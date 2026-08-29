UGC NET June Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June Result 2026 has on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June Exam 2026 can check the scorecard by using their application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Result 2026 Out:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2026 result today, August 28, 2026, for 84 subjects. A total of 6,07,151 candidates appeared out of 7,73,806 registered candidates, and 1,47,579 qualified across the three eligibility categories. Candidates can download their scorecard from ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Results for English, Commerce, and Sociology will be released separately after the re-examination on September 9–10, 2026.
UGC-NET June 2026 Results— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026
The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects today, 28 August 2026.
📌 Results/Score Cards are available on the official UGC-NET website.
Candidates can login to https://t.co/roExIJGkUd to view, download and… pic.twitter.com/okpE5ITJgw
UGC NET Result 2026 Link
UGC NET Result 2026 is now available on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the Scorecard from the direct link given below by using application number & password:
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UGC NET Result 2026
UGC NET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Dates
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June 22 to June 30, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Released
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August 16, 2026
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Answer Key Objection Window
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August 16 to August 18, 2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Date
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28 August 2026
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Subjects Covered (First Batch)
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84 subjects
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Subjects with Delayed Result
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English, Commerce, Sociology (Re-exam on Sept 9 & 10, 2026)
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Login Credentials Required
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Application Number, Date of Birth
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Purpose
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Eligibility for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD Admission
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Result Validity
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Lifetime (Assistant Professor) / 3 Years (JRF)
Steps to Check UGC NET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their UGC NET June 2026 result:
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Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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On the homepage, click on the link "UGC NET June 2026 Result."
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A new login window will open on the screen.
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Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password, along with the security PIN shown in the image.
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Click on the Submit button.
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Your UGC NET Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully and download the result PDF.
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Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.
Details Mentioned on UGC NET Scorecard 2026
Once the result is declared, candidates can download their UGC NET scorecard, which contains the following details:
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Candidate's Name and Roll Number
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Application Number
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Subject Code and Subject Name
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Photograph and Signature
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Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2
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Total Marks and Percentile Score
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Category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD)
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Qualifying Status (JRF / Assistant Professor / Not Qualified)
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Cut Off Marks (Category-wise)
What After UGC NET Result 2026?
Once the UGC NET June 2026 result is declared, candidates must keep these things in mind:
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Eligibility Certificate: Candidates who clear the exam are issued an e-certificate confirming their eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or JRF, based on their qualifying category.
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JRF Selection: Candidates who qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can avail the fellowship for pursuing research (PhD) in Indian universities and colleges, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions.
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Assistant Professor Eligibility: Candidates who qualify for Assistant Professor can apply for teaching positions in various universities and colleges across India.
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PhD Admission: The NET score can also be used for admission to PhD programmes, as per the guidelines of the respective university or institution.
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Lifetime Validity: The UGC NET eligibility certificate for Assistant Professor is valid for a lifetime; JRF validity is generally 3 years (subject to NTA/UGC guidelines).
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Cut Off Marks: Along with the result, NTA will release category- and subject-wise cut off marks, which decide the minimum qualifying marks for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility.
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