JSSC Special Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 3451 Posts at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 15, 2025, 18:44 IST

JSSC Special Teacher Recruitment 2025 has announced 3451 vacancies for Special Assistant Teacher posts. The application process will begin anytime soon and the deadline is January 13. Get complete details on JSSC Special Teacher Vacancy and apply online link here.

JSSC Special Teacher Vacancy

JSSC Special Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Special Assistant Teacher. Candidates can apply online through the JSSC official website at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is January 13, 2026. Candidates must possess JTET certificate.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3451 under the Jharkhand Intermediate and Graduate Trained Special Education Assistant Teacher Combined Competitive Examination-2025 (JIGTSEATCCE-2025). These vacancies are announced for both Intermediate Trained and Graduate Trained Special Assistant Teachers posts. Selected candidates will get Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 per month.

JSSC Special Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview

JSSC issued the official recruitment notification for 3451 posts at jssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on or before January 13. Check the key details in the table below.

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)

Post Name

Special Teacher (Class 1–5 & Class 6–8)

Total Vacancies

3451

Registration Dates

14 December to 13 January 2026

Selection Process

Written Exam + Merit List

Official Website

jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

JSSC Special Teacher Vacancy 2025

A total of 3451 vacancies have been announced for Intermediate Trained and Graduate Trained Special Assistant Teachers posts. Check the post-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Post Name

No. of Vacancies

Intermediate Trained Assistant Teacher (Class 01–05)

2399

Graduate Trained Assistant Teacher (Class 06–08) – Social Science

352

Graduate Trained Assistant Teacher (Class 06–08) – Language

344

Graduate Trained Assistant Teacher (Class 06–08) – Maths & Science

356

Total Vacancies

3451

Jharkhand Special Teacher Salary

Candidates who will clear all stages of the recruitment process will be paid based on their post. Those who will be shortlisted for the Intermediate Trained Assistant Teacher post will fall under the pay level 4, while those who will be recruited for the Graduate Trained Assistant Teacher post will fall under pay level 5.

  • Intermediate Trained Assistant Teacher: Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100/-)

  • Graduate Trained Assistant Teacher: Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300/-)

How to Apply for Jharkhand Special Teacher Vacancy?

  1. Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

  2. Go to the Career section of the homepage and click on the apply online link.

  3. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

  4. Fill out the online application form

  5. Upload the required documents

  6. Pay the fee, and submit the form.

  7. Download the application form for future reference.

