India adds Two New Ramsar Sites: Check Names & their Significance for Wetland Conservation

By Manisha Waldia
Dec 15, 2025, 17:47 IST

India’s New Ramsar Sites 2025: Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Rajsthan and Kopra Jalashay in Bilashpur, Chhatishgargh have been added to Ramasr list of wetlands, Know more about the Silierh Lake and Kopra Jalashay.

The Convention on Wetlands declared Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Rajasthanas Indias 96th Ramsar site and Kopra reservoir in Bilaspur Chhattishgarh has also been added to the list. This recognition is a major boost for India’s biodiversity conservation, water consevation, climate Change and Sustainble livelihoods. 

Siliserh Lake, Alwar, Rajsthan: 

  • Siliserh Lake is an artificial lake situated in the in the southwest of Alwar, covers an area around 315.97 hectares and flanked by dense woodland and cenotaphs on its embankment.

  • It was built by ruler of Alwar Maharaja Vinay Singh in 1845, constructed an embankment on a tributary of the of Ruparel River, He named the wetland in honor of his wife Seela, built with dual purpose of providing drinking water to the city of Alwar and catering to the irrigation needs of the local communities, the wetland still source of water security for the region.

  • The provisioning service of the wetland is fish culture, which provides livelihood opportunities to local fishermen communities.

  • Its diverse aquatic habitat is home to migratory water birds, supporting a high concentration of both migratory and resident water bird species, as well as threatened mammal, reptile species, Black Stork and Mammal species such as Tiger, leopard and Sambar dear. 

  • The vegetation cover in the periphery includes Gum Arabic tree, Kadam, Khair etc.

  • This site is a tourist destination with a boating facility and attracts a large number of tourists and local people.

Kopra Jalasay, Bilashpur, Chhattisgarh

Source: Navbharattimes 

  • Kopra Jalashay (Reservoir) at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. It varies in elevation ranging from 287-295m above mean sea level.

  • The Jalashay is a catchment of river Mahanadi upper basin. It was constructed in the year 1993 to aleviate regional water stress, the Jalashay serves both domestic and irrigation needs. 

  • The overflow from Kopra Jalashay is coupled to the Ghonga River, which subsequently joins the Maniyari River before converging with the Sheonath River. An irrigation canal, built in 2002.  

  • Local communities also rely on the Jalashay for freshwater needs for livelihood through fisheries,aquatic plants as vegetables, anthropogenic usages, agricultural necessities, religious rituals, recreation activities. 

  • The Jalashay supports about 149 species of birds, more than 150 species of plants and different species of reptiles, butterflies, insects amphibians and fishes.

What is Ramsar Convention? 

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance holds the unique distinction of being the first modern treaty between nations aimed at conserving natural resources. The signing of the Convention on Wetlands took place in 1971, Ramsar Iran since then it is know as Ramsar Convention. It aims are to halt the worldwide loss of wetlands and to conserve, through wise use and management, those that remain and it requires international cooperation, policy making, capacity building and technology transfer.

The Ramsar Convention encourages rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity. In designating a wetland as a Ramsar site, countries agree to establish and oversee a management framework aimed at conserving the wetland and maintaining the ecological character of a wetland. 

What are Ramsar wetlands?

Under the Ramsar Convention, a wide variety of natural and human-made habitat types, include swamps, marshes, billabongs, lakes, salt marshes, mudflats, mangroves, coral reefs, fens, peat bogs, or bodies of water. Water within these areas can be static or flowing; fresh, brackish or saline; and can include inland rivers and coastal or marine water to a depth of 6m at low tide. 

Criteria for identifying wetlands of international importance:

A wetland should be considered internationally important if it  

  • should represent, a rare, or unique example of a natural or near-natural wetland which is found in biogeographic region.

  • supports vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered and threatened species

  • supports populations of plant and animal species which is important for maintaining the biological diversity of a particular region.

  • regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds or 1% of the individuals in a population of one species or subspecies of waterbird.

  • supports a significant proportion of indigenous fish subspecies, local communities.

  • regularly supports 1% of individuals in a population of one species?subspecies of wetland-dependent non-avian animal species.


     Ramsar Sites of India

India is home to a wide variety and a myriad number of wetlands. The wide range of precipitation patterns, physiography, geomorphology and climate have facilitated for this rich diversity. India became a party to the ‘Convention on Wetlands’, also known as the Ramsar Convention on 1st February 1982 and has since then designated 96 wetlands covering an area of 15,37,957 hectares under the List of Wetlands of International Importance Presently, India stands first in South Asia and third in Asia in terms of number of designated sites.

