CTET Previous Year Question Papers with Answers – Latest 10+ PDFs for Practice

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 9, 2025, 12:09 IST

CTET Previous Year Papers: CTET exam date has been already out and the exam is scheduled to be held on 08th February 2026. Candidates must start practising for the exam. They can download CTET previous papers from this page for free. These previous year papers serve as a crucial resource for preparation. They help you understand the exam’s structure, what types of questions appear, recurring topics, and get you exam-ready.

CTET Previous Year Papers
CTET Previous Year Papers: The CTET exam is a qualifying exam for the candidates who want to build a career in teaching. The exam is being held to certify the candidates to be eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across the country. The candidates must accelerate their speed of preparation now as the CTET exam is scheduled for 08th February 2026. The candidates can use the CTET previous year papers to prepare well. These papers will help the candidates streamline their preparation and analyze their preparation levels according to the requirements of the exam.

Apply Here for CTET Application Form 2026

What is CTET

The Ministry of Education has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET exam to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is a national-level Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools (central and some state/affiliated schools) for classes I to VIII across India. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam will become eligible for teaching at primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels.

Download CTET Syllabus 2026 Here

Importance of CTET Previous Year Papers

CTET exam is held twice in a year. Each year a huge number of candidates apply for this exam which makes it highly competitive. Candidates need to make a good strategy to appear for the exam. CTET previous year papers will help the candidates in making a good plan because:

  • These papers will help you get a clear picture of exam pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise distribution.

  • It makes you familiar with different types of questions that are being asked from the same topic.

  • It helps in time management and building speed & accuracy 

  • These papers will help you identify the important and recurring topics  which will make your revision easier.

CTET Previous Year Question Paper Download

Candidates aspiring for CTET exam can download the CTET previous year question paper for Paper I and Paper II (year-wise) from the table below.

YEAR

PAPER I

PAPER II

December 2024

Download PDF

Download PDF

July 2024

Download PDF

Download PDF

January 2024

Download PDF

Download PDF

August 2023

Download PDF

Download PDF

December 2022

Download PDF

Download PDF

January 2021

Download PDF

Download PDF

December 2019

Download PDF

Download PDF

July 2019

Download PDF

Download PDF

December 2018

Download PDF

Download PDF

How to Use CTET Previous Year Papers Effectively

Candidates must use the CTET previous year papers in a manner to get maximum benefit out of it. Here are some tips to use the CTET previous year papers effectively:

  • Finish the CTET Syllabus: Firstly, candidates should read the CTET Syllabus before start practising from the previous year papers.

  • Simulate real exam conditions: Candidates should create the same environment and attempt the paper in one go as in the main exam.

  • Use OMR: Candidates can use the rough OMR sheet to practise in the same manner as in the main exam.

  • Analyze the Paper: After the paper has been completed, analyze it to check your mistakes and revisit them again.

Benefits of Practising CTET Previous Year Papers

  • Familiarity with Exam Pattern: Practising from the CTET previous year papers will make candidates familiar with the exam pattern, recurring topics, and important areas.

  • Improvement in Speed and Accuracy: Practising on a regular basis in a given timeframe will help the candidates to solve 150 MCQs in a timely manner.

  • Analysing the Trends and Topics: Analyzing and practising the previous year papers will help identify the topics that are more frequently asked in the previous year exams and what kind of questions are being asked from these topics.

  • Boost in Confidence: Regularly practising and analyzing from the previous year papers will help boost the confidence and make the candidate exam ready.

  • Evaluation of strengths and weaknesses: Through the continuous practice of the previous year papers, candidates will get to analyze their strengths and weaknesses.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern

Having an understanding of the CTET exam pattern 2026 is very crucial for the candidates to align their preparation. The exam pattern for Paper I and Paper II varies because Paper II involves subject selection between Maths & Science and Social Studies. The exam pattern includes multiple choice questions (MCQs). 

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern (Classes I-V)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Exam Pattern for Paper II (Classes VI-VIII)

Paper II includes similar first three sections, while the final section alternates between Mathematics & Science or Social Studies (depending on whether one opts for a teaching domain in science/maths or social science).

  • Total Questions: 150

  • Total Marks: 150

  • Each question carries 1 mark

  • No negative marking (typically)

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

