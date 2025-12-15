Delhi NCR Schools Switch to Hybrid Mode due to Poor Air Quality, Check Notification, Latest Updates Here

News

Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad now switch to hybrid mode for students from classes 1 to 5 and upto classes 9 and 11 due to poort qur quality. Check latest updates here.

Delhi Schools Switch to Hybrid Mode: As per latest updates, schools in Delhi are shifting to hybrid mode for students from nursery to 9 and 11 and for students from pre-nursery to class 5. The notification was issued by officials of the Directorate of Education as air quality has deteriorated to severe levels and authorities have enforced stricter measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, stage IV. The DoE has issued notifications for all government, government aides and unaided recognised private schools along with institutions run by NDMC and MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board. The order states that all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders.

For Students Upto Class 9 and 11 - Click Here For students upto class 5 - Click Here As per reports, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have shifted to online classes for Pre-Nursery to class 5. The official notification issued states that The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas in its order states that accordingly, keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-III (‘Severe' Air Quality of Delhi, ranging 401-450) of extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and Il actions already in force. The order stated that schools must conduct classes in hybrid mode, combining in-person teaching with online classes for students upto classes 9 and 11. Students of class 10 and 12 are excluded.