(LIVE) UGC NET Result 2026: Download NTA June Result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Shortly

UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET June 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam between June 22 and June 30, 2026, are eagerly waiting for their scores. As per the latest update, the result is expected to be declared by the last week of August or the first week of September 2026, after the objection window for the provisional answer key closed on August 18. Once released, the result will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will decide eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admission.
UGC NET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Dates
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June 22 to June 30, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Released
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August 16, 2026
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Answer Key Objection Window
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August 16 to August 18, 2026
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Result Status
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Awaited / Expected shortlist release
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Expected Result Date
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Last week of August / First week of September 2026
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Subjects Covered (First Batch)
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84 subjects
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Subjects with Delayed Result
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English, Commerce, Sociology (Re-exam on Sept 9 & 10, 2026)
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Official Website
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Login Credentials Required
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Application Number, Date of Birth
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Purpose
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Eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD Admission
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Result Validity
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Lifetime (Assistant Professor) / 3 Years (JRF)
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Cut Off Release
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Released along with the final scorecard
Steps to Check UGC NET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their UGC NET June 2026 result once it is released:
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Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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On the homepage, click on the link "UGC NET June 2026 Result."
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A new login window will open on the screen.
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Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password, along with the security PIN shown in the image.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your UGC NET Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully and download the result PDF.
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Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.
Note: Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy so they can check their result quickly as soon as the link is activated, since the website may face heavy traffic on the result day.
Details Mentioned on UGC NET Scorecard 2026
Once the result is declared, candidates can download their UGC NET scorecard, which contains the following details:
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Candidate's Name and Roll Number
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Application Number
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Subject Code and Subject Name
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Photograph and Signature
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Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2
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Total Marks and Percentile Score
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Category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD)
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Qualifying Status (JRF / Assistant Professor / Not Qualified)
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Cut Off Marks (Category-wise)
Important: The UGC NET scorecard serves as proof of qualification and should be preserved carefully, as it is required later for PhD admissions, Assistant Professor recruitment, and JRF fellowship verification.
What After UGC NET Result 2026?
Once the UGC NET June 2026 result is declared, candidates must keep these things in mind:
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Eligibility Certificate: Candidates who clear the exam are issued an e-certificate confirming their eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or JRF, based on their qualifying category.
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JRF Selection: Candidates who qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can avail the fellowship for pursuing research (PhD) in Indian universities and colleges, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.
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Assistant Professor Eligibility: Candidates who qualify for Assistant Professor can apply for teaching positions in various universities and colleges across India.
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PhD Admission: The NET score can also be used for admission to PhD programmes, as per the guidelines of the respective university or institution.
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Lifetime Validity: The UGC NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professor is valid for a lifetime; JRF validity is generally 3 years (subject to NTA/UGC guidelines).
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Cut Off Marks: Along with the result, NTA will release category- and subject-wise cut off marks, which decide the minimum qualifying marks for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility.