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CJP Protest Live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid CJP's Call For Candle March

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Aug 6, 2026, 11:19 IST

CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sent an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering his resignation.  

Jantar Mantar Student Protest on NEET Paper Leak
Jantar Mantar Student Protest on NEET Paper Leak

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
  • CJP Called For Nationwide Protest Tomorrow At 6 PM
  • Education Minister sent an official letter to PM Modi.

CJP Student Protest Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned following 36 days of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student protests over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The Education Minister posted on X, sending an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the events of the past 10 days have left him heartbroken. He added that the issue was not about his personal prestige, but about the country’s youth, whom he described as India’s greatest strength. He asserted that he would not allow the nation’s youth to be caught in a “web of illusions,” calling it his firm resolve.

Rahul Gandhi, CJP Alleges Delhi Police Blocking Food Supplies to Jantar Mantar; Police Deny Claims

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Delhi Police is preventing people from reaching Jantar Mantar and stopping food supplies to the protest site. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also shared WhatsApp screenshots claiming that students are being detained at checkpoints, food deliveries have been halted, and restaurants are being warned against supplying food to the protest venue.

“You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan’s resignation. He is going,” Ashutosh said.

Delhi Police denied the allegations, calling them “completely false, baseless, and misleading.” In a post on X, the police clarified that no ban has been imposed on food delivery services in the New Delhi area and urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information. Delhi Police will also hold a briefing today for clarification into the misleading and false information related to Jantar Mantar protest, media sources said. 

CJP To Meet Government At Around 4 PM Today

On meeting the government scheduled today, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this."

Follow Latest Updates On Student Protest, Cabinet Meeting Here

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:27 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Metro Station Live Update

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:24 IST

    CJP Protest Live: "The New Generation Asks Questions": RSS Chief

    At the 'Vishwa Mangalya Sabha' event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them... Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families..."

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:23 IST

    Cabinet Meeting Today Live: PM Modi On Student Protest, NEET

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:23 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Union Minister JP Nadda On Sonam Wangchuk

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:23 IST

    Jantar Mantar Student Protest: CJP Founder Dipke Continues Demands On X

    The CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recently posted on X, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister.

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:23 IST

    CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Live: CJP Founder on Sonam Wangchuk

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:22 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: "The strictest action can only be removing Dharmendra Pradhan"

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:22 IST

    CJP Protest Live: NEET 2024 Paper Leak Mastermind Declared Innocent, Says Kejriwal

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:21 IST

    CJP Protest Live: JNU University Advises To Refrain From Participating In Protest

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:20 IST

    CJP Protest 2026 Live: Visuals At Jantar Mantar After Education Minister Resignation

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:19 IST

    CJP Protest 2026 Live: Congress, Opposition MPs in Parliament protest Against PM Modi

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:16 IST

    DMRC Update Today: Are Metro Stations Open Today?

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:16 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi on Government

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:15 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Delhi Police To Hold A Briefing On False Information

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:15 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result: Rahul Gandhi Reiterates Students' Demands

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:14 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

  • Aug 6, 2026, 09:14 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Tej Pratap Detained

  • Jul 25, 2026, 13:36 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: CJP Requests People To Send Food

  • Jul 25, 2026, 12:42 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Clashes Erupt In Bihar

    Clashes erupted in Bihar between the police and protestors after the call for a statewide shutdown today over the NEET paper leak issue and Police action during student protests in the state. Heavy police force was deployed in the area during the protest. They are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 12:38 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Around 10,000 people on average are present at Jantar Mantar

    Students protest in Delhi | Delhi Police Sources say - 130 Police personnel have been injured. 15 FIRs have been registered. About 65 students were injured in the protest. Around 10,000 people on average are present at and around Jantar Mantar, 3000 Police personnel deployed there. With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police Sources to news agency ANI

  • Jul 25, 2026, 11:24 IST

    Delhi Police Says It Detected Over 2000 Criminals At Jantar Mantar Protest

    Delhi Police has detected over 2000 'criminals' between July 20 and July 24 via facial recognition system and 15 FIRs have been lodged. To this, Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said we also will give a list of police personnel to Delhi Police who “racked open the heads of children, dragged them on streets, broke the ribs of our volunteers and slapped young girls”

    "We will identify them not through FRS but through the public. We will make it public. Let's see what Delhi Police have to say to that," says Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Delhi Police saying that they have identified over 2000 people with criminal background who had come to Jantar Mantar, with the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras” Ranka said. 


