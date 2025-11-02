Kevin Durant Biography: The 15-time All-Star not only chalked up another stellar season with a 26.6-point average, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, but he also became the highest-earning player in NBA history thanks to his landmark contract extension. Kevin Durant continues to dominate both the court and the headlines as he embarks on a new chapter with the Houston Rockets following his blockbuster mid-2025 trade from the Phoenix Suns. Amid whispers of Olympic ambitions and strategic business moves off the court, Durant remains one of the most compelling figures in basketball today. In this article, learn more about his life, basketball career and his biography. Early Life & Education Kevin Durant was born on September 29, 1988, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in nearby Suitland, Maryland. He went to National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy and Montrose Christian School before committing to the University of Texas at Austin. According to the NBA, in Texas, he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his lone season (2006-07).

College & NBA Draft Durant’s breakout college season earned him National Player of the Year honours. Moreover, he declared for the 2007 NBA Draft, where he was selected 2nd overall by the Seattle SuperSonics (who became the Oklahoma City Thunder). Basketball Career Durant’s NBA career spans multiple franchises and major milestones. At 6 ft 11 (2.11 m) and 240 lb, he plays the power forward and small forward positions. Key career moves and achievements: With the Oklahoma City Thunder , he emerged as a top scorer, eventually winning the MVP award in 2013-14.

He joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and secured two NBA championships (2017 & 2018) and two Finals MVP awards.

After spells at the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns, Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in a historic seven-team deal in 2025, targeting a 20-season career.

Achievements & NBA Stats Durant’s list of accolades is enormous: MVP, multiple scoring titles, All-Star selections and a place on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. As per the NBA, his career averages hover around 27.2 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as per Basketball-Reference. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged approximately. 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Key Career Stats His key career stats are given below: Category Regular Season Career Avg Notable Milestones Points per game (PPG) 27.2 pts per game in 1,125+ games Surpassed 30,000 career points in February 2025 Rebounds per game (RPG) 7.0 rebounds per game Over 7,000 career rebounds Assists per game (APG) 4.4 assists per game Among elite scoring-playmaking forwards Field goal percentage (FG%) ~50.2% career field goal accuracy Maintained high efficiency despite high volume Three-point % (3P%) ~39.0% career from three Rare combination of scoring volume + accuracy Playoff averages Varied by season; sustained high PPG and efficiency in deep runs. Two-time Finals MVP & multiple championship runs