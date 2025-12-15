RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 15, 2025

CBSE has released the revised Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for 2025–26, deleting certain chapters and topics to lessen the load and promote conceptual understanding. Students must refer to this updated syllabus, as board exam questions will adhere strictly to the revised content. For complete information check below.

The CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 has been introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education to ensure a more balanced, student-friendly, and competency-based curriculum. As part of the latest academic reforms, CBSE has removed certain chapters and topics to reduce syllabus burden and help students focus on core sociological concepts that are important from an examination point of view.

Being aware of the CBSE Class 12 Sociology revised and deleted syllabus 2025–26 is essential for students preparing for the board examinations. Since CBSE strictly follows the updated syllabus while setting question papers, studying the deleted portions may lead to unnecessary stress and time loss. Students and teachers are therefore advised to regularly refer to the official CBSE syllabus and align their study plan accordingly for effective preparation and better scores.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

Check: CBSE FINAL DATE SHEET 2025-2026

Units 

Deleted Topics

  

Part A

Unit-10 

The Story of Indian Democracy

  • The Constitution as an Instrument of Social Change  

  • Panchayati Raj and the Challenges of Social Transformation  

  • Political Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic Politics

Part B 

Unit-13

Globalisation and Social Change

Dimensions of Globalisation 

Unit-14

Mass Media and Communication

  • Types of Mass Media: Radio. Television and Print Media  

  • Changing Nature of Mass Media 

In conclusion, understanding the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 is crucial for effective and exam-oriented preparation. Students should focus only on the chapters and topics prescribed in the latest CBSE curriculum to avoid confusion and unnecessary study pressure. By following the revised syllabus, students can plan their revisions better, strengthen key concepts, and improve their performance in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology board examination.

