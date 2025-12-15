JSSC Special Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 3451 Posts at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

JSSC Special Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Special Assistant Teacher. Candidates can apply online through the JSSC official website at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is January 13, 2026. Candidates must possess JTET certificate.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3451 under the Jharkhand Intermediate and Graduate Trained Special Education Assistant Teacher Combined Competitive Examination-2025 (JIGTSEATCCE-2025). These vacancies are announced for both Intermediate Trained and Graduate Trained Special Assistant Teachers posts. Selected candidates will get Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 per month.

JSSC Special Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview

JSSC issued the official recruitment notification for 3451 posts at jssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on or before January 13. Check the key details in the table below.