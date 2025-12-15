How Well Do You Really Know SBI? Guess a Quiz

SBI Quiz: SBI's full form is State Bank of India. It is one of the top Public sector banks in India. This bank has a legacy of over 200 years. It is trusted by Indians for generations. It serves more than 50 crore customers and operates over 22,500 branches. You may recognise this bank name. But do you really know it? This fun quiz will help you check your general knowledge. It includes simple questions and is ideal for quick learning. Whether you are curious learners or banking aspirants, you will learn something unique. Try the SBI Quiz today and check your score.
SBI Quiz: General Knowledge Questions About SBI
This SBI Quiz is based on facts, history, products, and achievements. There are 10 questions in this quiz, each offering four options. Pick one correct answer. Why wait more? Take this SBI Quiz now and see how much you can score!
1. What is the full form of SBI?
State Bank Institute
State Bank of India
South Bank of India
Savings Bank of India
2. In which year was SBI established?
1955
1960
1949
1935
3. What was SBI’s original name before nationalisation?
Imperial Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India
Bank of Bengal
Bank of Bombay
4. Where is the headquarters of SBI located?
New Delhi
Chennai
Mumbai
Kolkata
5. Who is the current Chairman of SBI? (as of 2025)
Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
Arundhati Bhattacharya
Rajnish Kumar
Alok Kumar Choudhary
6. How many branches does SBI have across India?
10,000
15,000
22,500
30,000
7. Which bank is NOT a subsidiary of SBI?
SBI Life Insurance
SBI Cards & Payment Services
SBI Mutual Fund
HDFC Securities
8. Which type of bank is SBI?
Private Sector Bank
Public Sector Bank
Foreign Bank
Regional Rural Bank
9. Which of the following digital platforms was launched by SBI for online banking?
YONO
BHIM
PhonePe
Paytm
10. What is the logo symbol of SBI?
A lion
A keyhole
A rising sun
A wheel
Correct Answers:
1. The full form of SBI is State Bank of India.
2. State Bank of India (SBI) was established in 1955.
3. SBI’s original name before nationalisation was Imperial Bank of India.
4. The headquarters of SBI is located in Mumbai.
5. The current Chairman of SBI is Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty.
6. SBI currently has over 22,500 branches in India.
7. HDFC Securities is not a subsidiary of SBI.
8. SBI is an Indian Multinational Public Sector Bank.
9. YONO was launched by SBI for online banking.
10. A keyhole is the logo symbol of SBI.
