CJP Protest Live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid CJP's Call For Candle March

CJP Student Protest Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned following 36 days of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student protests over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The Education Minister posted on X, sending an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the events of the past 10 days have left him heartbroken. He added that the issue was not about his personal prestige, but about the country’s youth, whom he described as India’s greatest strength. He asserted that he would not allow the nation’s youth to be caught in a “web of illusions,” calling it his firm resolve.

Rahul Gandhi, CJP Alleges Delhi Police Blocking Food Supplies to Jantar Mantar; Police Deny Claims

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Delhi Police is preventing people from reaching Jantar Mantar and stopping food supplies to the protest site. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also shared WhatsApp screenshots claiming that students are being detained at checkpoints, food deliveries have been halted, and restaurants are being warned against supplying food to the protest venue.

“You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan’s resignation. He is going,” Ashutosh said.

Delhi Police denied the allegations, calling them “completely false, baseless, and misleading.” In a post on X, the police clarified that no ban has been imposed on food delivery services in the New Delhi area and urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information. Delhi Police will also hold a briefing today for clarification into the misleading and false information related to Jantar Mantar protest, media sources said.

CJP To Meet Government At Around 4 PM Today

On meeting the government scheduled today, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this."

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