats
Durant’s list of accolades is enormous: MVP, multiple scoring titles, All-Star selections and a place on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. As per the NBA, his career averages hover around 27.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as per Basketball-Reference. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged approximately. 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Key Career Stats
His key career stats are given below:
|
Category
|
Regular Season Career Avg
|
Notable Milestones
|
Points per game (PPG)
|
Rebounds per game (RPG)
|
7.0 rebounds per game
|
Assists per game (APG)
|
Among elite scoring-playmaking forwards
|
Field goal percentage (FG%)
|
Maintained high efficiency despite high volume
|
Three-point % (3P%)
|
Rare combination of scoring volume + accuracy
|
Playoff averages
|
Varied by season; sustained high PPG and efficiency in deep runs.
|
Two-time Finals MVP & multiple championship runs
(Source: NBA)
Major Breakthroughs
Durant revolutionised scoring in the modern NBA with his combination of length and shooting touch. He was one of the youngest players to average 20 points per game in his rookie season. His back-to-back championships with the Warriors cemented his status as one of the greatest of his generation.
In 2025, he also became the highest-earning player in NBA history, signing a two-year $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets, surpassing previous records. Now with the Houston Rockets, Durant continues to be a dominant figure even in his late 30s. Therefore, he remains a 15-time All-Star and a central piece in Houston’s ambitions.
Why He Matters?
Through this blog, it is evident that Durant blends elite scoring, versatility and longevity. His career journey, from Texas college star to NBA legend. It highlights how an individual’s talent, work ethic and adaptability define success at the highest level.
