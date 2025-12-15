CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

The CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2025–26 has been introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education to ensure a more balanced, student-friendly, and competency-based curriculum. As part of the latest academic reforms, CBSE has removed certain chapters and topics to reduce syllabus burden and help students focus on core sociological concepts that are important from an examination point of view.

Being aware of the CBSE Class 12 Sociology revised and deleted syllabus 2025–26 is essential for students preparing for the board examinations. Since CBSE strictly follows the updated syllabus while setting question papers, studying the deleted portions may lead to unnecessary stress and time loss. Students and teachers are therefore advised to regularly refer to the official CBSE syllabus and align their study plan accordingly for effective preparation and better scores.