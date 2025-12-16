CTET 2026 Application Form: Apply Online by 18 December at ctet.nic.in – Steps Here

CTET 2026 Application Form Last Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the application process for CTET 2026 at ctet.nic.in. The candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session must complete and submit their application form by 18 December 2025 (till 11:59 PM). This is the final deadline for both form submission and fee payment.

The CTET certificate is essential for aspirants targeting teaching positions in central and recognized schools across India for Classes I to VIII.

CTET 2026 Application Form

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level eligibility exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It determines the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers for: