Its diverse aquatic habitat is home to migratory water birds, supporting a high concentration of both migratory and resident water bird species, as well as threatened mammal, reptile species, Black Stork and Mammal species such as Tiger, leopard and Sambar dear.

It was built by ruler of Alwar Maharaja Vinay Singh in 1845 , constructed an embankment on a tributary of the of Ruparel River, He named the wetland in honor of his wife Seela, built with dual purpose of providing drinking water to the city of Alwar and catering to the irrigation needs of the local communities, the wetland still source of water security for the region.

Siliserh Lake is an artificial lake situated in the in the southwest of Alwar, covers an area around 315.97 hectares and flanked by dense woodland and cenotaphs on its embankment.

The Convention on Wetlands declared Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Rajasthanas Indias 96th Ramsar site and Kopra reservoir in Bilaspur Chhattishgarh has also been added to the list. This recognition is a major boost for India’s biodiversity conservation, water consevation, climate Change and Sustainble livelihoods.

The Jalashay supports about 149 species of birds, more than 150 species of plants and different species of reptiles, butterflies, insects amphibians and fishes.

Local communities also rely on the Jalashay for freshwater needs for livelihood through fisheries,aquatic plants as vegetables, anthropogenic usages, agricultural necessities, religious rituals, recreation activities.

The overflow from Kopra Jalashay is coupled to the Ghonga River, which subsequently joins the Maniyari River before converging with the Sheonath River. An irrigation canal, built in 2002.

The Jalashay is a catchment of river Mahanadi upper basin . It was constructed in the year 1993 to aleviate regional water stress, the Jalashay serves both domestic and irrigation needs.

What is Ramsar Convention?

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance holds the unique distinction of being the first modern treaty between nations aimed at conserving natural resources. The signing of the Convention on Wetlands took place in 1971, Ramsar Iran since then it is know as Ramsar Convention. It aims are to halt the worldwide loss of wetlands and to conserve, through wise use and management, those that remain and it requires international cooperation, policy making, capacity building and technology transfer.

The Ramsar Convention encourages rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity. In designating a wetland as a Ramsar site, countries agree to establish and oversee a management framework aimed at conserving the wetland and maintaining the ecological character of a wetland.