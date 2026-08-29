UGC-NET June 2026 Results The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects today, 28 August 2026. 📌 Results/Score Cards are available on the official UGC-NET website. Candidates can login to https://t.co/roExIJGkUd to view, download and… pic.twitter.com/okpE5ITJgw

UGC NET Result 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2026 result today, August 28, 2026, for 84 subjects. A total of 6,07,151 candidates appeared out of 7,73,806 registered candidates, and 1,47,579 qualified across the three eligibility categories. Candidates can download their scorecard from ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Results for English, Commerce, and Sociology will be released separately after the re-examination on September 9–10, 2026.

UGC NET Result 2026 Link

UGC NET Result 2026 is now available on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the Scorecard from the direct link given below by using application number & password:

UGC NET Result 2026 Check Here

UGC NET Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET Result 2026 in the table given below: