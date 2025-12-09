CTET Previous Year Question Papers with Answers – Latest 10+ PDFs for Practice

CTET Previous Year Papers: The CTET exam is a qualifying exam for the candidates who want to build a career in teaching. The exam is being held to certify the candidates to be eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government and aided schools across the country. The candidates must accelerate their speed of preparation now as the CTET exam is scheduled for 08th February 2026. The candidates can use the CTET previous year papers to prepare well. These papers will help the candidates streamline their preparation and analyze their preparation levels according to the requirements of the exam.
What is CTET
The Ministry of Education has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET exam to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is a national-level Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools (central and some state/affiliated schools) for classes I to VIII across India. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam will become eligible for teaching at primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels.
Importance of CTET Previous Year Papers
CTET exam is held twice in a year. Each year a huge number of candidates apply for this exam which makes it highly competitive. Candidates need to make a good strategy to appear for the exam. CTET previous year papers will help the candidates in making a good plan because:
These papers will help you get a clear picture of exam pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise distribution.
It makes you familiar with different types of questions that are being asked from the same topic.
It helps in time management and building speed & accuracy
These papers will help you identify the important and recurring topics which will make your revision easier.
CTET Previous Year Question Paper Download
Candidates aspiring for CTET exam can download the CTET previous year question paper for Paper I and Paper II (year-wise) from the table below.
|
YEAR
|
PAPER I
|
PAPER II
|
December 2024
|
July 2024
|
January 2024
|
August 2023
|
December 2022
|
January 2021
|
December 2019
|
July 2019
|
December 2018
How to Use CTET Previous Year Papers Effectively
Candidates must use the CTET previous year papers in a manner to get maximum benefit out of it. Here are some tips to use the CTET previous year papers effectively:
Finish the CTET Syllabus: Firstly, candidates should read the CTET Syllabus before start practising from the previous year papers.
Simulate real exam conditions: Candidates should create the same environment and attempt the paper in one go as in the main exam.
Use OMR: Candidates can use the rough OMR sheet to practise in the same manner as in the main exam.
Analyze the Paper: After the paper has been completed, analyze it to check your mistakes and revisit them again.
Benefits of Practising CTET Previous Year Papers
Familiarity with Exam Pattern: Practising from the CTET previous year papers will make candidates familiar with the exam pattern, recurring topics, and important areas.
Improvement in Speed and Accuracy: Practising on a regular basis in a given timeframe will help the candidates to solve 150 MCQs in a timely manner.
Analysing the Trends and Topics: Analyzing and practising the previous year papers will help identify the topics that are more frequently asked in the previous year exams and what kind of questions are being asked from these topics.
Boost in Confidence: Regularly practising and analyzing from the previous year papers will help boost the confidence and make the candidate exam ready.
Evaluation of strengths and weaknesses: Through the continuous practice of the previous year papers, candidates will get to analyze their strengths and weaknesses.
CTET 2026 Exam Pattern
Having an understanding of the CTET exam pattern 2026 is very crucial for the candidates to align their preparation. The exam pattern for Paper I and Paper II varies because Paper II involves subject selection between Maths & Science and Social Studies. The exam pattern includes multiple choice questions (MCQs).
CTET Paper I Exam Pattern (Classes I-V)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Exam Pattern for Paper II (Classes VI-VIII)
Paper II includes similar first three sections, while the final section alternates between Mathematics & Science or Social Studies (depending on whether one opts for a teaching domain in science/maths or social science).
Total Questions: 150
Total Marks: 150
Each question carries 1 mark
No negative marking (typically)