                           List of the Total Ramsar Sites of India

S.No

Name

District

State/UT

Area (Hectares)

Wetland Type

1

Chilika Lake

Ganjam

Odisha

116500.00

Natural (Coastal)

2

Bhitarkanika Mangroves

Kendrapara

Odisha

65000.00

Natural (Coastal)

3

Sultanpur National Park

Gurgaon

Haryana

143.00

Natural (Inland)

4

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu

72.04

Natural (Inland)

5

Pallikaranai Marsh Reserved Forest (Kazhuveli)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

1247.54

Natural (Inland)

6

Bhoj Wetland

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

3201.00

Human-made

7

Deepor Beel

Kamrup

Assam

4000.00

Natural (Inland)

8

East Kolkata Wetlands

Kolkata

West Bengal

12500.00

Natural (Inland)

9

Tso Kar Wetland Complex

Leh

Ladakh

9577.00

  

10

Haiderpur Wetland

Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh

6908.00

Human-made

11

Kolleru Lake

East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh

90100.00

Natural (Coastal)

12

Longwood Shola Reserve Forest

The Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu

21.40

Human-made

13

Estuary Aghanashini

Uttara Kannada

Karnataka

4801.00

  

14

Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve

Uttara Kannada

Karnataka

9876.00

  

15

Nakti Dam Bird Sanctuary

Jamui

Bihar

332.57

Human-made

16

Nagi Bird Sanctuary

Jamui

Bihar

205.80

Human-made

17

Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary

Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu

38500.00

Natural (Coastal)

18

Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary

Viluppuram

Tamil Nadu

5151.60

  

19

Tawa Reservoir

Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh

20050.00

  

20

Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary

Tiruppur

Tamil Nadu

125.87

  

21

Therthangal Bird Sanctuary

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

2930.00

  

22

Menar Wetland

Udaipur

Rajasthan

463.40

  

23

Udaipur Jheel

West Champaran

Bihar

31900.00

  

24

Gokul Jalashay

Buxar

Bihar

448.00

  

25

Siliserh lake

Alwar

Rajasthan

315.97

  

26

Kopra Jalashay

Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

210.00

  

27

Satkosia Gorge

Anugul

Odisha

98196.72

Natural (Inland)

28

Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary

Jamnagar

Gujarat

511.74

Natural (Inland)

29

Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary

Sant Kabir Nagar

Uttar Pradesh

2894.00

Natural (Inland)

30

Pong Dam Lake

Kangra

Himachal Pradesh

15662.00

Human-made

31

Sasthamkotta Lake

Kollam

Kerala

373.00

Natural (Inland)

32

Tsomoriri Wetland

Leh

Ladakh

12000.00

Natural (Inland)

33

Vembanad-Kol Wetland

Alappuzha

Kerala

151250.00

Natural (Coastal)

34

Pichavaram Mangrove (Thillai Vanam)

Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu

1478.64

Natural (Coastal)

Natural (Inland)

35

Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur

Rajasthan

2873.00

Natural (Inland)

36

Chandertal Wetland

Lahul & Spiti

Himachal Pradesh

49.00

Natural (Inland)

37

Sakhya Sagar (Chandpatha Lake)

Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh

248.00

Human-made

38

Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary

Thiruvarur

Tamil Nadu

43.77

Human-made

39

Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary

Thiruvarur

Tamil Nadu

112.64

Natural (Inland)

40

Hokera Wetland

Badgam

Jammu & Kashmir

1375.00

Natural (Inland)

41

Renuka Wetland

Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh

20.00

Natural (Inland)

42

Rudrasagar Lake

West Tripura

Tripura

240.00

Natural (Inland)

43

Surinsar-Mansar Lakes

Udhampur

Jammu & Kashmir

350.00

Natural (Inland)

44

Upper Ganga River (Brijghat to Narora Stretch)

Amroha

Uttar Pradesh

26590.00

Natural (Inland)

45

Thane Creek

Thane

Maharashtra

6521.08

Natural (Coastal)

46

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

12000.00

Natural (Inland)

47

Sunderbans Wetland

24 Parganas

West Bengal

423000.00

Natural (Coastal)

48

Vellode Bird Sanctuary ( Periyakulam Yeri)

Erode

Tamil Nadu

77.50

Human-made

49

Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary

Rupnagar

Punjab

116.00

Natural (Inland)

50

Beas Conservation Reserve

Amritsar

Punjab

6429.00

Natural (Inland)

51

Vembannur Wetland Complex

Kanniyakumari

Tamil Nadu

19.75

Human-made

52

Wular Lake

Bandipore

Jammu & Kashmir

18900.00

Natural (Inland)

53

Sandi Bird Sanctuary

Hardoi

Uttar Pradesh

309.00

Natural (Inland)

54

Nandur Madhameshwar

Nashik

Maharashtra

1437.00

Natural (Inland)

55

Sarsai Nawar Jheel

Etawah

Uttar Pradesh

161.00

Natural (Inland)

56

Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary

Unnao

Uttar Pradesh

225.00

Natural (Inland)

57

Saman Bird Sanctuary

Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh

526.00

Natural (Inland)

58

Keshopur-Miani Community Reserve

Gurdaspur

Punjab

344.00

Natural (Inland)

59

Samaspur Bird Sanctuary

Rae Bareli

Uttar Pradesh

799.00

Natural (Inland)

60

Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary

Gonda

Uttar Pradesh

722.00

Natural (Inland)

61

Kabartal Wetland

Begusarai

Bihar

2620.00

Natural (Inland)

62

Asan Conservation Reserve

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

444.00

Natural (Inland)

63

Harike Lake

Firozpur

Punjab

4100.00

Natural (Inland)

64

Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

431.00

Natural (Inland)

65

Lonar Lake

Bhandara

Maharashtra

427.00

Natural (Inland)

66

Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary

Sahibganj

Jharkhand

93550.00

Natural (Inland)

67

Tampara Lake

Ganjam

Odisha

300.00

Natural (Inland)

68

Loktak Lake

Bishnupur

Manipur

26600.00

Natural (Inland)

69

Hirakud Reservoir

Sambalpur

Odisha

65400.00

Human-made

70

Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary

Mahesana

Gujarat

699.00

Human-made

71

Nanda Lake 

South Goa

Goa

42.01

Natural (Inland)

72

Sambhar Lake

Ajmer

Rajasthan

24000.00

Natural (Inland)

73

Wadhvana Wetland

Vadodara

Gujarat

630.00

Human-made

74

Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary

Rohtak

Haryana

412.00

Human-made

75

Kanjli Lake

Kapurthala

Punjab

183.00

Natural (Inland)

76

Gogabeel

Katihar

Bihar

86.63

Natural (Inland)

77

Ropar Lake

Nawanshahr

Punjab

1365.00

Human-made

78

Magadi Kere

Gadag

Karnataka

54.00

Human-made

79

Sirpur Wetland

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

161.00

Human-made

80

Ashtamudi Wetland

Kollam

Kerala

6140.00

Natural (Coastal)

81

Khichan

Phalodi

Rajasthan

54.19

  

82

Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve

Baramula

Jammu & Kashmir

801.82

  

83

Shallabugh Wetlaand Conservation Reserve

Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir

1675.00

Natural (Inland)

84

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Mandya

Karnataka

517.70

Natural (Inland)

85

Yashwant Sagar

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

822.90

Human-made

86

Pala Wetland (Palak Wetland)

Saiha

Mizoram

1850.00

Natural (Inland)

87

Khachoedpalri wetland

West District

Sikkim

17200.00

  

88

Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

23049.00

  

89

Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

260.47

Natural (Inland)

90

Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

96.89

Natural (Inland)

91

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve ( Mannar Valaiguda)

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

52671.88

Natural (Coastal)

92

Karaivetti Wildlife Sanctuary

Thiruvallur

Tamil Nadu

454.00

  

93

Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex

Kanniyakumari

Tamil Nadu

94.23

Natural (Inland)

94

Ansupa Lake

Cuttack

Odisha

231.00

Natural (Inland)

95

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

Kancheepuram

Tamil Nadu

40.35

Natural (Inland)

96

Karikili Bird Sanctury

kancheepura,

Tamil Nadu

58.44

Natutal(Inland)

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

    Manisha Waldia is an accomplished content writer with 4+ years of experience dedicated to UPSC, State PCS, and current affairs. She excels in creating expert content for core subjects like Polity, Geography, and History. Her work emphasises in-depth conceptual understanding and rigorous analysis of national and international affairs. Manisha has curated educational materials for leading institutions, including Drishti IAS, Shubhara Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, and PWonlyIAS. Email ID: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

