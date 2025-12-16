CTET 2026 Application Form: Apply Online by 18 December at ctet.nic.in – Steps Here

CTET 2026 Application Form Last Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the application process for CTET 2026 at ctet.nic.in. The candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session must complete and submit their application form by 18 December 2025 (till 11:59 PM). This is the final deadline for both form submission and fee payment.
The CTET certificate is essential for aspirants targeting teaching positions in central and recognized schools across India for Classes I to VIII.
CTET 2026 Application Form
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level eligibility exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It determines the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers for:
Paper I: Classes I to V
Paper II: Classes VI to VIII
What are the Steps to Apply for CTET 2026
Candidates who are eager on applying for the CTET 2026 can follow the steps provided below:
Go to the official website: ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Apply for CTET Feb2026” link.
You will be redirected to another page examinationservices.nic.in.
First complete the registration process, if not already registered by entering personal details and contact information.
Log in with the generated Application Number and password.
Fill the application form by mentioning all the details accurately.
Upload the scanned documents as per the prescribed format.
Pay the required application fee online.
Preview & submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
CTET 2026 Apply Online
Candidates can apply for the CTET 2026 February Session through the link provided below:
Apply Here for CTET 2026
CTET Application Fee 2026
The candidates have to submit the application fee for completing the CTET 2026 application process. The application fee can be paid through online mode only. The application fee varies category-wise and paper-wise.
Category
Only Paper I or II
Both Paper I & II
General / OBC (NCL)
₹1,000
₹1,200
SC / ST / PwBD
₹500
₹600
CTET 2026 Important Dates
The application portal for CTET 2026 February Session was opened on 27th November and the last date to apply is 18th December 2025. The exam is scheduled on 08th February 2026 (Sunday).
Event
Date
Notification Released
27 November 2025
CTET Apply Online Begins
27 November 2025
Last Date to Apply
18 December 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment
18 December 2025
CTET Exam Date
08 February 2026 (Sunday)
