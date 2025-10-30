LIC AAO Result 2025
Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Oct 30, 2025, 10:52 IST

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)  today i.e. on   October 30, 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of  850  Village Development Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which exam will be conducted on November 02, 2025. Candidates will  get here the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 download link. Check all latest updates about the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 details here. 

Check all details about Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: Know where and how to download Hall Ticket once released.
  • Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: What credentials needed to download the Admit card, whcn released
  • RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025: Check all details about admit card release date and steps to download

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 today i.e. on October 30 for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari. The written exam is scheduled on November 2, 2025 across the state. A total of 850 Village Development Officer posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which the City Intimation Slip has already been released.

City Slip Is Not Admit Card: Clear Doubt

Candidates should be aware of the difference between the City Slip and Admit card. The exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated and it assists candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The Admit Card provides you the details about the exam venue, reporting time, exam shifts and other details.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Download

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 will be released on October 30, 2025 on the official website. The news about the release date for VDO posts was confirmed by the Chairman Alok Raj on the social platform X.

How to download Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025?

Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., "RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 in hindi 

  • Oct 30, 2025, 10:48 IST

    Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: When the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 will be released?

    As per the details shared by the Chairman of RSSB, Alok Raj on the social media platform X, the  Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari will be uploaded on October 30, 2025 on the official website. 


