Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 2381 Posts at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Bombay High Court has invited online applications for 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer posts. The deadline for submission of application forms is 5 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam, skill test, and interview. Get all details on Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 including eligibility, age limit, salary and more here.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Overview
Bombay High Court issued the official recruitment notification for 2381 vacancies on its website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. It is a remarkable opportunity for Matriculation-passed candidates to get a government job in the Bombay High Court. These posts will be filled across its Principal Seat in Mumbai and the Benches in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested candidates must go through the Bombay High Court Notification to know about the eligibility criteria, selection process, syllabus, salary and more.
|
Conducting Body
|
Bombay High Court
|
Posts
|
Clerk, Driver, Peon, and Stenographer
|
Vacancies
|
2381
|
Registration Dates
|
15 December 2025 to 5 January 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Skill Test (as per post requirement)
Interview (For Clerk post only)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
|
Official website
|
bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The officials released the Bombay High Court Notification PDF on December 9. The online application process began on December 15 and will conclude on January 5, 2026, at 5 PM.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
9 December 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
15 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
5 January 2026
|
Last Date to pay the application fee
|
5 January 2026
Bombay High Court Apply Online 2025 Link
You can access the application link either on the official website or click on the direct link provided below:
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
Bombay High Court Vacancy
A total of 2381 vacancies for Clerk, Peon, Stenographer, and Driver posts have been announced. The maximum number of vacancies are available for Clerk post followed by Peon.
|
Posts Name
|
Vacancies
|
Clerk
|
1382
|
Peon
|
887
|
Driver
|
37
|
Steno Lower
|
56
|
Steno Higher
|
19
|
Total
|
2381
Who is Eligible to Apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment?
Aspirants must ensure they fulfil the eligibility parameters before submitting their application forms. They must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and not exceed the maximum age limit of 38 years as on January 5, 2026. Additionally, they must possess the following qualifications:
-
Clerk: Graduation with English typing at 40 WPM, Marathi at 30 WPM
-
Peon: 7th Pass + Ability to Read & Write Marathi
-
Driver: 10th Pass + LMV Driving Licence + 3 Yrs. Exp.
-
Steno Lower: Graduated, shorthand (80 WPM English/80 WPM Marathi), and typing skills.
-
Steno Higher: Graduated, shorthand (80 WPM English/100 WPM Marathi), and typing skills.
How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025?
-
Visit the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in
-
Search for the Apply Online link on the homepage.
-
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
-
Review all the details carefully before submitting the application form
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Download the application receipt for future reference.
Bombay High Court Application Fee
To apply for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to pay Rs 1000 as their application fee. It must be paid online through online payment portal. It is important to note that the application fee for all posts and categories remains the same.