  • Jul 25, 2026, 11:17 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: 400 'Criminals' Detected By Police

    400 'criminals' detected between 20 July and 24 July via facial recognition system; 15 FIRs lodged

  • Jul 25, 2026, 11:13 IST

    Rahul Gandhi Alleges Delhi Police Blocking Food Supplies to Jantar Mantar; Police Deny Claims

    Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Delhi Police is preventing people from reaching Jantar Mantar and stopping food supplies to the protest site. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also shared WhatsApp screenshots from an individual who claimed that:

    1. Delhi Police has set up checkpoints 5-10 km away from the protest site, where students heading to Jantar Mantar are being detained.
    2. Food supplies and other deliveries to Jantar Mantar have been stopped, leading to a shortage of food at the protest site.
    3. Police personnel have been visiting restaurants and warning them against preparing or delivering food orders to Jantar Mantar.

    “Do whatever you want to. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan’s resignation. He is going,” Ashutosh said.

    Responding to the allegations, Delhi Police dismissed the claims as false and misleading.

    “Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery services in the New Delhi area.

    Citizens are advised not to believe or share unverified and misleading information. Please rely only on official sources for accurate and authentic updates,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:59 IST

    Student Delhi Protest Live: CJP To Meet Government Between 3:30-4 PM

    On meeting the government scheduled today, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "They had given us the time for 3.30-4 pm today. The location has not been finalised yet. Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed. We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan - whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this."

    On Sonam Wangchuk's video message, he says, "There can be nothing more shameful than this. A man who did hunger strike for 26 days and risked his life, he did so much for the future of the country. Right wing is trolling him. There can be nothing more shameful than this."

    On Congress MP Imran Masood's "Anna part two" and "personal deal with the government" remarks for Sonam Wangchuk, he says, "We don't know what Congress is thinking. But they have done a lot, they have also done negotiations that there should not be a legal case and they should get a compensation. It is not right to question Sonam ji."

  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Maha TET Paper Leak Accused Arrested

    The Thane Police, Bihar on Saturday morning arrested the main accused, Bijendra Gupta, in Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam paper leak. 


  • Jul 24, 2026, 21:04 IST

    CJP Protest Live Updates: MEA responds to foreign funding claims against Dipke’s group

    In response to numerous claims of foreign funding for the demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janata Party, which included involvement from Pakistan, a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs said: "I have nothing to say about this issue to you."

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:04 IST

    CJP Protest LIve Updates: Union Cabinet Approves Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Check Details Here

    The Union Cabinet has cleared the Anti-Paper Leak Bill that aims to increase punishments for examination malpractice like paper leakage and impersonation in recruitment and entrance examinations. Taking forward the provisions of 2024 Act, it provides for 10-year jail terms, 10-crore fines, setting up fast-track courts and enhanced security measures.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 19:41 IST

    CJP Protest Live Updates: CJP repeats call for Dharmendra Pradhan to resign

    • CJP reiterated that its call was unambiguous.
    • "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!" it repeated.
  • Jul 24, 2026, 19:16 IST

    CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi HC says Centre must decide on NIA probe into CJP protest case

    Hearing a PIL pleading for an NIA probe into the protest by CJP-led Jantar Mantar, the Chief Justice pointed out that the law mandates a certain procedure - an FIR needs to be filed, the issue raised by the State to the Centre and then the Centre may take a decision if it is fit to initiate an NIA probe.

    “Now you are asking us to form our opinion about the fitness of the case. This responsibility has been conferred on the Central Government. Can we assume their position?” the Bench asked.

    The issue will come up for hearing at 2.30 p.m. today.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:14 IST

    CJP Protest LIVE: Facial recognition technology cameras at protest locations connected with Delhi Police Data

    The police also added that these units have been integrated with the Delhi Police database, which helps officers to authenticate people instantly. In case such an accused of wanted or absconding nature is found, immediate legal action is initiated by alerting the concerned police unit.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:59 IST

    Student Protest Delhi Live: " A Criminal Education Minister" Says Rahul

  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:27 IST

    Jantar Mantar Student Protest Live: SC To Hear Two Pleas On July 27

    SC will hear on July 27 two separate pleas alleging police excesses on students protesting against NEET paper leak.
  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:12 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Paper Leak Amendment Bill

    Union Cabinet passes bill to provide stricter punishments for paper leaks

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:49 IST

    CJP Protest Live: CJP Spokespersons Meet Union Ministers

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:11 IST

    CJP Founder Says Education Secretary Replaced By Someone With Corruption Charges

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:07 IST

    CJP Protest Live: New Delhi Metro Station Closed Among 17 Others

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:06 IST

    CJP Protest Live Updates: CJP Launches A Website

    "We are launching a website where we request all protesters to identify the police personnel who attacked and injured them on 20 July. We will identify every officer who used brute force and push for an FIR to be filed against each of them. If the Delhi Police refuses to file FIRs, we will approach the court. We have the support of lawyers from across the country." CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:16 IST

    CJP Protest Live: CJP Spokesperson Leaves Jantar Mantar Protest To Meet Government

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:08 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Protest In Keralam By Yuva Morcha State President

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:06 IST

    Student Protest Live: "CJP team members may be arrested tonight”, Says CJP Founder Dipke

    “According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight”, says CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, urging protesters to continue movement across nation even after arrest.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:04 IST

    JNU Follows DU, Advises Students To Refrain Themselves From Joining Protest

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has advised students against joining, participating the protest or even being near around Jantar Mantar side. The decision follows Delhi University (DU) which also advised the same to its students. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:58 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest: "No Discussion Until Dharmendra Pradhan Sacked" Says Rahul Gandhi

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:48 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Lok Sabha Adjourned

    Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on 27 July 2026 at 11:00 A.M, amid sloganeering by the Opposition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:29 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Central Delhi Schools Shift To Hybrid Mode

    Several schools in central Delhi have either shifted to hybrid classes or made changes in transport arrangements owing traffic curbs and metro restrictions in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

    R S Junior Modern School on Humayun Road has informed parents that classes from Nursery to Class 5 will be conducted in the hybrid mode, both physical and online, from July 24 until further notice, citing the "ongoing situation in Central Delhi".

    Students attending classes from home have been asked to follow the regular timetable and join classes via Microsoft Teams, while wearing the school uniform, according to a circular.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:22 IST

    Jantar Mantar Protest Live: "Dharna To Continue Until Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns"

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:07 IST

    CJI Protest Live: "No Evidence Against NEET 2024 Paper Leak Kingpin"

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday announced it did not found any evidence against Sanjeev Mukhya in NEET UG 2024 paper leak case. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:00 IST

    CJP Protest Live: List of closed metro stations in delhi

    Several metro stations across Delhi are closed in view of the ongoing student protest. Check the complete list below:

    1. Lok Kalyan Marg

    2. Rajiv Chowk

    3. Patel Chowk

    4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

    5. Barakhambha Road

    6. Supreme Court

    7. Seva Teerth

    8. Janpath

    9. Mandi House

    10. Central Secretariat

    11. ITO

    12. Delhi Gate

    13. Indraprastha

    14. Khan Market

    15. Jor Bagh

    16. Shivaji Stadium

    17. Jhandewalan


  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:57 IST

    CJP Protest 2026 Live: Cabinet Meeting At 1 PM

    The cabinet meeting will start at 1 pm, during which PM Narendra modi and other ministers will discuss on taking "more strict actions against NEET paper leak". 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:55 IST

    CJP Protest Live: CJP To Meet Government At 12:30 PM

    The CJP representatives are likely to meet the Union Ministers at 12:30 pm at the Constitution Club of India.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:07 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: "A Discussion Has Been Called For", Says CJP

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:58 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: Fast-Track Courts For NEET Paper Leak Accused

    "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared." said PM Modi in a post on X.com


  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:52 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: CJP To Meet Government At 12:30 PM

    "A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is expected to meet Union government ministers at 12:30 pm today, according to sources.
    The Constitution Club of India has been chosen for the meeting, as per CJP spokesperson Saurav Das." said news agency ANI. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:45 IST

    Jantar Mantar Student Protest Live: Peaceful Protest To Continue, Says CJP

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:26 IST

    Student Protest Delhi Live: No Cases Against Peaceful Protestors, Says Union Minister

    “The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks." said Union Minister JP Nadda. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:20 IST

    Delhi Metro Latest News: Interchange Available From Rajiv Chowk

    While student will not be allowed to pass from the Rajiv Chowk metro's exit gate, students can still avail the interchange facility available at the station. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:02 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: Why Did The Protest Start?

    The protest started after the NEET UG 2026, held on May 3, 2026 paper was alleged leaked and a re-exam was held on June 21, 2026.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: CJP Replies To PM Modi

    The Cockroach Janta Party, today, replied to PM Modi's tweet, sharing their demands. 

    "Dharmendra Pradhan Ji should resign.

    Those who beat students in the wrong way should be punished.

    The families of students who committed suicide should receive compensation.

    The culprits of the paper leak should receive severe punishment."

  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:46 IST

    CJP Protest Live: Former Indian National Congress (INC) President Sonia Gandhi On Protest

    “The Narendra Modi government has responded to the students’ courage with cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation. The Modi government has not just degraded India’s education landscape but has also made a habit of acting with utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity. If is our moral, political and constitutional duty to stand with students and safeguard their future.” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X today, July 24, 2026.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:39 IST

    CJP Student Protest Live: Wangchuk Ends His Protest

    Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger-strike after 26 days after he received assurances from the government regarding his demands of compensation to families of suicide victims and no case against peaceful protestors. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 09:37 IST

    CJP Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Cabinet Meeting To Be Held At 12:30 PM

    The cabineet meeting on strict actions against neet paper leak will be held at 12:30 pm today, July 24, 2026.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh. He had joined students at Jantar Mantar in their protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and was detained by the police two days before the “Sansad Chalo” movement.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said, “Earlier, 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to end the fast.”

Explaining his decision to call off the hunger strike, Wangchuk wrote, “This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.”

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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