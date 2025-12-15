India adds Two New Ramsar Sites: Check Names & their Significance for Wetland Conservation

The Convention on Wetlands declared Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Rajasthanas Indias 96th Ramsar site and Kopra reservoir in Bilaspur Chhattishgarh has also been added to the list. This recognition is a major boost for India’s biodiversity conservation, water consevation, climate Change and Sustainble livelihoods.
Siliserh Lake, Alwar, Rajsthan:
-
Siliserh Lake is an artificial lake situated in the in the southwest of Alwar, covers an area around 315.97 hectares and flanked by dense woodland and cenotaphs on its embankment.
-
It was built by ruler of Alwar Maharaja Vinay Singh in 1845, constructed an embankment on a tributary of the of Ruparel River, He named the wetland in honor of his wife Seela, built with dual purpose of providing drinking water to the city of Alwar and catering to the irrigation needs of the local communities, the wetland still source of water security for the region.
-
The provisioning service of the wetland is fish culture, which provides livelihood opportunities to local fishermen communities.
-
Its diverse aquatic habitat is home to migratory water birds, supporting a high concentration of both migratory and resident water bird species, as well as threatened mammal, reptile species, Black Stork and Mammal species such as Tiger, leopard and Sambar dear.
-
The vegetation cover in the periphery includes Gum Arabic tree, Kadam, Khair etc.
-
This site is a tourist destination with a boating facility and attracts a large number of tourists and local people.
Kopra Jalasay, Bilashpur, Chhattisgarh
-
Kopra Jalashay (Reservoir) at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. It varies in elevation ranging from 287-295m above mean sea level.
-
The Jalashay is a catchment of river Mahanadi upper basin. It was constructed in the year 1993 to aleviate regional water stress, the Jalashay serves both domestic and irrigation needs.
-
The overflow from Kopra Jalashay is coupled to the Ghonga River, which subsequently joins the Maniyari River before converging with the Sheonath River. An irrigation canal, built in 2002.
-
Local communities also rely on the Jalashay for freshwater needs for livelihood through fisheries,aquatic plants as vegetables, anthropogenic usages, agricultural necessities, religious rituals, recreation activities.
-
The Jalashay supports about 149 species of birds, more than 150 species of plants and different species of reptiles, butterflies, insects amphibians and fishes.
What is Ramsar Convention?
The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance holds the unique distinction of being the first modern treaty between nations aimed at conserving natural resources. The signing of the Convention on Wetlands took place in 1971, Ramsar Iran since then it is know as Ramsar Convention. It aims are to halt the worldwide loss of wetlands and to conserve, through wise use and management, those that remain and it requires international cooperation, policy making, capacity building and technology transfer.
The Ramsar Convention encourages rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity. In designating a wetland as a Ramsar site, countries agree to establish and oversee a management framework aimed at conserving the wetland and maintaining the ecological character of a wetland.
What are Ramsar wetlands?
Under the Ramsar Convention, a wide variety of natural and human-made habitat types, include swamps, marshes, billabongs, lakes, salt marshes, mudflats, mangroves, coral reefs, fens, peat bogs, or bodies of water. Water within these areas can be static or flowing; fresh, brackish or saline; and can include inland rivers and coastal or marine water to a depth of 6m at low tide.
Criteria for identifying wetlands of international importance:
A wetland should be considered internationally important if it
-
should represent, a rare, or unique example of a natural or near-natural wetland which is found in biogeographic region.
-
supports vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered and threatened species
-
supports populations of plant and animal species which is important for maintaining the biological diversity of a particular region.
-
regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds or 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of waterbird.
-
supports a significant proportion of indigenous fish subspecies, local communities.
-
regularly supports 1% of individuals in a population of one species?subspecies of wetland-dependent non-avian animal species.
Ramsar Sites of India
India is home to a wide variety and a myriad number of wetlands. The wide range of precipitation patterns, physiography, geomorphology and climate have facilitated for this rich diversity. India became a party to the ‘Convention on Wetlands’, also known as the Ramsar Convention on 1st February 1982 and has since then designated 96 wetlands covering an area of 15,37,957 hectares under the List of Wetlands of International Importance Presently, India stands first in South Asia and third in Asia in terms of number of designated sites.
List of the Total Ramsar Sites of India
|
S.No
|
Name
|
District
|
State/UT
|
Area (Hectares)
|
Wetland Type
|
1
|
Chilika Lake
|
Ganjam
|
Odisha
|
116500.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
2
|
Bhitarkanika Mangroves
|
Kendrapara
|
Odisha
|
65000.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
3
|
Sultanpur National Park
|
Gurgaon
|
Haryana
|
143.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
4
|
Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
|
Tirunelveli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
72.04
|
Natural (Inland)
|
5
|
Pallikaranai Marsh Reserved Forest (Kazhuveli)
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1247.54
|
Natural (Inland)
|
6
|
Bhoj Wetland
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3201.00
|
Human-made
|
7
|
Deepor Beel
|
Kamrup
|
Assam
|
4000.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
8
|
East Kolkata Wetlands
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
12500.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
9
|
Tso Kar Wetland Complex
|
Leh
|
Ladakh
|
9577.00
|
10
|
Haiderpur Wetland
|
Bijnor
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
6908.00
|
Human-made
|
11
|
Kolleru Lake
|
East Godavari
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
90100.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
12
|
Longwood Shola Reserve Forest
|
The Nilgiris
|
Tamil Nadu
|
21.40
|
Human-made
|
13
|
Estuary Aghanashini
|
Uttara Kannada
|
Karnataka
|
4801.00
|
14
|
Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve
|
Uttara Kannada
|
Karnataka
|
9876.00
|
15
|
Nakti Dam Bird Sanctuary
|
Jamui
|
Bihar
|
332.57
|
Human-made
|
16
|
Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|
Jamui
|
Bihar
|
205.80
|
Human-made
|
17
|
Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary
|
Nagapattinam
|
Tamil Nadu
|
38500.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
18
|
Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary
|
Viluppuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5151.60
|
19
|
Tawa Reservoir
|
Chhindwara
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
20050.00
|
20
|
Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary
|
Tiruppur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
125.87
|
21
|
Therthangal Bird Sanctuary
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2930.00
|
22
|
Menar Wetland
|
Udaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
463.40
|
23
|
Udaipur Jheel
|
West Champaran
|
Bihar
|
31900.00
|
24
|
Gokul Jalashay
|
Buxar
|
Bihar
|
448.00
|
25
|
Siliserh lake
|
Alwar
|
Rajasthan
|
315.97
|
26
|
Kopra Jalashay
|
Bilaspur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
210.00
|
27
|
Satkosia Gorge
|
Anugul
|
Odisha
|
98196.72
|
Natural (Inland)
|
28
|
Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Jamnagar
|
Gujarat
|
511.74
|
Natural (Inland)
|
29
|
Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Sant Kabir Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
2894.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
30
|
Pong Dam Lake
|
Kangra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
15662.00
|
Human-made
|
31
|
Sasthamkotta Lake
|
Kollam
|
Kerala
|
373.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
32
|
Tsomoriri Wetland
|
Leh
|
Ladakh
|
12000.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
33
|
Vembanad-Kol Wetland
|
Alappuzha
|
Kerala
|
151250.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
34
|
Pichavaram Mangrove (Thillai Vanam)
|
Cuddalore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1478.64
|
Natural (Coastal)
Natural (Inland)
|
35
|
Keoladeo National Park
|
Bharatpur
|
Rajasthan
|
2873.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
36
|
Chandertal Wetland
|
Lahul & Spiti
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
49.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
37
|
Sakhya Sagar (Chandpatha Lake)
|
Shivpuri
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
248.00
|
Human-made
|
38
|
Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
|
Thiruvarur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
43.77
|
Human-made
|
39
|
Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary
|
Thiruvarur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
112.64
|
Natural (Inland)
|
40
|
Hokera Wetland
|
Badgam
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1375.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
41
|
Renuka Wetland
|
Sirmaur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
20.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
42
|
Rudrasagar Lake
|
West Tripura
|
Tripura
|
240.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
43
|
Surinsar-Mansar Lakes
|
Udhampur
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
350.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
44
|
Upper Ganga River (Brijghat to Narora Stretch)
|
Amroha
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
26590.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
45
|
Thane Creek
|
Thane
|
Maharashtra
|
6521.08
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
46
|
Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
12000.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
47
|
Sunderbans Wetland
|
24 Parganas
|
West Bengal
|
423000.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
48
|
Vellode Bird Sanctuary ( Periyakulam Yeri)
|
Erode
|
Tamil Nadu
|
77.50
|
Human-made
|
49
|
Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Rupnagar
|
Punjab
|
116.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
50
|
Beas Conservation Reserve
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
6429.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
51
|
Vembannur Wetland Complex
|
Kanniyakumari
|
Tamil Nadu
|
19.75
|
Human-made
|
52
|
Wular Lake
|
Bandipore
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
18900.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
53
|
Sandi Bird Sanctuary
|
Hardoi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
309.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
54
|
Nandur Madhameshwar
|
Nashik
|
Maharashtra
|
1437.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
55
|
Sarsai Nawar Jheel
|
Etawah
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
161.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
56
|
Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary
|
Unnao
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
225.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
57
|
Saman Bird Sanctuary
|
Mainpuri
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
526.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
58
|
Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve
|
Gurdaspur
|
Punjab
|
344.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
59
|
Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
|
Rae Bareli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
799.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
60
|
Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary
|
Gonda
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
722.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
61
|
Kabartal Wetland
|
Begusarai
|
Bihar
|
2620.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
62
|
Asan Conservation Reserve
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
444.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
63
|
Harike Lake
|
Firozpur
|
Punjab
|
4100.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
64
|
Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
431.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
65
|
Lonar Lake
|
Bhandara
|
Maharashtra
|
427.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
66
|
Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary
|
Sahibganj
|
Jharkhand
|
93550.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
67
|
Tampara Lake
|
Ganjam
|
Odisha
|
300.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
68
|
Loktak Lake
|
Bishnupur
|
Manipur
|
26600.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
69
|
Hirakud Reservoir
|
Sambalpur
|
Odisha
|
65400.00
|
Human-made
|
70
|
Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Mahesana
|
Gujarat
|
699.00
|
Human-made
|
71
|
Nanda Lake
|
South Goa
|
Goa
|
42.01
|
Natural (Inland)
|
72
|
Sambhar Lake
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
24000.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
73
|
Wadhvana Wetland
|
Vadodara
|
Gujarat
|
630.00
|
Human-made
|
74
|
Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
412.00
|
Human-made
|
75
|
Kanjli Lake
|
Kapurthala
|
Punjab
|
183.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
76
|
Gogabeel
|
Katihar
|
Bihar
|
86.63
|
Natural (Inland)
|
77
|
Ropar Lake
|
Nawanshahr
|
Punjab
|
1365.00
|
Human-made
|
78
|
Magadi Kere
|
Gadag
|
Karnataka
|
54.00
|
Human-made
|
79
|
Sirpur Wetland
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
161.00
|
Human-made
|
80
|
Ashtamudi Wetland
|
Kollam
|
Kerala
|
6140.00
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
81
|
Khichan
|
Phalodi
|
Rajasthan
|
54.19
|
82
|
Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve
|
Baramula
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
801.82
|
83
|
Shallabugh Wetlaand Conservation Reserve
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1675.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
84
|
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
|
Mandya
|
Karnataka
|
517.70
|
Natural (Inland)
|
85
|
Yashwant Sagar
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
822.90
|
Human-made
|
86
|
Pala Wetland (Palak Wetland)
|
Saiha
|
Mizoram
|
1850.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
87
|
Khachoedpalri wetland
|
West District
|
Sikkim
|
17200.00
|
88
|
Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
23049.00
|
89
|
Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
260.47
|
Natural (Inland)
|
90
|
Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
96.89
|
Natural (Inland)
|
91
|
Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve ( Mannar Valaiguda)
|
Ramanathapuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52671.88
|
Natural (Coastal)
|
92
|
Karaivetti Wildlife Sanctuary
|
Thiruvallur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
454.00
|
93
|
Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex
|
Kanniyakumari
|
Tamil Nadu
|
94.23
|
Natural (Inland)
|
94
|
Ansupa Lake
|
Cuttack
|
Odisha
|
231.00
|
Natural (Inland)
|
95
|
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
|
Kancheepuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
40.35
|
Natural (Inland)
|
96
|
Karikili Bird Sanctury
|
kancheepura,
|
Tamil Nadu
|
58.44
|
Natutal(Inland)
