CTET Previous Year Question Papers with Answers – Latest 10+ PDFs for Practice

CTET Previous Year Papers: The CTET exam is a qualifying exam for the candidates who want to build a career in teaching. The exam is being held to certify the candidates to be eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across the country. The candidates must accelerate their speed of preparation now as the CTET exam is scheduled for 08th February 2026. The candidates can use the CTET previous year papers to prepare well. These papers will help the candidates streamline their preparation and analyze their preparation levels according to the requirements of the exam.

What is CTET

The Ministry of Education has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET exam to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is a national-level Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools (central and some state/affiliated schools) for classes I to VIII across India. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam will become eligible for teaching at primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels.