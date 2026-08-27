(LIVE) UGC NET Result 2026: Download NTA June Result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Shortly

UGC NET Result 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET June 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam between June 22 and June 30, 2026, are eagerly waiting for their scores. As per the latest update, the result is expected to be declared by the last week of August or the first week of September 2026, after the objection window for the provisional answer key closed on August 18. Once released, the result will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will decide eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admission.

UGC NET Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates June 22 to June 30, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released August 16, 2026 Answer Key Objection Window August 16 to August 18, 2026 Result Status Awaited / Expected shortlist release Expected Result Date Last week of August / First week of September 2026 Subjects Covered (First Batch) 84 subjects Subjects with Delayed Result English, Commerce, Sociology (Re-exam on Sept 9 & 10, 2026) Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Mode of Result Online Login Credentials Required Application Number, Date of Birth Purpose Eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD Admission Result Validity Lifetime (Assistant Professor) / 3 Years (JRF) Cut Off Release Released along with the final scorecard

Steps to Check UGC NET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their UGC NET June 2026 result once it is released:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link "UGC NET June 2026 Result."

A new login window will open on the screen.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password, along with the security PIN shown in the image.

Click on the Submit button.

Your UGC NET Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details carefully and download the result PDF.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy so they can check their result quickly as soon as the link is activated, since the website may face heavy traffic on the result day.

Details Mentioned on UGC NET Scorecard 2026

Once the result is declared, candidates can download their UGC NET scorecard, which contains the following details:

Candidate's Name and Roll Number

Application Number

Subject Code and Subject Name

Photograph and Signature

Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Total Marks and Percentile Score

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD)

Qualifying Status (JRF / Assistant Professor / Not Qualified)

Cut Off Marks (Category-wise)

Important: The UGC NET scorecard serves as proof of qualification and should be preserved carefully, as it is required later for PhD admissions, Assistant Professor recruitment, and JRF fellowship verification.

What After UGC NET Result 2026?

Once the UGC NET June 2026 result is declared, candidates must keep these things in mind: