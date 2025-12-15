RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 2381 Posts at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 15, 2025, 17:59 IST

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Notification is released for 2381 vacancies. Submit your applications by 5 January 2026 at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. Get complete details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Bombay High Court has invited online applications for 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts. The deadline for submission of application forms is 5 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam, skill test, and interview. Get all details on Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, age limit, salary and more here.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Overview

Bombay High Court issued the official recruitment notification for 2381 vacancies on its website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. It is a remarkable opportunity for Matriculation-passed candidates to get a government job in the Bombay High Court. These posts will be filled across its Principal Seat in Mumbai and the Benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested candidates must go through the Bombay High Court Notification to know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, salary and more.

Conducting Body

Bombay High Court

Posts

Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer

Vacancies

2381

Registration Dates

15 December 2025 to 5 January 2026

Selection Process

Written Exam

Skill Test (as per post requirement)

Interview (For Clerk post only)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Official website

bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The officials released the Bombay High Court Notification PDF on December 9. The online application process began on December 15 and will conclude on January 5, 2026, at 5 PM.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

9 December 2025

Apply Online Starts

15 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

5 January 2026

Last Date to pay the application fee

5 January 2026

Bombay High Court Apply Online 2025 Link

You can access the application link either on the official website or click on the direct link provided below:

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link

Bombay High Court Vacancy

A total of 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Peon, Stenographer, and Driver posts have been announced. The maximum number of vacancies are available for Clerk post followed by Peon.

Posts Name

Vacancies

Clerk

1382

Peon

887

Driver

37

Steno Lower

56

Steno Higher

19

Total

2381

Who is Eligible to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment?

Aspirants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility parameters before submitting their application forms. They must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and not exceed the maximum age limit of 38 years as on January 5, 2026. Additionally, they must possess the following qualifications:

  • Clerk: Graduation with English typing at 40 WPM, Marathi at 30 WPM

  • Peon: 7th Pass + Ability to Read & Write Marathi

  • Driver: 10th Pass + LMV Driving Licence + 3 Yrs. Exp.

  • Steno Lower: Graduated, shorthand (80 WPM English/80 WPM Marathi), and typing skills.

  • Steno Higher: Graduated, shorthand (80 WPM English/100 WPM Marathi), and typing skills.

How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025?

  • Visit the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

  • Search for the Apply Online link on the homepage.

  • Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

  • Review all the details carefully before submitting the application form

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download the application receipt for future reference.

Bombay High Court Application Fee

To apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to pay Rs 1000 as their application fee. It must be paid online through online payment portal. It is important to note that the application fee for all posts and categories remains the same.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News