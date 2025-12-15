Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 2381 Posts at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Bombay High Court has invited online applications for 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts. The deadline for submission of application forms is 5 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam, skill test, and interview. Get all details on Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, age limit, salary and more here. Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Overview Bombay High Court issued the official recruitment notification for 2381 vacancies on its website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. It is a remarkable opportunity for Matriculation-passed candidates to get a government job in the Bombay High Court. These posts will be filled across its Principal Seat in Mumbai and the Benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested candidates must go through the Bombay High Court Notification to know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, salary and more.

Conducting Body Bombay High Court Posts Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer Vacancies 2381 Registration Dates 15 December 2025 to 5 January 2026 Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test (as per post requirement) Interview (For Clerk post only) Document Verification Medical Examination Official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The officials released the Bombay High Court Notification PDF on December 9. The online application process began on December 15 and will conclude on January 5, 2026, at 5 PM. Events Dates Notification Release Date 9 December 2025 Apply Online Starts 15 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 5 January 2026 Last Date to pay the application fee 5 January 2026

Bombay High Court Apply Online 2025 Link You can access the application link either on the official website or click on the direct link provided below: Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link Bombay High Court Vacancy A total of 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Peon, Stenographer, and Driver posts have been announced. The maximum number of vacancies are available for Clerk post followed by Peon. Posts Name Vacancies Clerk 1382 Peon 887 Driver 37 Steno Lower 56 Steno Higher 19 Total 2381 Who is Eligible to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment? Aspirants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility parameters before submitting their application forms. They must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and not exceed the maximum age limit of 38 years as on January 5, 2026. Additionally, they must possess the following qualifications: